Tesco relaunches Kids Eat Free scheme to cafes across north-east and Highlands

The offer will be returning to cafes across Scotland from July 3 to August 11.

By Cameron Roy
The Tesco cafe on Blackfriars Road in Elgin will be offering the deal Image: David Whittaker-Smith.
Tesco will be relaunching its Kids Eat Free scheme to cafes across the north-east and the Highlands during the school summer holidays.

Cafes will be offering one free kids hot meal deal, kids breakfast or kids pick n Mix deal with each item bought by an adult from as little as 60p when showing their Tesco Clubcard at the till.

Popular menu items include beans or avocado on toast, fish fingers, baked chicken goujons or a sandwich.

Hot main meals include a vegetable side dish, and the sandwich pick n mix includes a piece of fresh fruit and two snacks.

Tesco hopes it will allow it will something healthy and satisfying to be available to feed hungry children from breakfast until dinner.

Where are the Tesco cafes in the north-east and the Highlands?

There are 220 Tesco stores in Scotland, but far fewer of them have cafes attached.

This includes several in the north-east and Highlands, including:

  • Laurel Drive in Danestone, Aberdeen
  • Harlaw Road in Inverurie
  • South Harbour Road in Fraserburgh
  • Eastfield Way in Inverness
  • Mart Road in Dingwall
  • North Road in Wick
  • Millbank Road in Thurso
  • Blackfriars Road in Elgin

Jason Tarry, Tesco UK chief executive, said: ”We know that the extra costs of keeping children fed and entertained during the long summer holiday can stretch household budgets, so we’re bringing back Kids Eat Free to give families a helping hand.”

Similar schemes have been run in the past. In October, Morrisons teamed up with Heinz Beanz to give out a free baked potato and beans to anyone who came into a cafe and “asked for Henry” – no questions asked. 

To see the full menu available in the offer, visit the Tesco website.

