Church of Scotland Moderator gets kilt on for Aberdeen Kiltwalk

This weekend, the newly elected Moderator of the Church of Scotland will be taking on the Aberdeen Kiltwalk.

The Right Reverend Sally Foster-Fulton, who was elected as moderator in May, will be participating in the walk to raise money for Christian Aid.

On Sunday, she will be participating in the “Wee Wander” which is one of the two walking events taking place on the day.

She will venture out on the 3.7-mile route along with thousands of others who are also walking to raise money for their own favourite charities.

Mrs Foster-Fulton said: “I’m thrilled to be taking part in the Aberdeen Kiltwalk and to raise money for Christian Aid, walking alongside our sisters and brothers living in extreme poverty.

“It’s been a busy time since I became Moderator but I’m delighted to be spending this weekend in Aberdeen and connecting with communities in the North East. And I’m very much looking forward to being supported by a few friendly faces from local churches who are going to join me on the journey.”

Val Brown, the head of Christian Aid Scotland, said: “We’re delighted that Sally has been able to find time in her very busy diary to take part in the Aberdeen Kiltwalk for Christian Aid.

“Events like this are a wonderful way to fundraise and have a great day out. Every penny that Sally raises will go towards our work fighting poverty and injustice – whether that be in South Sudan, Bangladesh or Malawi. Good luck to everyone taking part on Sunday.”

Mrs Foster-Fulton can be sponsored via her Just Giving page: Sally Foster-Fulton is fundraising for Christian Aid