Sport Football Ross County

Malky Mackay lays out SPFL target for Ross County youngsters currently on loan in Highland League

Four of the Staggies' youngsters are currently impressing in the Highland League

By Andy Skinner
From left to right: Dylan Smith, Connall Ewan, Andrew Macleod and George Robesten. Image: Ross County FC
From left to right: Dylan Smith, Connall Ewan, Andrew Macleod and George Robesten. Image: Ross County FC

Malky Mackay has challenged Ross County’s youngsters currently impressing in the Highland League to make the step up to SPFL football next term.

The Staggies have farmed out a number of their young players to clubs across the north of Scotland, in an effort to secure first team experience.

Connall Ewan and Ryan MacLeman have spent the season with Forres Mechanics, while Logan Ross and Andrew Macleod are at Brora Rangers, having previously been on loan with Lossiemouth and Clachnacuddin respectively.

Mackay is encouraged by the progress of the teenage quartet, and hopes they can kick on to the next level following their current loan spells.

He said: “The ones that have gone into the Highland League have really done the club proud.

Logan Ross in action for Brora Rangers. Image by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“As the season goes on, they get more and more adept at playing against men, handling what is a tough league.

“Then their next step is into the football league.

“As far as our club is concerned, there is a very defined pathway to keep it going, with a real rich seam of talent coming through.

“There’s nothing better than eventually seeing one of your own out on that pitch.

“The fans love it. The management loves it.

“And in years to come I can say, when that player is at Hampden or Wembley, I’ll have a ticket.”

Wright and Mackinnon have made step up

Mackay has resisted the chance to loan out defender Dylan Smith, who is with Scotland’s under-17s in European Championship qualifying at present.

Smith has tasted first team action, with five substitute appearances so far for County this term.

Dylan Smith in action for Scotland under-17s.

The Staggies boss also has high hopes for Shetland-raised forward George Robesten.

Mackay believes County’s youngsters can emulate the success of Matthew Wright and Adam Mackinnon, who were on loan at Brora Rangers last season and are now on loan at League One sides Falkirk and Montrose respectively.

He added: “I’m hoping, at a lesser level, we’ve got the next crew doing this.

Matthew Wright in action for Falkirk against Ayr United. Image: SNS

“Logan Ross is playing in goals for Brora Rangers.

“Young Andrew Macleod has really done well for someone so young, although we have a bit of an injury situation with him.

“He has impressed enough that Brora and Clachnacuddin wanted to have him.

“It was a wee bit stop-start with injuries, but he’ll come again.

“Our two lads over at Forres, Connall Ewan and Ryan MacLeman, have been great.

“We had a call from an opposition manager saying how well the two of them did against him, which is fantastic to hear.

Ryan MacLeman in action for Forres Mechanics, up against Rothes’ Ben Williamson. Image: DC Thomson/Sandy McCook

“George and Dylan weren’t sent out. Dylan’s now had international recognition with the Scotland under-17s and is going away with them next week.

“They just need to be given a little time and they will keep progressing. Fingers-crossed they will have careers at Ross County.”

Mackay regularly assesses progress of youngsters

Although he rarely gets the opportunity to see his loan players in live action, Mackay holds regular discussions with them and their clubs to monitor their progress.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

Mackay added: “I see clips, but what I also get is feedback every week and I sit them down and speak to them after games.

“It’s a case of: ‘what did you do, how did you play? Give me something you did well and something you could have done better.’

“We speak to their management every couple of weeks to find out what’s going on with them.

“Coming out of the 18s, it is important to the next step in their progression that they keep working. They are an absolute credit.”

