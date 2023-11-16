House on ‘prestigious’ Bieldside street goes on the market for £1.6million

Need to get away from it all, but still have easy access to the city?

This Bieldside house may be for you – although it will cost you a pretty penny.

Recently listed for offers over £1.6 million, Dunlin House at Dalmuinzie Road comes with two acres of garden, wood and a pond.

The house has five bedrooms, five sitting rooms, four bathrooms and a double detached garage.

The house also has a home gym which looks out onto a conservatory.

Location, location, location

The house is on Dalmuinzie Road, one of Bieldside’s “most prestigious streets,” according to the listing.

It reads: “The highly desirable area of Bieldside, is a picturesque village lying west of Aberdeen within easy commuting distance of the city, its business parks and industrial sites.”

Within easy access is the by-pass route, only 2.5km away. The route provides easy, fast access to the airport for those longer trips away.