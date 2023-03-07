The secret to the success of one of Scotland’s top performing schools

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Education

The secret to the success of one of Scotland’s top performing schools

In partnership with Albyn School
March 7, 2023, 9:00 am
Students pose in front of Albyn School, one of the top performing schools in Scotland

Albyn School is the top performing independent school in Scotland at Higher level. This is why.

It’s mid-morning and there’s a slight buzz as pupils shuffle in and out of classes. Amid the rush, girls and boys in their distinct green and tartan uniforms smile as they murmur “sorry, excuse me” to visitors passing by them in the crowded halls.

Around the corner, the chemistry teacher, Mr Martin urges a staff member to watch their upcoming hockey game. “Staff against pupils, what do you think? They haven’t beaten us in years!” A determined-looking girl by the classroom door glances at the smug-looking Mr Martin and simply says, “Okay! See you later!”

Across the way on the play area, the younger Lower School students are chasing one another, laughing out loud as they enjoy a break from the classroom.

This is Albyn School. One gets the impression that pupils here are not just polite and well-mannered. They’re thriving and happy.

Albyn School offers optimum “Goldilocks size”

Headmaster, Stefan Horsman, attributes this sense of wellbeing to the school’s compact size. Currently, there are about 700 pupils and 175 staff spread out over the school’s four Victorian villas and various later extensions in Aberdeen. Classes are composed of rarely more than 20 pupils. Stefan likes to call this the optimum “Goldilocks size”, not too big and not too small.

He explains: “We know the children so well because we are able to offer them that individual attention. They can’t go missing in action; they can’t fall between the cracks. We build a supportive environment that helps them to get the best results they’re capable of.”

Morning greetings: a unique Albyn School feature

young pupil smiles during class in Albyn School, one of the top performing schools in Scotland
Students at Albyn School are happy and thriving, thanks to the sense of community the school fosters.

That supportive environment is evident each morning when members of the school’s leadership team and teachers make it a point to welcome all pupils at the top of the school’s front steps as they enter. “That means we’re seeing physically each child and saying hello to them.”

Fran McKelvie, head of admissions, marketing and development adds: “That’s also a nice opportunity for parents if they have questions. We encourage them to take advantange of the various touch points to keep up to date with what’s happening in the school, keep that flow of communication open.”

Albyn School fosters sense of community during crucial transitions

Those touch points include coffee mornings every couple of months on Fridays. There are also plenty of opportunities for parents to get involved in school activities like leading clubs or coaching sports teams. Aside from that, the Albyn School Parents Association puts on events throughout the year like summer and Christmas fairs.

Personal relationships among parents, pupils and school staff are also developed virtually over Microsoft Teams and via the Chromebooks provided to every pupil.

These open communication lines serve the pupils well, especially those transitioning from nursery to P1 and those from P7 to S1. Everyone helps to make sure each pupil gets used to moving up into the classrooms and spending time with their new teachers. Everyone is an integral part of the community that’s pulling together to help all pupils achieve their full potential.

Albyn School named top performing school in Scotland

It’s no wonder then that Albyn School was named last summer as the top performing mainstream state or independent school in Scotland at Higher level. A Freedom of Information request made to the SQA showed that 96.9% of exams sat by Albyn pupils in 2022 resulted in A to C grades.

Want to nurture your child in this supportive environment? Book a tour of Albyn School now or attend open mornings on March 17 and May 26. 

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

More from Education

To go with story by Garrett Stell. Charlotte Bailey earned two scholarships for her work in engineering Picture shows; Charlotte Bailey. Inverness. Supplied by UHI Inverness/Roddie Reid DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
UHI Inverness student scoops two scholarships to continue vital energy research
To go with story by Garrett Stell. The proposed SDA would replace the SQA Picture shows; Graphic depicting new SDA model. N/A. Supplied by Roddie Reid/DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
Fewer exams, more inclusion: Here's what the new qualifications system has in store
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Donna Wilson Banff exhibit Picture shows; Donna Wilson Look what the sea dragged in exhibit. Banff. Supplied by Donna Wilson Date; 03/03/2023
Look what the sea dragged in - Scots designer Donna Wilson unveils new Aberdeenshire…
To go with story by Garrett Stell. Dounby Primary pupils and Trashy are destined for the Scottish National Gallery. Picture shows; Dounby Primary pupils and Trashy. Dounby Primary. Supplied by Orkney Islands Council Date; Unknown
Island pupil art going on display in Edinburgh
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: March 6
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Camphill STARS awards Picture shows; Camphill Residential Student Jon Silver . Aberdeen. Supplied by Camphill School Date; Unknown
Meet the STARS of Camphill School Aberdeen
To go with story by Garrett Stell. Neve McPherson of Lifestars is luanching a new project to give children life-changing experiences. Picture shows; Neve McPherson. Dyce. Supplied by Lifestars Date; Unknown
Dyce children's charity wants to broaden horizons with new project
To go with story by Garrett Stell. World Book Day 2023 submissions Picture shows; World Book Day 2023 submissions. N/A. Supplied by Chris Donnan/ DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
Gallery: Your photos from World Book Day 2023
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Council takes keys to Countesswells school Picture shows; Education convener Martin Greig. Aberdeen. Supplied by Aberdeen City Council Date; 01/03/2023
Aberdeen council takes keys for new Countesswells school a month ahead of schedule
Alison Wilson, UHI, with Iain Robertson and Alison Hood from Statkraft UK at the scholarships launch. Picture Trevor Martin
UK first as renewables firm Statkraft signs scholarship partnership with University of the Highlands…

