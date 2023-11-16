Road safety a ‘huge concern’ after schoolgirl knocked down in Fraserburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Road safety a ‘huge concern’ after schoolgirl knocked down in Fraserburgh

The incident has raised fears over safety in and around the school.

By Ross Hempseed
Pictures from the scene of the incident. Pictures SWD Media.
An emergency response after an eight-year-old girl was knocked down in Fraserburgh. SWD Media.

Concerns have been raised over road safety after a schoolgirl was knocked down outside a Fraserburgh school.

An eight-year-old girl was hit by a car on Robertson Road outside Lochpots School in Fraserburgh just after 3pm on Wednesday.

She was rushed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to be checked over after the incident.

The incident has raised concerns over road safety in and around the school, which continues to be an issue.

While not in place at Lochpots School, congestion at the nearby South Park School has become so bad that there has been a traffic ban in place at certain times.

The 18-month road closure was launched in May 2022, with the aim of cutting down car usage.

However, drivers have been routinely caught breaking the rules which will now result in a fine if caught within the traffic-ban zone.

The vehicle ban is in operation outside Fraserburgh South Park School. Image: Google Street View

The amount of traffic around school home time when parents/carers come to pick their kids has been an area of concern for the community for years.

It can lead to heavily congested roads, which can be dangerous for pedestrians in the area.

Local councillor Seamus Logan has been contacted by many residents about this particular issue.

He said: “Before yesterday’s accident, there has been a focus on South Park and the pilot project being rolled out in that area.

“I’ve had some contact with constituents in support of the project and the enhanced safety measures for the pupils going to and coming from school, but that it was also addressing some of the congestion concerns in that area as well.”

“Road safety around our primary schools is a matter of huge concern to parents and school staff.

Pictures from the scene of the incident. Pictures SWD Media.
Pictures from the scene of the incident outside Lochpots School. Pictures SWD Media.

“I will be working with other councillors, parents, teachers and council staff to see what can be done to improve the situation, not just at Lochpots School but at other schools where there are concerns.”

Mr Logan says that he recently attended a meeting at St Andrew’s School and said parents are “very concerned” about safety near the school.

He said: “It’s the same problem, drivers not taking appropriate care and attention, not reducing their speed and sometimes they completely ignore the school patrol officer.

Mr Logan says things are coming in the future to help tackle road safety issues in the town, such as the introduction of 20mph zones.

While he acknowledged this might be a “nuisance” to drivers, he said the safety of children was more important.

An Aberdeenshire spokeswoman said: “We would like to thank the emergency services, school staff and those who witnessed the incident on Wednesday for their quick response, and wish the pupil a speedy recovery.

“Aberdeenshire Council remain committed to the health and safety of all pupils, parents and staff using our schools.

“As always with circumstances of this nature, we will be reviewing events leading up to the incident.”

Police to dish out fines as traffic ban around Fraserburgh school gets more serious

Conversation