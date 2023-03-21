New catchment zones agreed for Greenbrae and Glashieburn schools

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New catchment zones agreed for Greenbrae and Glashieburn schools

By Calum Petrie
March 21, 2023, 11:38 am Updated: March 21, 2023, 11:44 am
The catchment zones for Greenbrae and Glashieburn schools are set to change in August.
The catchment zones for Greenbrae and Glashieburn schools are set to change in August.

New catchment area boundaries have been agreed for Greenbrae School and Glashieburn School.

Aberdeen City Council today approved revised zones for the Bridge of Don schools following a period of public consultation.

Under the original proposals, children living west of Dubford Road, including Denmore Park, would have moved from the Greenbrae catchment area to that of Glashieburn.

This caused some concern among local parents, including the fact that kids would have to walk further to school, crossing a busy road.

Of 125 respondents to the public consultation, only three were in favour of the original proposals.

One resident said they had bought their house specifically to be close to Greenbrae School, and faced being put in a catchment zone for a school further away.

However, the proposals were altered to keep Denmore Park within the Greenbrae catchment area.

Revised catchment area for Greenbrae School and Glashieburn School

The new catchment areas will take effect from August 1.

Meanwhile, the council also agreed the relocation of Walker Road School in Torry.

A separate consultation sought the public’s views on the move to a new purpose-built setting in Tullos Circle.

Plans involved a corresponding revision of catchment boundaries for Walker Road School and Tullos School.

The consultation feedback has not resulted in any revisions of proposals, which means that the school will be relocated to the new building at Tullos Circle from August 1, or as soon as possible thereafter following completion of the new building.

Education convener Martin Greig said: “We have listened to the views of the public and have made decisions based on their feedback.

“It is good to be at this stage where we can move forward with the plans which put the interests and wellbeing of the young people first.”

Councillors at today’s education committee also praised the work of the city’s school pupils in helping shape Aberdeen’s plans for tackling climate change.

The council provided £150,000 of funding to establish a Youth Climate Change Group representing the city’s schools.

Among the activities undertaken by the group during the last year was Glashieburn School’s LEAF (Learning About Forests) programme, with staff from Keep Scotland Beautiful.

