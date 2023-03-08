International Women’s Day: AberNecessities a ‘proudly women-led organization’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Women have historically stood up in times of crisis. Whether that’s during a family crisis or a national crisis such as when they stepped in to keep the factories going during the world wars.

Currently, the country is facing an ongoing cost-of-living crisis. And in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, two women are stepping up to the plate to ensure disadvantaged families don’t get left behind.

AberNecessities provide local families experiencing financial hardship with essential items, from birth to the end of school. These can be things like winter clothing, bedding, blankets, toiletries, nappies, formula milk and non-perishable food.

Danielle Flecher-Horn, 35, a mother-of-four from Aberdeen, co-founded the child bank with her mum Michelle.

More than 10,000 children helped by AberNecessities

Since launching in 2019, AberNecessities have supported more than 10,000 children across the north-east.

Families are referred to the charity daily by the NHS, social work, education system and fellow charities.

Last Christmas, AberNecessities found itself more needed than ever, supporting almost 3,000 children across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Danielle said the impetus for action came from her day job as a specialist and early intervention teacher.

“I was meeting children who weren’t going to school because they didn’t have the most basic essentials. One teenager didn’t have a bra, another didn’t have shoes.

“It got to the point where I thought ‘Why are we not able to just meet that need?’

“So I started collecting pre-loved items that I’d store in my garage and do deliveries with my children in the car.

“Now four years later we’re a registered charity, with employed staff and volunteers, delivering much-needed items to thousands of families.”

Increased demand as cost-of-living crisis bites

She said more families are coming to them for top-ups of basic items as the cost-of-living crisis deepens.

They’ve also heard many stories of families turning their heating and lights off to save on their energy bills.

These are the sort of people who AberNecessities exist to help. To alleviate some of the financial pressure, meaning parents can put the heating on for a bit longer, or can cook a warm meal.

‘I am very proud to be a woman’

Danielle spoke about removing barriers, so that children in the north-east can have the best start possible in life.

“What keeps me going is the end result,” she said. “A child opening a pack and that smile, that excitement, and that sense of relief a parent is getting.

“Moments like that are so important, for every family. For better mental health, your journey through motherhood, they’re absolutely priceless. We’re gifting those moments to other families.

“I am very proud to be a woman. I feel very proud to work with and for women and AberNecessities is a proudly women-led organisation which champions female empowerment.

“We’re strong, our bodies do amazing things.

“When we look at our children, we need to empower each other and make each other feel good about the fact that we’ve brought another life into the world.”

