Cullen Primary School pupils raise £1,800 by taking on marathon challenge

All pupils and staff managed to complete a certain distance to raise funds for the Archie Foundation.

By Ross Hempseed
Cullen Primary School pupils.
£1,800 was raised by pupils of Cullen Primary School. Image: Moray Council.

Pupils and staff at primary school in Moray have gone the distance to raise funds for children’s charity.

Cullen Primary School pupils took part in a marathon challenge to raise money for the Archie Foundation.

Supporting the charity is especially important as one of their own, Primary 5 pupil Freddie Irwin, is currently receiving treatment for leukaemia in Aberdeen.

Eager to achieve their School Sport Silver Award from sportscotland, the pupils were encouraged to share their ideas for a sporting event which could raise money,

Initially, they decided on a fun run, but with more and more people becoming interested in helping, it quickly grew into an entire school marathon.

The event had every pupil and teacher run a certain distance, which added up to a full marathon or 26.2 miles.

‘Phenomenal’ effort by all pupils and staff.

In the end, they were able to raise £1,800 that will go towards helping families across the north-east being supported by the Archie Foundation.

Headteacher Carene Hay said: “Everyone completed the challenge with the last 100m being completed by Freddie with the teaching team running behind.

“It was an overwhelming moment to see them running towards the finish line with the whole school cheering them on.

“I am so proud of the children and staff for their contributions in completing our Cullen Primary School marathon, and to families and friends for helping us to raise a phenomenal total of £1,800 for the Archie Foundation.”

