Robert Gordon graduates to have work showcased at Venice exhibition

The students will work alongside professionals at the 18th International Architecture Exhibition in Venice.

By Ena Saracevic
The two students who were awarded scholarships standing by their artwork.
Maxwell Wilson, left, and Caitlin Watson, right, were awarded scholarships to the programme. Image: Scott Sutherland School/Daniele Sambo

Two Aberdeen students have been awarded prestigious scholarships and the opportunity to hone their skills at an international exhibition.

Maxwell Wilson and Caitlin Watson, masters’ graduates from Robert Gordon University, were awarded scholarships to a major international programme.

The students from the Scott Sutherland School of Architecture will also be able to take part in a project called Scotland + Venice. The programme aims to give aspiring artists a chance to develop their skills and increase their connections.

As a part of this project, the pair will undertake a dedicated development programme while also working on an exhibition called A Fragile Correspondence. This will be showcased at the 18th International Architecture Exhibition in Venice.

The Venice Festival. Image: Scott Sutherland School

Students with a focus on sustainability

The students will get the chance to explore Scottish culture while also relating to landscapes to explore the theme of climate change.

Mr Wilson, from Lhanbryde, designed a horticulture facility with an adjoining gin distillery in the small community of Finstown in Orkney as part of his final year project to create a sustainable industry for islanders.

He said: “I am incredibly grateful for this huge opportunity, eagerly anticipating everything that it will bring. It’s great to be a part of it at such a pivotal stage in my professional career.”

Miss Watson, from Aberdeen, has produced a project which adopts a circular economy through a recycled plastic textile mill based in Stornoway. This promotes a renewal of the weaving industry by collecting ocean plastic to turn it into completely recycled plastic yarn and textiles.

She said: “I am delighted to take part in the exhibition after having previously attended the Venice Biennale in 2018. The programme is a great opportunity to network with a variety of creative individuals.”

The festival is set to bring a range of artists to Venice. Image: Scott Sutherland School

David Vila Domini, course leader at the School of Architecture, said: “This is a huge opportunity for them that will really enhance their professional training.

“The ‘Scotland + Venice’ project will provide invaluable work experience that will develop the foundation they have gained at Robert Gordon University.”

