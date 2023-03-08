International Women’s Day: AberNecessities a ‘proudly women-led organization’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
International Women’s Day: AberNecessities a ‘proudly women-led organization’

By Calum Petrie
March 8, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: March 8, 2023, 2:47 pm
Danielle Flecher-Horn and her mother Michelle are more than doing their bit to help north-east families through the cost-of-living crisis. Image: Camilla Greenwell
Danielle Flecher-Horn and her mother Michelle are more than doing their bit to help north-east families through the cost-of-living crisis. Image: Camilla Greenwell

Women have historically stood up in times of crisis. Whether that’s during a family crisis or a national crisis such as when they stepped in to keep the factories going during the world wars.

Currently, the country is facing an ongoing cost-of-living crisis. And in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, two women are stepping up to the plate to ensure disadvantaged families don’t get left behind.

AberNecessities provide local families experiencing financial hardship with essential items, from birth to the end of school. These can be things like winter clothing, bedding, blankets, toiletries, nappies, formula milk and non-perishable food.

Danielle Flecher-Horn, 35, a mother-of-four from Aberdeen, co-founded the child bank with her mum Michelle.

More than 10,000 children helped by AberNecessities

Since launching in 2019, AberNecessities have supported more than 10,000 children across the north-east.

Families are referred to the charity daily by the NHS, social work, education system and fellow charities.

Last Christmas, AberNecessities found itself more needed than ever, supporting almost 3,000 children across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Danielle said the impetus for action came from her day job as a specialist and early intervention teacher.

“I was meeting children who weren’t going to school because they didn’t have the most basic essentials. One teenager didn’t have a bra, another didn’t have shoes.

“It got to the point where I thought ‘Why are we not able to just meet that need?’

“So I started collecting pre-loved items that I’d store in my garage and do deliveries with my children in the car.

“Now four years later we’re a registered charity, with employed staff and volunteers, delivering much-needed items to thousands of families.”

A room full of toys and games at AberNecessities’ HQ in Aberdeen.   Image: Camilla Greenwell

Increased demand as cost-of-living crisis bites

She said more families are coming to them for top-ups of basic items as the cost-of-living crisis deepens.

They’ve also heard many stories of families turning their heating and lights off to save on their energy bills.

These are the sort of people who AberNecessities exist to help. To alleviate some of the financial pressure, meaning parents can put the heating on for a bit longer, or can cook a warm meal.

‘I am very proud to be a woman’

Danielle spoke about removing barriers, so that children in the north-east can have the best start possible in life.

“What keeps me going is the end result,” she said. “A child opening a pack and that smile, that excitement, and that sense of relief a parent is getting.

“Moments like that are so important, for every family. For better mental health, your journey through motherhood, they’re absolutely priceless. We’re gifting those moments to other families.

“I am very proud to be a woman. I feel very proud to work with and for women and AberNecessities is a proudly women-led organisation which champions female empowerment.

“We’re strong, our bodies do amazing things.

“When we look at our children, we need to empower each other and make each other feel good about the fact that we’ve brought another life into the world.”

