Fears about polluted land dismissed as new houses approved next to closed Gartly School

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
March 8, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: March 8, 2023, 12:04 pm
The homes would be located behind the recently closed Gartly School. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
The homes would be located behind the recently closed Gartly School. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Contamination fears have been brushed aside as plans for three new homes next to the oil-hit Gartly School have been backed by councillors.

Stuart Abel applied to Aberdeenshire Council seeking planning permission in principle for the new houses just off Park Lane.

His proposal will see the homes constructed on a site directly behind the primary school that was permanently closed in November last year.

It shut its doors to pupils in December 2018 after a leak of heating oil caused the site to become contaminated.

Neighbour raised privacy concerns

The development would see three “modest sized plots” created.

However, one objection was received from a neighbour who said the development would negatively impact his privacy.

The red arrow shows the location of the new houses next to the Gartly School. Image: AK Architecture

Gordon Simpson said he was “very concerned” that the proposed access road would encroach on his land.

He said: “Because the road will be built at the rear of my property, contrary to almost all other properties everywhere, I will not be able to enjoy peace and privacy in my own garden.”

But despite his opposition, council planners recommended the plan be approved.

They said the new homes would “offer additional housing to meet the need in the area”.

Worries raised about noise from nearby trains

As the new houses would be west of the railway line, council officers suggested they could be “vulnerable” to noise nuisance from passing trains.

Network Rail had similar concerns but it is believed “acceptable” noise levels could be achieved through measures such as acoustic fencing.

Gartly School houses backed despite contamination concerns

The application was considered by the Marr area committee on Tuesday.

Councillor Gwyneth Petrie said it was “sensible” and the “best option” for new housing.

The red outline shows the boundary of the proposed housing development. Image: AK Architecture

But she added: “I did have concerns about the contaminated land, but if the professionals are not concerned then we have to take their word for it and hope nothing arises when they build.

“It’s good to see some more houses going up in Gartly.”

She was reassured after local authority experts said there was “no indication” of any past use on the site in question that “might have caused contamination” despite it being yards from the school.

What happened to Gartly School?

The local authority forked out £451,500 for extensive works in a bid to clear the 2018 oil spill but to no avail.

Gartly School closed to pupils in December 2018 after an oil leak was discovered. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Aberdeenshire Council later revealed that bringing it back into use could cost more than £1 million.

But over time pupil numbers fell and the school was mothballed in 2021.

You can watch the committee discussion below:

All the latest planning stories

