Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Female pedestrian involved in collision with car in Fraserburgh

The incident took place near Lochpots Primary School at about 3.15pm.

By Ellie Milne
Breaking news graphic - Eric Hendrie Park
Police are still in attendance at the scene. Image: DC Thomson.

A female pedestrian has been involved in a collision with a car in Fraserburgh.

Emergency services rushed to Robertson Road in the town at about 3.15pm.

The incident involved a car and a female pedestrian, whose age has not been confirmed.

Police remain at the scene where paramedics are checking over the female.

It is understood an air ambulance is also in attendance.

Officers confirmed their investigation to establish the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.

A spokeswoman said: “Around 3.15pm, police received a report of a road traffic collision involving a car and a female pedestrian on Robertson Road, Fraserburgh.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the female is being checked over by paramedics. Inquiries are ongoing.”

Conversation