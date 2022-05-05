Disney On Ice to skate back to P&J Live in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Join your favourite fearless heroes when Disney On Ice skates back to Aberdeen with new show, Dream Big, later this year.

Audiences will be transported to exciting worlds where Disney heroes seek to fulfill their dreams at a live experience aimed at families.

Mickey and Minnie will be joined by other popular characters such as Moana, Elsa and Belle to bring the magic and adventure of Disney’s tales to life through world-class figure skating.

Disney fans can look forward to going on an action-packed voyage to restore the stolen heart of Te Fiti with fearless Moana and “the greatest demigod that ever lived” Maui. They will also have a chance to explore the Land of the Dead with Miguel from Disney Pixar’s Coco.

Frozen, Tangled, Moana, Coco and more Disney tales

After getting tangled up in Rapunzel’s hair-raising quest to see the floating lights, they will travel to the kingdom of Arendelle with Anna, Elsa and Olaf in a dramatic retelling of the sisterly love that saved a kingdom.

And finally, the audience members will discover the strength, bravery and kindness that inspired generation after generation with Jasmine, Ariel, Aurora, Belle and Cinderella.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing at P&J Live, said: “Disney On Ice is a firm family favourite, having attracted fans from across the north-east for many years.

“We can’t wait to welcome Mickey and his friends back to P&J Live for an incredible six shows, sparking everyone’s imagination as they encourage us to ‘dream big’.

“Get your skates on – you won’t want to miss this year’s cast as they prepare to take you on a magical experience you’ll never forget.”

How to book tickets to see Disney On Ice in Aberdeen

Disney On Ice Presents Dream Big is at P&J Live from Thursday November 10 to Sunday November 13.

“Disney On Ice Preferred Customers” can purchase advance tickets today (May 5). P&J Live pre-sale starts at 9am on Monday May 9, with the general sale starting at 9am on Friday May 13.

You can read our review of last year’s Disney On Ice extravaganza here.

Last year we also spoke to Scottish figure skater Myles Storrier who told us what it’s like to tour the world with Disney On Ice. You can read our interview here.