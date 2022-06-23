REVIEW: Phoenix Youth hit the jackpot with Guys And Dolls at Aberdeen Arts Centre By Scott Begbie June 23, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: June 23, 2022, 2:57 pm 0 Luck be a lady... as Phoenix Youth bring Guys & Dolls to Aberdeen Arts Centre. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Aberdeen bound singer Joan As Police Woman recalls recording in ‘spooky’ New York at height of pandemic REVIEW: Twinkle-toed stars from Scott School Of Dancing shine at Iconic His Majesty’s show Phoenix Youth Theatre to stage Guys & Dolls in Aberdeen Young talent takes centre stage in Aberdeen for Light the Blue festival