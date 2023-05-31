Church of Scotland Moderator gets kilt on for Aberdeen Kiltwalk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Church of Scotland Moderator gets kilt on for Aberdeen Kiltwalk

The newly elected moderator will participate in the kilt walk this weekend to raise money for Christian Aid.

By Ena Saracevic
An image of the Rt Rev Sally Foster-Fulton in a kilt preparing for the Kiltwalk.
The Moderator is preparing for the Kiltwalk which is happening this weekend. Image: Christian Aid

This weekend, the newly elected Moderator of the Church of Scotland will be taking on the Aberdeen Kiltwalk.

The Right Reverend Sally Foster-Fulton, who was elected as moderator in May, will be participating in the walk to raise money for Christian Aid.

On Sunday, she will be participating in the “Wee Wander” which is one of the two walking events taking place on the day.

She will venture out on the 3.7-mile route along with thousands of others who are also walking to raise money for their own favourite charities.

Mrs Foster-Fulton said: “I’m thrilled to be taking part in the Aberdeen Kiltwalk and to raise money for Christian Aid, walking alongside our sisters and brothers living in extreme poverty.

An image of a group of people who have finished the Kiltwalk and crossed the finish line.
Thousands are expected to take part in the Kiltwalk this weekend. Image: Creative Curiosity

“It’s been a busy time since I became Moderator but I’m delighted to be spending this weekend in Aberdeen and connecting with communities in the North East. And I’m very much looking forward to being supported by a few friendly faces from local churches who are going to join me on the journey.”

Val Brown, the head of Christian Aid Scotland, said: “We’re delighted that Sally has been able to find time in her very busy diary to take part in the Aberdeen Kiltwalk for Christian Aid.

“Events like this are a wonderful way to fundraise and have a great day out. Every penny that Sally raises will go towards our work fighting poverty and injustice – whether that be in South Sudan, Bangladesh or Malawi. Good luck to everyone taking part on Sunday.”

Mrs Foster-Fulton can be sponsored via her Just Giving page: Sally Foster-Fulton is fundraising for Christian Aid

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Volunteers photographed at The Haven community food larder in Stonehaven.
'Devastating blow to the community': Stonehaven food larder to close amid cost of living…
Nairn Central Beach
Here are the 15 best quality beaches across the Highlands, Aberdeenshire and Shetland
A blue bus parked outside the interchange in Peterhead
Peterhead bus services to be diverted during £250,000 interchange improvement works
A police car sits outside a block of flats on Hutcheon Street in Aberdeen.
Woman in court on attempted murder charge after alleged street fight stabbing
Walkers at the Kiltwalk start line in front of Crathes Castle in 2022
Aberdeen Kiltwalk shares best photo opportunities on route ahead of charity event
To go with story by Allister Thomas. - Picture shows; Trip to Kincardine Offshore Wind Farm the world's largest floating development. North Sea. Supplied by Wullie Marr/ DCT Date; 19/05/2023 CR0042977 Reporter, Alastair Thomas. North Sea, Aberdeen. Trip to Kincardine Offshore Wind Farm the world's largest floating development 19th May 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Another Scottish wind turbine taken to Netherlands
A pine marten walking on the pavement.
Watch: Pine marten spotted running round Fittie
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen court story Picture shows; Simon Gemmell outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court. . Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Kathryn Wylie Date; Unknown
Drink-driver fled crash which left girlfriend lying seriously injured in road
The Stamping Ground will have audiences on their feet when it arrives at His Majesty's Theatre, in Aberdeen. Image: Supplied by Tommy Ga-Ken Wan
Get up and dance as Runrig musical The Stamping Ground heads for His Majesty's…
Andrew McCraw asked a friend for her credit card details before draining her account of thousands of pounds. Image: Facebook.
Gambling addict conned friend out of credit card details and then spent almost £5,000…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]