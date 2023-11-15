Female pedestrian involved in collision with car in Fraserburgh

A female pedestrian has been involved in a collision with a car in Fraserburgh.

Emergency services rushed to Robertson Road in the town at about 3.15pm.

The incident involved a car and a female pedestrian, whose age has not been confirmed.

Police remain at the scene where paramedics are checking over the female.

It is understood an air ambulance is also in attendance.

Officers confirmed their investigation to establish the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.

A spokeswoman said: “Around 3.15pm, police received a report of a road traffic collision involving a car and a female pedestrian on Robertson Road, Fraserburgh.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the female is being checked over by paramedics. Inquiries are ongoing.”