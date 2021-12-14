REVIEW: Sh@gged, Married, but far from Annoyed with comedy gold at P&J Live

A night with Chris and Rosie Ramsey is like a night over at your mates’, having a bottle of wine and a good laugh – albeit along with 4,000 other folk.

So it’s little wonder their set consists mostly of a comfy couch, a couple of tables lamps – Rosie likes those – and a wine cooler. But then that’s all this pair really need for their Sh@gged. Married. Annoyed Live show. Wee note… the ampersand doesn’t feature in the official title.

For the uninitiated, this is the live tour of the married couple’s massively popular podcast of the same name – more than 90 million downloads, by gosh – where they chat about the things every couple chat about but manage to make it absolutely hilarious.

Chris got the show off to a start by asking for a cheer from those who listen to the podcast – it was a loud response – and then a cheer from those who didn’t – which was a bit quieter, me included.

Chris and Rosie are couple goals

Although Chris did find three girls near the front who were novices too, warmly welcomed them and said there was still plenty for them to laugh at and enjoy but some of it “you’re not going to have a clue…”

True on both counts. When everyone sang along with the jingle it was clear non-fans weren’t quite up to speed on proceedings and as for Belinda and Barry Beef… no idea.

But being newbies was no barrier to what lies at the heart of this show, two supremely talented and funny individuals who were just out to have a good time and take everyone along on the ride with them.

Chris and Rosie riff off each other effortlessly and are clearly couple goals, for all the not-terribly-serious mickey-taking.

Unscripted, they use what are podcasts favourites – like What’s Your Beef? and Questions From The Public to spin comedy gold. Often rude, scatalogical and “did they just say that” comedy, but gold nonetheless.

From Rosie’s mismatch between her excellent singing voice and inability to remember song lyrics – to Chris’s snoring it was all funny and relatable. The snoring segment brought a nudge of recognition and nods of agreement from my right-hand side.

There were moments of revelation – who knew that despite becoming one of its most memorable contestants, Chris had never watched a single Strictly Come Dancing before he walked on to the set?

There were even revelations for the couple – such as Chris discovering Rosie and her entire family used to go to the local catering college to get the cheap meals made by trainee chefs and cooks.

Sitting on their couch giggling

The pair were at their best though when they were playing with the audience and the audience were playing right along with them.

No one who was at P&J Live will ever forget meeting Harry the Hernia.

Then there was the unusual bit of shopping one unfortunate woman had forgotten to take out of her bag, only for arena security staff to find it in a search. It was a gift for Ramseys- and gave Rosie a spontaneous prop for one of the biggest laughs and roars of the night.

Best of all though, was just the laughter and warmth from the show. At one point, the pair of them were just sitting on their couch giggling at each other like we have all done.

Sure, those not in the know didn’t get every nuance of the podcast’s features and furniture, but it didn’t stop us having a great night out.

And now I’m going to seek out the Sh@gged. Married. Annoyed. podcast for some great nights in – on the couch, with the missus and a bottle of white wine.

