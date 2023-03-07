The secret to the success of one of Scotland’s top performing schools

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Albyn School is the top performing independent school in Scotland at Higher level. This is why.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

It’s mid-morning and there’s a slight buzz as pupils shuffle in and out of classes. Amid the rush, girls and boys in their distinct green and tartan uniforms smile as they murmur “sorry, excuse me” to visitors passing by them in the crowded halls.

Around the corner, the chemistry teacher, Mr Martin urges a staff member to watch their upcoming hockey game. “Staff against pupils, what do you think? They haven’t beaten us in years!” A determined-looking girl by the classroom door glances at the smug-looking Mr Martin and simply says, “Okay! See you later!”

Across the way on the play area, the younger Lower School students are chasing one another, laughing out loud as they enjoy a break from the classroom.

This is Albyn School. One gets the impression that pupils here are not just polite and well-mannered. They’re thriving and happy.

Albyn School offers optimum “Goldilocks size”

Headmaster, Stefan Horsman, attributes this sense of wellbeing to the school’s compact size. Currently, there are about 700 pupils and 175 staff spread out over the school’s four Victorian villas and various later extensions in Aberdeen. Classes are composed of rarely more than 20 pupils. Stefan likes to call this the optimum “Goldilocks size”, not too big and not too small.

He explains: “We know the children so well because we are able to offer them that individual attention. They can’t go missing in action; they can’t fall between the cracks. We build a supportive environment that helps them to get the best results they’re capable of.”

Morning greetings: a unique Albyn School feature

That supportive environment is evident each morning when members of the school’s leadership team and teachers make it a point to welcome all pupils at the top of the school’s front steps as they enter. “That means we’re seeing physically each child and saying hello to them.”

Fran McKelvie, head of admissions, marketing and development adds: “That’s also a nice opportunity for parents if they have questions. We encourage them to take advantange of the various touch points to keep up to date with what’s happening in the school, keep that flow of communication open.”

Albyn School fosters sense of community during crucial transitions

Those touch points include coffee mornings every couple of months on Fridays. There are also plenty of opportunities for parents to get involved in school activities like leading clubs or coaching sports teams. Aside from that, the Albyn School Parents Association puts on events throughout the year like summer and Christmas fairs.

Personal relationships among parents, pupils and school staff are also developed virtually over Microsoft Teams and via the Chromebooks provided to every pupil.

These open communication lines serve the pupils well, especially those transitioning from nursery to P1 and those from P7 to S1. Everyone helps to make sure each pupil gets used to moving up into the classrooms and spending time with their new teachers. Everyone is an integral part of the community that’s pulling together to help all pupils achieve their full potential.

Albyn School named top performing school in Scotland

It’s no wonder then that Albyn School was named last summer as the top performing mainstream state or independent school in Scotland at Higher level. A Freedom of Information request made to the SQA showed that 96.9% of exams sat by Albyn pupils in 2022 resulted in A to C grades.

Want to nurture your child in this supportive environment? Book a tour of Albyn School now or attend open mornings on March 17 and May 26.