Golf: Dutch trip beckons for north-east duo Oli Blackadder and Ruby Watt

By Alan Brown
March 21, 2023, 11:45 am
Oli Blackadder (Deeside) and Ruby Watt (Paul Lawrie Golf Centre) are set to play in the Boys and Girls Quadrangular singles matches in Holland next month. Image: Alan Brown

Two of the north-east’s top young golfing talents have been called up to play for Scotland next month.

Oli Blackadder (Deeside) and Ruby Watt (Paul Lawrie Golf Centre) are set to play in the Boys’ and Girls’ Quadrangular singles matches in Holland from April 4-6.

Scotland will face Netherlands, Ireland and Wales in a series of singles matches at Kennemer Golf Club.

Oli, 15, will make his Scotland debut after being invited to play in area and county sessions ahead of being selected to join the boys’ performance training days.

“I’m extremely excited to be picked to represent Scotland in the Quads,” said Oli, who plays off one.

“It will be the first time I’ve played for Scotland boys and I am looking forward to playing against the best players from Ireland, Wales and the Netherlands.

“I don’t normally get nervous, but I might have some nerves when I tee it up on the first tee on the opening day.

“I’ve just returned from some warm weather training with Scottish golf performance coach Spencer Henderson in Spain alongside Kemnay’s Fraser Laird, the Scottish boys’ champion, and Koby Buchan, of Cruden Bay.

“It was fantastic to get some sun and play in shorts again.

“It was a fabulous week with lots of golf, gym sessions and competitive challenges.

“Unfortunately, we returned to the wintry weather in the north-east.”

Blackadder will balance school with golf

Oli started playing golf at Alford before attending coaching at the Paul Lawrie Golf Centre.

He joined Deeside two years ago and relishes playing for the club’s junior pennant team.

“I play a lot of golf with my regular partner Oli Robertson and we encourage each other every time we play,” he said.

“My sister Amy also plays golf and when we partner my dad Ross, it can get pretty competitive.”

Oli Blackadder swinging on the course
Oli Blackadder. Image: Alan Brown

School exams beckon for Oli at Alford Academy and he is well aware of their importance.

Oli added: “I’m keen to make sure I get the balance right so I need to do well in them while continuing to develop my golf.

“My favourite subjects are biology, physics and, of course, physical education, so I am thinking about studying Sport Science in the future.

“If I could one day combine my studies with golf in the United States that would be  ideal.”

Ruby Watt has Euros goal in mind

Ruby Watt is leaving no stone unturned as she strives to take her game to the next level.

Paul Lawrie Golf Centre youngster Ruby, 16, is aiming to take those first steps when turning out for the four-girl Scotland team at the Quadrangular Girls’ tournament in Netherlands next month.

Ruby is aiming to impress at the Kennemar Golf Club in the hope of again being selected for the Home Internationals and European Team Championships later this year.

North East Scotland College student Ruby, who plays off 0.5, said: “Last season I played in the Home Internationals at Downfield and then the European Team Championships in Iceland, which was a great experience.

Ruby Watt mid-swing
Ruby Watt. Image: Alan Brown

“I played well and it was a lot of fun.

“It was brilliant to play in the Home Internationals in Scotland and, although we did not win, I did manage to get a few points on the board for the team.

“So I’m delighted to represent Scotland again and hopefully play well enough to earn a place for the Euros in France and the Home Internationals at Lindrick, Yorkshire later in the year.

“I have been working hard on all aspects of my game over the winter with my coach Alan Stuart at the Paul Lawrie Golf Centre.

“I’ve been focusing on my putting and understanding my swing.

“Thanks to the help of Sportscotland, I’ve also been working on my strength and conditioning three days a week at Aberdeen Sports Village.

“I have also attended weekend training with the Scottish Golf performance squad at various locations once a month.”

Who is competing in the Girls’ and Boys’ Quadrangular event?

The friendly under-17s singles match-play event will take place at Kennemer Golf Club, near Amsterdam, between April 4 and 6.

Three north youngsters have been selected and the full team selection is as follows:

Scotland Girls

  • Evie McCallum, Dunfermline;
  • Ruby Watt, Paul Lawrie Golf Centre;
  • Sofia McGhie, Lancaster;
  • Summer Elliott, Inverness.

Scotland Boys

  • Aidan Lawson, Bruntsfield Links;
  • Alexander Yuill, Gullane;
  • Archie Cook, Goswick;
  • Brodie Cunningham, Bothwell Castle;
  • Finlay Galloway, St Andrews;
  • Oli Blackadder, Deeside.

