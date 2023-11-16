House on ‘prestigious’ Bieldside street goes on the market for £1.6million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
House on ‘prestigious’ Bieldside street goes on the market for £1.6million

The house has five bedrooms, five sitting rooms, four bathrooms and a double detached garage.

By Bailey Moreton
To go with story by Bailey Moreton. Bieldside house for sale for ?1.6 million Picture shows; Dunlin House. Bieldside. Supplied by Ledingham Chalmers LLP Date; Unknown
To go with story by Bailey Moreton. Bieldside house for sale for ?1.6 million Picture shows; Dunlin House. Bieldside. Supplied by Ledingham Chalmers LLP Date; Unknown

Need to get away from it all, but still have easy access to the city?

This Bieldside house may be for you – although it will cost you a pretty penny.

Recently listed for offers over £1.6 million, Dunlin House at Dalmuinzie Road comes with two acres of garden, wood and a pond.

An aerial view of Dunlin House, up for sale for £1.6 million. Image: Ledingham Chalmers LLP.
The house sits on two acres. Image: Ledingham Chalmers LLP.

The house has five bedrooms, five sitting rooms, four bathrooms and a double detached garage.

The house has a ground floor and a second floor, covering 440 metres squared. Image: Ledingham Chalmers.
One of the house’s five bedrooms. Image: Ledingham Chalmers LLP.
The house has five bedrooms in all, plus four bathrooms. Image: Ledingham Chalmers LLP.

The house also has a home gym which looks out onto a conservatory.

The gym which looks out onto the conservatory. Image: Ledingham Chalmers LLP.

Location, location, location

The house is on Dalmuinzie Road, one of Bieldside’s “most prestigious streets,” according to the listing.

It reads: “The highly desirable area of Bieldside, is a picturesque village lying west of Aberdeen within easy commuting distance of the city, its business parks and industrial sites.”

Within easy access is the by-pass route, only 2.5km away. The route provides easy, fast access to the airport for those longer trips away.

One of the four bathrooms inside this Bieldside house, on the market for £1.6 million. Image: Ledingham Chalmers LLP.
The house is in a “prestigious” area of Bieldside, a small village on the outskirts of Aberdeen, according to the listing. Image: Ledingham Chalmers LLP.
The house has two acres of garden and woods, as well as pond on the land. Image: Ledingham Chalmers LLP.

 

