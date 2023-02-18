Skye community turns out in force to support plans for new Broadford school development

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Pupils, parents and the wider community attended a public consultation event in Broadford last week.

It’s the latest step forward in plans for a new school and community facility serving the south of Skye.

Locals hope the development will finally end the days of young people travelling more than 100 miles for sporting facilities.

Highland Council’s consultation event unveiled designs for the new school and community campus, which has brought together a range of local groups.

Local councillor and education chairman John Finlayson said the strength of support highlights just how much Skye needs this investment.

His comments come as Highland Council marked eight of its new school builds ‘to be confirmed’ on a capital programme report. The council’s investments hang in the balance while it awaits news on Scottish Government funding.

Broadford school and campus will boost health and wellbeing

The Skye project is about far more than a new primary school. It has attracted an almost unprecedented level of community collaboration, with the shared aim of delivering a campus that will facilitate health, wellbeing and equality in the south of the island.

The South Skye Community Campus working group includes the local community council, Broadford & Strath Community Company and Broadford Primary School. They are joined by Sleat & Strath AFC, Skye Camanachd Ladies and the Broadford youth club and village hall committee.

Together, the organisations have set out their aspirations for the new south Skye facility.

They have agreed that a double badminton court gym hall is essential to the primary school design, with access to meeting spaces. The community hopes to run this facility outside of school hours.

They also hope to see a new seven-a-side artificial pitch, and are working with the council, Scottish Government and Sportscotland to deliver that ambition.

Looking longer term, the village hall committee hopes to improve the existing village hall as part of the community campus.

‘The excitement and optimism in the hall was tangible’

All these plans and more were front and centre at the Highland Council’s public drop-in event on Thursday February 9.

Hundreds of school pupils, parents, teachers, community representatives and elected members turned out to share their hopes for the campus.

“It was encouraging to see so many people, including many young people, attend the public consultation,” said Mr Finlayson.

“The excitement and optimism in the hall was tangible.

“It was also good to hear from parents and pupils about how they are looking forward to leaving behind their old, unfit for purpose and leaking school.”

As Mr Finlayson suggests, the new school has been a long time coming for Skye. Three years back, Highland Council identified Broadford Primary School as priority number two, after Tain Royal Academy.

But last summer, locals told the P&J they’ve campaigned for a new school for 21 years.

Norma Morrison, community co-ordinator for Broadford and Strath community company, said there were buckets catching leaking water when her child was at school there. That child is now 19.

In January 2021, Highland Council set aside funding for Broadford. The Skye school formed part of the council’s bid to phase two of the Scottish Government Learning Estate Investment Fund.

Unfortunately, the financial crisis has thrown everything into chaos. The Scottish Government was due to confirm LEIP funding by the end of last year, but at the time of writing, Highland Council still has no word. This forced the council to cancel its capital budget meeting on 1 February.

All schools funded under LEIP are now ranked as high risk on the council’s capital plan. They say much of their investment plans will need to be scaled back, delayed, or lost altogether.

But Broadford’s not about to give up hope. Mr Finlayson says last week’s event was an important step in making the plans a reality.

“Finally seeing drawings and plans certainly gives everyone a positive lift at this time,” he said. “As one parent put it, this is a landmark moment for our community.”

