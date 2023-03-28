Children with life-shortening illnesses take to the skies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Children with life-shortening illnesses take to the skies

Palliative care charity spreads Spring cheer on special Easter flight

By Calum Petrie
Youngsters receiving palliative care took an aerial tour of the Highlands and islands with their families on a specially commissioned flight.
Youngsters receiving palliative care took an aerial tour of the Highlands and islands with their families on a specially commissioned flight.

Children with life-shortening illnesses took to the skies for a scenic tour around the Highlands and islands.

An Easter-themed flight was put on by Loganair as part of its charity partnership with CHAS (Children’s Hospice Across Scotland).

Before they hopped on board, the Easter bunny surprised the kids with chocolates and gifts and also led an egg hunt at the boarding gate.

The trip then departed from Aberdeen Airport, where the children were accompanied by their families and the Easter bunny.

Amanda Flood was on the flight with her son Peter, aged four. The family live in Aberdeen with Peter’s Dad Graeme, who works at RAF Lossiemouth.

Waved to daddy below during first ever flight

Amanda said: “This was the first time Peter had been on an airplane and he absolutely loved it.

“He giggled while taking off and enjoyed looking out the window during the flight, waving to his daddy as we flew over Lossiemouth!

Peter Flood, four, couldn’t contain his excitement as he saw Scotland from above for the first time.

“Peter was also able to meet the Easter bunny and shared a moment sitting on the floor together looking through a book.

“It was a fantastic opportunity and an amazing experience for us. We would like to give a huge thank you to Loganair, CHAS and everyone who made this possible – a very special memory.”

CHAS is a palliative care charity which supports children and their families across Scotland who are suffering from life-shortening conditions.

Its mission is to ensure no-one faces the death of their child alone, and that no family feels forgotten.

Extra special Easter for CHAS families

Luke Lovegrove, Loganair’s chief commercial officer, said: “It was a privilege to spread some spring cheer at Aberdeen Airport and to help make Easter extra special for the children and families of CHAS this year.

“Witnessing the impact the charity has on families across Scotland is remarkable and humbling, and we look forward to continuing to support CHAS through our partnership.”

Lara MacDonald, senior corporate partnerships executive at CHAS, said: “The work Loganair has done with us since the start of our partnership in 2021 has been incredible and we are so grateful for their continued support.

“This is the second time the airline has arranged this Easter flight to enable children supported by CHAS who have never flown before to have this experience and create wonderful memories with their families.”

As the largest operator at Aberdeen Airport, Loganair provides a lifeline resource for the Scottish islands community, operating services to and from islands such as Stornoway, Shetland, Orkney, Barra and Tiree.

Through its partnership with CHAS, the airline has provided children and staff nurses with flights for ‘CHAS at Home’ services, offering specialist care and vital respite to families across the country within their own homes.

