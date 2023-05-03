Pupils from six Moray schools revealed as Baxters Soup Challenge finalists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pupils from six Moray schools revealed as Baxters Soup Challenge finalists

The budding chefs will share their tasty new recipes at the grand final on May 22.

By Ellie Milne
Pupils from Elgin Academy, Elgin High School, Forres Academy, Lossiemouth High School, Milne's High School and Speyside High School attend a masterclass at UHI Moray. Image: Baxters.
Pupils from Elgin Academy, Elgin High School, Forres Academy, Lossiemouth High School, Milne's High School and Speyside High School attend a masterclass at UHI Moray. Image: Baxters.

Young budding chefs from six schools across Moray have been revealed as the finalists in an annual school cooking competition.

The Baxters Soup Challenge has expanded includes six schools, up on four from last year, who have all been tasked with creating a new soup recipe.

S2 pupils from Elgin Academy, Elgin High School, Forres Academy, Lossiemouth High School, Milne’s High School and Speyside High are now preparing to take part in the grand final on May 22.

Four pupils from Milne's High School pose with a bowl of their winning pizza-flavoured soup.
Milne’s High School pupils who won the Baxter’s Soup Challenge in 2016 were invited to the developmental kitchens to refine their winning pizza soup. L-R: Pupils, Daisy Wiles, Joanna Walker, Thomas Hopkins and Rebekah Lee. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson.

As well as creating a tempting soup recipe with two health benefits , the pupils must also develop a business and marketing plan which they will present to the judges on the day.

The winning group will be announced after the panel tastes all of the soups on offer and decides which is the best bowl of the bunch.

‘Be bold and creative’

Pupils have impressed judges with an array of exciting flavours in the past, including Mexican fiesta with guacamole, Thai carrot and chilli and even a pizza-inspired soup.

Milne’s High School pupils taking part in the 2019 challenge. Pictured is Kian Doherty, Stephen Woodhouse,  Matthew McLuckie and Beth Jenkins. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Last year, Speyside pupils claimed the top prize with their Coconutty Cauliflower vegan soup.

Graeme Morrison, the European supply chain director at Baxters, said: “The Soup Challenge is designed to offer pupils the opportunity to get some hands-on experience in developing a product and learning about the different stages and skillsets that go into the process.

“It’s a chance for them to be bold and creative as well as encouraging entrepreneurship.

Speyside pupils Ryan Mackie, Kirsty MacLeod were delighted to accept the coveted award after coming first place in the Baxters Soup Challenge 2022. Image: Baxters.

“As a major employer in Moray, the initiative also provides an opportunity to showcase the depth and breadth of careers within the food manufacturing industry and inspire young people within our local community to ‘be different, be better’ in line with our ethos and values as a business.”

Learning experiences

The Baxters Soup Challenge is being delivered in partnership with Developing the Young Workforce Moray to give young people the opportunity to learn new skills and gain confidence.

Alison McDonald, senior food techinician at Baxters, at Milne’s High School, Fochabers, in 2016 helping judge the Baxters Soup Challenge by S2 pupils. L-R: Ava Petrie, Logan Keddie, Lexie Fenwick, Emily McDonald. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson.

Ahead of the final, the groups were invited to a attend a masterclass at the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) Moray to refine their recipes and perfect their presentation.

The 24 pupils were able to speak to experts about the process of food manufacturing – from creating a recipe to having it sold in supermarkets across the country.

[[title]]