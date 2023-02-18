Skye community turns out in force to support plans for new Broadford school development

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Skye community turns out in force to support plans for new Broadford school development

By Nicola Sinclair
February 18, 2023, 6:00 am
Councillor John Finlayson (right) and community groups turned out for a well-attended public drop-in event in Broadford last week.
Councillor John Finlayson (right) and community groups turned out for a well-attended public drop-in event in Broadford last week.

Pupils, parents and the wider community attended a public consultation event in Broadford last week.

It’s the latest step forward in plans for a new school and community facility serving the south of Skye.

Locals hope the development will finally end the days of young people travelling more than 100 miles for sporting facilities.

Highland Council’s consultation event unveiled designs for the new school and community campus, which has brought together a range of local groups.

Lots of young people turned out to share their thoughts on the new school and community facilities.

Local councillor and education chairman John Finlayson said the strength of support highlights just how much Skye needs this investment.

His comments come as Highland Council marked eight of its new school builds ‘to be confirmed’ on a capital programme report. The council’s investments hang in the balance while it awaits news on Scottish Government funding.

Broadford school and campus will boost health and wellbeing

The Skye project is about far more than a new primary school. It has attracted an almost unprecedented level of community collaboration, with the shared aim of delivering a campus that will facilitate health, wellbeing and equality in the south of the island.

The South Skye Community Campus working group includes the local community council, Broadford & Strath Community Company and Broadford Primary School. They are joined by Sleat & Strath AFC, Skye Camanachd Ladies and the Broadford youth club and village hall committee.

Together, the organisations have set out their aspirations for the new south Skye facility.

Broadford community groups discuss the campus designs with Highland Council officers.

They have agreed that a double badminton court gym hall is essential to the primary school design, with access to meeting spaces. The community hopes to run this facility outside of school hours.

They also hope to see a new seven-a-side artificial pitch, and are working with the council, Scottish Government and Sportscotland to deliver that ambition.

Looking longer term, the village hall committee hopes to improve the existing village hall as part of the community campus.

‘The excitement and optimism in the hall was tangible’

All these plans and more were front and centre at the Highland Council’s public drop-in event on Thursday February 9.

Hundreds of school pupils, parents, teachers, community representatives and elected members turned out to share their hopes for the campus.

“It was encouraging to see so many people, including many young people, attend the public consultation,” said Mr Finlayson.

“The excitement and optimism in the hall was tangible.

“It was also good to hear from parents and pupils about how they are looking forward to leaving behind their old, unfit for purpose and leaking school.”

As Mr Finlayson suggests, the new school has been a long time coming for Skye. Three years back, Highland Council identified Broadford Primary School as priority number two, after Tain Royal Academy.

But last summer, locals told the P&J they’ve campaigned for a new school for 21 years.

Norma Morrison, community co-ordinator for Broadford and Strath community company, said there were buckets catching leaking water when her child was at school there. That child is now 19.

L-R Broadford and Strath Community Company members Norma Morrison, Roddy MacLeod, Shirley Grant and Neil Hope pictured at Broadford primary last summer. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

In January 2021, Highland Council set aside funding for Broadford. The Skye school formed part of the council’s bid to phase two of the Scottish Government Learning Estate Investment Fund.

Unfortunately, the financial crisis has thrown everything into chaos. The Scottish Government was due to confirm LEIP funding by the end of last year, but at the time of writing, Highland Council still has no word. This forced the council to cancel its capital budget meeting on 1 February.

Highland Council may have to scale back its capital programme as costs and timescales look uncertain in the financial crisis. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

All schools funded under LEIP are now ranked as high risk on the council’s capital plan. They say much of their investment plans will need to be scaled back, delayed, or lost altogether.

But Broadford’s not about to give up hope. Mr Finlayson says last week’s event was an important step in making the plans a reality.

“Finally seeing drawings and plans certainly gives everyone a positive lift at this time,” he said. “As one parent put it, this is a landmark moment for our community.”

