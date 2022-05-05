Disney On Ice to skate back to P&J Live in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Disney On Ice to skate back to P&J Live in Aberdeen

By Danica Ollerova
May 5, 2022, 9:00 am Updated: May 5, 2022, 11:43 am
disney on ice aberdeen

Join your favourite fearless heroes when Disney On Ice skates back to Aberdeen with new show, Dream Big, later this year.

Audiences will be transported to exciting worlds where Disney heroes seek to fulfill their dreams at a live experience aimed at families.

Mickey and Minnie will be joined by other popular characters such as Moana, Elsa and Belle to bring the magic and adventure of Disney’s tales to life through world-class figure skating.

Disney fans can look forward to going on an action-packed voyage to restore the stolen heart of Te Fiti with fearless Moana and “the greatest demigod that ever lived” Maui. They will also have a chance to explore the Land of the Dead with Miguel from Disney Pixar’s Coco.

disney on ice aberdeen
Don’t miss Disney On Ice when it returns to P&J Live.

Frozen, Tangled, Moana, Coco and more Disney tales

After getting tangled up in Rapunzel’s hair-raising quest to see the floating lights, they will travel to the kingdom of Arendelle with Anna, Elsa and Olaf in a dramatic retelling of the sisterly love that saved a kingdom.

And finally, the audience members will discover the strength, bravery and kindness that inspired generation after generation with Jasmine, Ariel, Aurora, Belle and Cinderella.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing at P&J Live, said: “Disney On Ice is a firm family favourite, having attracted fans from across the north-east for many years.

“We can’t wait to welcome Mickey and his friends back to P&J Live for an incredible six shows, sparking everyone’s imagination as they encourage us to ‘dream big’.

“Get your skates on – you won’t want to miss this year’s cast as they prepare to take you on a magical experience you’ll never forget.”

Disney On Ice Presents Dream Big is the new show coming to Aberdeen.

How to book tickets to see Disney On Ice in Aberdeen

Disney On Ice Presents Dream Big is at P&J Live from Thursday November 10 to Sunday November 13.

“Disney On Ice Preferred Customers” can purchase advance tickets today (May 5). P&J Live pre-sale starts at 9am on Monday May 9, with the general sale starting at 9am on Friday May 13.

You can read our review of last year’s Disney On Ice extravaganza here.

Last year we also spoke to Scottish figure skater Myles Storrier who told us what it’s like to tour the world with Disney On Ice. You can read our interview here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]