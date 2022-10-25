‘Ask for Henry’: Morrisons teams up with Heinz Beanz to give out free warming meals to those in need

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Supermarket chain Morrisons has launched a new initiative to ensure people enjoy a free hearty, warming meal this winter.

Anyone in need of a warming meal can just “ask for Henry” at a Morrisons cafe to be given a free jacket potato filled with Heinz Beanz, no questions asked.

Morrisons cafes will be giving out hot, hearty baked potatoes topped with Heinz Beanz for free, from October 26.

The free meals are open to anyone who “asks for Henry” at a Morrison’s cafe – including Banchory, Inverurie, Inverness and Alness.

The Aberdeen cafe is still closed for refurbishment, so will be unable to take part.

‘Goodness, comfort and warmth’

Heinz has pledged more than 160,000 free meals to the supermarket cafes across the UK to help families with children on holiday or anyone else in need.

If you need a helping hand this half term, from the 26th October you can simply ‘ask for Henry’ at your nearest… Posted by Heinz UK on Tuesday, 25 October 2022

The nationwide initiative was inspired by the work of Henry J. Heinz, founder of Heinz and known philanthropist.

From a young age, he would make food with his mother in their family kitchen, using ingredients picked from their garden, to share with their community.

Heinz is honouring its founder’s legacy of kindness and goodwill by helping feed the nation.

Jojo De Noronha, president of northern Europe at Heinz, said: “Henry brought comfort and goodness to others, not just through his food but his actions.

“We want to honour his good heart and kind spirit by doing what he did best, helping feed people in times of need – and that’s why we’re launching ‘ask for Henry’ with our partner Morrisons on October 26.”

Sian Whittle, category director of Morrisons Cafes, added: “We know that our customers are under real financial pressure at the moment and are therefore pleased to be partnering with Heinz on its ‘ask for Henry’ initiative to offer customers a free jacket potato topped with Beanz.”

Big Food Appeal

As part of the Big Food Appeal, the Press and Journal and Evening Express have been working to highlight initiatives like “Ask for Henry” helping our communities.

We have been reporting on the cost-of-living crisis, threatening households right to the brink, while our appeal aims to help charities and volunteers with their vital work.

We have also been making sure those in our communities know where to get help when they need as well as dispelling misconceptions about accessing emergency food.