Most Read

1
Carol-Anne Scroggie leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Greedy petrol station cashier’s £75,000 scratchcard swindle
2
HM Coastguard helicopter Sikorsky S92 was involved in the rescue.
Coastguard helicopter carrying casualty unable to land at Raigmore Hospital due to poor weather
3
A four vehicle crash at Wester Kerrowgair, Dalcross, Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Three people – including a child – taken to hospital following serious three-car crash…
5
4
9 Hallwood in Finzean is one of the dream homes on the market this week.
Six hot properties on the market from Aberdeen to Inverness
5
Chris Gair has travelled far and wide during his career but is now settled in his cafe in Foress. Image: Jason Hedge/DC Thomson
Christmas butteries and losing to Jimmy White: Forres baker crowns varied career as he…
6
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0041415 Story by Kathryn Wylie Aberdeen Sheriff Court Pictured is Steven Moir outside court. ID by Kathryn Wylie. Friday 3rd March 2023 - 03/03/23 *PLEASE NO BYLINE* Darrell Benns / DC Thomson
Teen girls left ‘scared and uncomfortable’ after flasher exposed himself at bus stop
7
Snow started falling overnight in the Islands and has been gradually spreading across the mainland on Monday. Pictured is the A93 near Potarch in early afternoon. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Weather warning extended as Grampian, Highlands and islands hit by snow
8
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0041415 Story by Kathryn Wylie Aberdeen High Court Pictured is Gordon Macleod outside court. ID by Kathryn Wylie Friday 3rd March 2023 - 03/03/23 *PLEASE NO BYLINE* Darrell Benns / DC Thomson
Drink-driver and ‘pillar of the community’ wrote off wife’s Range Rover
9
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Dr Catherine Fernando who has designed a new bag for female GPs Picture shows; Dr Catherine Fernando . unknown. Supplied by Dr Catherine Fernando Date; Unknown
Aberdeen doctor’s life changed after cancer diagnosis and she now ‘makes the most of…
10
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly are appealing their assault convictions Picture shows; Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Appeals lodged to free mums jailed over brutal pub attacks

More from Press and Journal

Scott Cormack, regional director, Mermaid Subsea Services UK. Image: Mermaid Subsea
Mermaid Subsea creating 12 jobs with major decommissioning contract
lost in music is heading to Aberdeen's P&J Live
Lost in Music to bring 70s hits to Aberdeen's P&J Live
Wood offices in Aberdeen
Breaking: Wood knocks back fourth takeover offer from US firm Apollo
Snowy conditions causes travel disruption across the north and north-east. Picture of William Wood in the snow in Fochabers Picture by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Heavy snow causes travel disruption across north and north-east
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Highland planning ahead 6-3-23 Picture shows; New cafe bistro on the way in Grant Street, Inverness . Inverness. Supplied by Roddie Reid/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Major plans unveiled for Coul Links golf course, cafe bistro on the cards for…
Deveronvale assistant manager Richard Davidson, left, with manager Craig Stewart. Picture courtesy of Deveronvale FC
Richard Davidson hopes to make his mark as Deveronvale assistant manager
Colourful disposable vapes have become a common sight in recent years (Image: Master_foto/Shutterstock)
Catriona Thomson: Of course teenagers swapped cigarettes for vapes - we let them
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Jackson admitted two assaults to injury under provocation Picture shows; Joey Jackson - Inverness Justice Centre. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Teen kicked and punched two victims unconscious for 'giving his sister cheek'
Susie Wolff has become Managing Director of the new F1 Academy, designed to help women in motorsport.
Neil Drysdale: If anybody can bring women through to Formula One, it's Scotland's Susie…
Lysimachia clethroides is understood worldwide but gooseneck loosestrife is an English common name.
Scott Smith: What's in a name? Quite a lot when it comes to gardening

Editor's Picks

Most Commented