Pupils from six Moray schools revealed as Baxters Soup Challenge finalists

Young budding chefs from six schools across Moray have been revealed as the finalists in an annual school cooking competition.

The Baxters Soup Challenge has expanded includes six schools, up on four from last year, who have all been tasked with creating a new soup recipe.

S2 pupils from Elgin Academy, Elgin High School, Forres Academy, Lossiemouth High School, Milne’s High School and Speyside High are now preparing to take part in the grand final on May 22.

As well as creating a tempting soup recipe with two health benefits , the pupils must also develop a business and marketing plan which they will present to the judges on the day.

The winning group will be announced after the panel tastes all of the soups on offer and decides which is the best bowl of the bunch.

‘Be bold and creative’

Pupils have impressed judges with an array of exciting flavours in the past, including Mexican fiesta with guacamole, Thai carrot and chilli and even a pizza-inspired soup.

Last year, Speyside pupils claimed the top prize with their Coconutty Cauliflower vegan soup.

Graeme Morrison, the European supply chain director at Baxters, said: “The Soup Challenge is designed to offer pupils the opportunity to get some hands-on experience in developing a product and learning about the different stages and skillsets that go into the process.

“It’s a chance for them to be bold and creative as well as encouraging entrepreneurship.

“As a major employer in Moray, the initiative also provides an opportunity to showcase the depth and breadth of careers within the food manufacturing industry and inspire young people within our local community to ‘be different, be better’ in line with our ethos and values as a business.”

Learning experiences

The Baxters Soup Challenge is being delivered in partnership with Developing the Young Workforce Moray to give young people the opportunity to learn new skills and gain confidence.

Ahead of the final, the groups were invited to a attend a masterclass at the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) Moray to refine their recipes and perfect their presentation.

The 24 pupils were able to speak to experts about the process of food manufacturing – from creating a recipe to having it sold in supermarkets across the country.