More from the Schools & Family team

Nairn Academy career fair makes triumphant return

National prize on the menu for UHI cookery students

Beloved Aberdeen educator says farewell after three decades of service

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Education

Councillor John Finlayson (right) and community groups turned out for a well-attended public drop-in event in Broadford last week.
Robert Gordon's College could make teachers redundant in savings blitz
Councillor John Finlayson (right) and community groups turned out for a well-attended public drop-in event in Broadford last week.
IN FULL: The list of schools closed on Friday February 17
Councillor John Finlayson (right) and community groups turned out for a well-attended public drop-in event in Broadford last week.
Roads and schools hang in the balance as Highland Council sets out full risk…
Councillor John Finlayson (right) and community groups turned out for a well-attended public drop-in event in Broadford last week.
'Saving the purse, and planet': Argyll and Bute Council launches school uniform recycling scheme
Councillor John Finlayson (right) and community groups turned out for a well-attended public drop-in event in Broadford last week.
Nairn Academy career fair makes triumphant return
Councillor John Finlayson (right) and community groups turned out for a well-attended public drop-in event in Broadford last week.
Highland Council agrees it's 'time to put our foot down' on education attainment
Moray Council is finding it difficult to return £80,000 to the estates of deceased health and social care clients.
Moray Council spends £260k on temporary classrooms that will not be used
Councillor John Finlayson (right) and community groups turned out for a well-attended public drop-in event in Broadford last week.
Highland Council agrees overhaul to learning support funding
Councillor John Finlayson (right) and community groups turned out for a well-attended public drop-in event in Broadford last week.
John the Jannie leaves Aberdeen school with 'happy tears' after 48 years of service
Support services for autistic children are stretched
Highland Council prepares to overhaul special schools admissions and ASL funding

Most Read

1
Union Street Aberdeen
Union Street in Aberdeen closed after loose lead fixing is found hanging from a…
2
Councillor John Finlayson (right) and community groups turned out for a well-attended public drop-in event in Broadford last week.
Missing teenager Alise Driksna from Inverness has been traced
3
Councillor John Finlayson (right) and community groups turned out for a well-attended public drop-in event in Broadford last week.
Woman led police on ‘disgraceful’ high-speed chase through Aberdeen
4
Councillor John Finlayson (right) and community groups turned out for a well-attended public drop-in event in Broadford last week.
Shocking pictures show Aberdeen mum’s battle with mould after children become ‘constantly unwell’
5
bijou Buckie
Bijou by the Sea: Moray businessman hopes to lease ‘unique’ coastal restaurant near Buckie
6
Councillor John Finlayson (right) and community groups turned out for a well-attended public drop-in event in Broadford last week.
Teen assaulted girl, 15, he thought stole his alcohol
7
Councillor John Finlayson (right) and community groups turned out for a well-attended public drop-in event in Broadford last week.
Safety fears at Peterhead hospital as legionella detected
8
Councillor John Finlayson (right) and community groups turned out for a well-attended public drop-in event in Broadford last week.
Woman who died in A9 crash near Tain named
9
Councillor John Finlayson (right) and community groups turned out for a well-attended public drop-in event in Broadford last week.
GALLERY: Dramatic images as Storm Otto brings 100mph winds to north

More from Press and Journal

Councillor John Finlayson (right) and community groups turned out for a well-attended public drop-in event in Broadford last week.
Candlelight vigils held in Aberdeen and Inverness to honour life of teenager Brianna Ghey
Toyosi Olusanya celebrates his late equaliser against Cove Rangers. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers 1-1 Arbroath: The Verdict - talking points, ratings and star man as…
Councillor John Finlayson (right) and community groups turned out for a well-attended public drop-in event in Broadford last week.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds 'floored' by second-half display in 3-0 defeat to Hamilton
Councillor John Finlayson (right) and community groups turned out for a well-attended public drop-in event in Broadford last week.
Barry Robson says Aberdeen's loss to Celtic showed Dons are still recovering from recent…
Councillor John Finlayson (right) and community groups turned out for a well-attended public drop-in event in Broadford last week.
Caley Thistle 0-3 Hamilton Accies - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Councillor John Finlayson (right) and community groups turned out for a well-attended public drop-in event in Broadford last week.
Celtic 4-0 Aberdeen – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as…
Councillor John Finlayson (right) and community groups turned out for a well-attended public drop-in event in Broadford last week.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay has no complaints over Owura Edwards' red card in…
Councillor John Finlayson (right) and community groups turned out for a well-attended public drop-in event in Broadford last week.
St Mirren 1-0 Ross County - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Councillor John Finlayson (right) and community groups turned out for a well-attended public drop-in event in Broadford last week.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Thoughts on love, all the kinds, and cereal
Councillor John Finlayson (right) and community groups turned out for a well-attended public drop-in event in Broadford last week.
RAB MCNEIL: Readers, I nearly bought a boilersuit...

Editor's Picks

Most Commented