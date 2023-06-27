Improvements made at Aberdeen care home following critical report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Improvements made at Aberdeen care home following critical report

The original report found the home was "chaotic" and "staff did not treat residents as individuals".

By Lauren Taylor
Fairview House Care Home, Fairview Street, Danestone, Bridge of Don, Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
Inspectors have praised “significant” improvements made at Aberdeen’s Fairview House Care Home following a damning report.

Barchester Health Care, who runs the home, was given a deadline to make progress by the Care Inspectorate following unannounced visits last year.

Officials returned to the Bridge of Don care home in April to check on the progress and followed up with an inspection on June 7.

During the visit, inspectors spoke with four residents, as well as with members of staff and management, and observed practice and daily life.

Residents also described being “lonely” and isolated.

Concerns were also raised over how medication was dealt with by staff, with inspectors saying unless changed it could have “serious consequences” for residents.

Following the most recent visit, the watchdog is satisfied that requirements have been met and improvements are continuing to be made.

‘Significant’ improvements to hygiene and care

The care home was ordered to ensure all people living there “experienced dignity and respect” in all aspects of their daily life by May 15.

This meant ensuring that essential, personal care is delivered in a timely manner.

Inspectors found “significant improvements” had been made to supporting people’s personal hygiene needs.

They noted people were well-presented and their personal care was being attended to.

During this visit, the watchdog found most people were now receiving the care and support that was right for them.

However, the inspectors found more work needs to be done to make sure choices and wishes are fully considered by the team.

People living at Fairview House were given the care and support right for them. Image: Shutterstock.

The care home was also required to make sure the leadership in each of the units effectively supports consistent standards by June 6.

Inspectors found the requirement was met on May 18, stating there was “greater oversight, leadership and supervision” within the units.

The report read: “This assisted in ensuring people experience a consistent standard of care and that the care and support was right for each person.

“The senior team were working through accountability training workbooks.

“Staff were knowledgeable and able to discuss their roles and responsibilities around supporting and delivering consistent standards and that people were receiving the care that was right for them.”

The watchdog also found all eight areas of improvement previously highlighted were met.

These included making sure individual aspirations were taken into account, and providing people with a nice place to stay by keeping the home free from “offensive odours”.

Many changes made at Fairview House to ‘improve the lives of residents’

During the visit in July last year, the Care Inspectorate found there was a “significantly high turnover of staff” which had an impact on the quality of care.

A Barchester spokeswoman explained the care provider had been implementing “many changes” to improve the lives of residents and welcomed a new permanent manager.

Improvements have been made to making the home a nice environment for residents. Image: Shutterstock.

She said: “We are very glad to see that the latest Care Inspectorate report recognises and reflects the hard work of the team at Fairview House.

“Since the last inspection, we have implemented many changes to improve the lives of our residents. This includes recruitment, eliminating the use of agency care staff, and training and support, all of which have been overseen by an operations manager who has worked closely with the team to embed good practice.

“We have also engaged with relevant organisations to make and sustain improvements, and we are delighted to welcome a new permanent manager who has many years experience working within other Barchester homes.

“We would like to thank our staff for the work they do in providing a high quality of care for our residents, delivered with compassion, kindness, dignity and respect.”

