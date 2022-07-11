Past members of Aberdeen Children’s Theatre invited to special reunion

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Did you perform at Aberdeen Children’s Theatre back in the day? If so, add this special reunion to your calendar.

Aberdeen Arts Centre is organising a reunion for past members of Aberdeen Children’s Theatre and the Longacre Players to reminisce about their time at the local theatre and be one of the first to explore the newly refurbished Children’s Theatre space.

Those attending the event – which takes place later this month – will also have a chance to learn more about Aberdeen Arts Centre’s future plans for the building and enjoy an afternoon full of nostalgia and laughter with unearthed archive material, workshops and performances.

When Catherine Hollingworth opened the Aberdeen Children’s Theatre in 1942, nothing like it existed in the UK – a space where children could freely explore their artistic creativity on their own, rather than being dictated to by adults.

In an interview with the Press & Journal in 1967, Miss Hollingworth admitted she didn’t quite realise how influential and important the cultural space will become.

She said: “There was no plan. Things just evolved naturally and I think that is better than starting with a blueprint.”

Aberdeen Arts Centre’s ambitious redevelopment plan

The Children’s Theatre started in a Georgian tenement building, then spread into the now Aberdeen Arts Centre and into the Medical Society Hall.

Aberdeen Arts Centre has recently revealed its ambitious redevelopment plan which includes an overhaul of the exterior of the iconic grade A listed building, as well as their bold plans to launch the former Children’s Theatre as a revamped standalone cultural space.

In addition to learning more about the 31 King Street venue, attendees will have a chance to take part in various activities throughout the day.

Following a welcome tea/ coffee, Phil Napier will lead a drama workshop – an hour of fun, games and nostalgia. Then, the Arts Centre’s Creative Learning participants aged 12 – 18 will perform scenes from previously staged Longacre Players and Children’s Theatre productions.

Attendees will also be able to catch up with their old friends – with cheese and wine being on offer – and even take to the stage during open mic performances which will round up the event.

Reunion will be a day of fun and laughter at Aberdeen Arts Centre

Aberdeen Art Centre manager Stephanie Walls said: “We’re so looking forward to welcoming past members of both the Children’s Theatre and Longacre Players back to 31 King Street.

“It’s set to be a great day full of fun, laughter and catching up with old friends and co-stars.

“We’ve unearthed some wonderful treasures from past productions that we can’t wait to display in our exhibition and we’re excited to share our plans for this much loved historical building in 2022 and beyond.”

When and where will the Aberdeen Children’s Theatre take place

The reunion will take place from 1pm to 9pm on Saturday July 30 at the old Aberdeen Children’s Theatre, 31 King Street. Tickets are free but need to be booked in advance here.

Please note there is no disabled/step-free access to the Children’s Theatre. The Arts Centre has been granted planning permission for a ramp to make the building accessible, but the works won’t be completed in time for the reunion.

If you have any old programmes, posters or photographs of your time in the Children’s Theatre, you can email reunion@aberdeenartscentre.com

