Improvements made at Aberdeen care home following critical report

Inspectors have praised “significant” improvements made at Aberdeen’s Fairview House Care Home following a damning report.

Barchester Health Care, who runs the home, was given a deadline to make progress by the Care Inspectorate following unannounced visits last year.

Officials returned to the Bridge of Don care home in April to check on the progress and followed up with an inspection on June 7.

During the visit, inspectors spoke with four residents, as well as with members of staff and management, and observed practice and daily life.

The original report found the home was “chaotic” and “staff did not treat residents as individuals”.

Concerns were also raised over how medication was dealt with by staff, with inspectors saying unless changed it could have “serious consequences” for residents.

Following the most recent visit, the watchdog is satisfied that requirements have been met and improvements are continuing to be made.

‘Significant’ improvements to hygiene and care

The care home was ordered to ensure all people living there “experienced dignity and respect” in all aspects of their daily life by May 15.

This meant ensuring that essential, personal care is delivered in a timely manner.

Inspectors found “significant improvements” had been made to supporting people’s personal hygiene needs.

They noted people were well-presented and their personal care was being attended to.

During this visit, the watchdog found most people were now receiving the care and support that was right for them.

However, the inspectors found more work needs to be done to make sure choices and wishes are fully considered by the team.

The care home was also required to make sure the leadership in each of the units effectively supports consistent standards by June 6.

Inspectors found the requirement was met on May 18, stating there was “greater oversight, leadership and supervision” within the units.

The report read: “This assisted in ensuring people experience a consistent standard of care and that the care and support was right for each person.

“The senior team were working through accountability training workbooks.

“Staff were knowledgeable and able to discuss their roles and responsibilities around supporting and delivering consistent standards and that people were receiving the care that was right for them.”

The watchdog also found all eight areas of improvement previously highlighted were met.

These included making sure individual aspirations were taken into account, and providing people with a nice place to stay by keeping the home free from “offensive odours”.

Many changes made at Fairview House to ‘improve the lives of residents’

During the visit in July last year, the Care Inspectorate found there was a “significantly high turnover of staff” which had an impact on the quality of care.

A Barchester spokeswoman explained the care provider had been implementing “many changes” to improve the lives of residents and welcomed a new permanent manager.

She said: “We are very glad to see that the latest Care Inspectorate report recognises and reflects the hard work of the team at Fairview House.

“Since the last inspection, we have implemented many changes to improve the lives of our residents. This includes recruitment, eliminating the use of agency care staff, and training and support, all of which have been overseen by an operations manager who has worked closely with the team to embed good practice.

“We have also engaged with relevant organisations to make and sustain improvements, and we are delighted to welcome a new permanent manager who has many years experience working within other Barchester homes.

“We would like to thank our staff for the work they do in providing a high quality of care for our residents, delivered with compassion, kindness, dignity and respect.”