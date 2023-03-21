New catchment zones agreed for Greenbrae and Glashieburn schools

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New catchment area boundaries have been agreed for Greenbrae School and Glashieburn School.

Aberdeen City Council today approved revised zones for the Bridge of Don schools following a period of public consultation.

Under the original proposals, children living west of Dubford Road, including Denmore Park, would have moved from the Greenbrae catchment area to that of Glashieburn.

This caused some concern among local parents, including the fact that kids would have to walk further to school, crossing a busy road.

Of 125 respondents to the public consultation, only three were in favour of the original proposals.

One resident said they had bought their house specifically to be close to Greenbrae School, and faced being put in a catchment zone for a school further away.

However, the proposals were altered to keep Denmore Park within the Greenbrae catchment area.

Revised catchment area for Greenbrae School and Glashieburn School

The new catchment areas will take effect from August 1.

Meanwhile, the council also agreed the relocation of Walker Road School in Torry.

A separate consultation sought the public’s views on the move to a new purpose-built setting in Tullos Circle.

Plans involved a corresponding revision of catchment boundaries for Walker Road School and Tullos School.

The consultation feedback has not resulted in any revisions of proposals, which means that the school will be relocated to the new building at Tullos Circle from August 1, or as soon as possible thereafter following completion of the new building.

Education convener Martin Greig said: “We have listened to the views of the public and have made decisions based on their feedback.

“It is good to be at this stage where we can move forward with the plans which put the interests and wellbeing of the young people first.”

Councillors at today’s education committee also praised the work of the city’s school pupils in helping shape Aberdeen’s plans for tackling climate change.

The council provided £150,000 of funding to establish a Youth Climate Change Group representing the city’s schools.

Among the activities undertaken by the group during the last year was Glashieburn School’s LEAF (Learning About Forests) programme, with staff from Keep Scotland Beautiful.

