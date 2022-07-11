Past members of Aberdeen Children’s Theatre invited to special reunion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Past members of Aberdeen Children’s Theatre invited to special reunion

By Danica Ollerova
July 11, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: July 12, 2022, 8:42 am
Past members of Aberdeen Children’s Theatre.
Past members of Aberdeen Children’s Theatre.

Did you perform at Aberdeen Children’s Theatre back in the day? If so, add this special reunion to your calendar.

Aberdeen Arts Centre is organising a reunion for past members of Aberdeen Children’s Theatre and the Longacre Players to reminisce about their time at the local theatre and be one of the first to explore the newly refurbished Children’s Theatre space.

Those attending the event – which takes place later this month – will also have a chance to learn more about Aberdeen Arts Centre’s future plans for the building and enjoy an afternoon full of nostalgia and laughter with unearthed archive material, workshops and performances.

When Catherine Hollingworth opened the Aberdeen Children’s Theatre in 1942, nothing like it existed in the UK – a space where children could freely explore their artistic creativity on their own, rather than being dictated to by adults.

Catherine Hollingworth, founder of Aberdeen Children’s Theatre.

In an interview with the Press & Journal in 1967, Miss Hollingworth admitted she didn’t quite realise how influential and important the cultural space will become.

She said: “There was no plan. Things just evolved naturally and I think that is better than starting with a blueprint.”

Aberdeen Arts Centre’s ambitious redevelopment plan

The Children’s Theatre started in a Georgian tenement building, then spread into the now Aberdeen Arts Centre and into the Medical Society Hall.

Aberdeen Arts Centre has recently revealed its ambitious redevelopment plan which includes an overhaul of the exterior of the iconic grade A listed building, as well as their bold plans to launch the former Children’s Theatre as a revamped standalone cultural space.

Redevelopment plans: This image reveals how the revamped Aberdeen Arts Centre would look.

In addition to learning more about the 31 King Street venue, attendees will have a chance to take part in various activities throughout the day.

Following a welcome tea/ coffee, Phil Napier will lead a drama workshop – an hour of fun, games and nostalgia. Then, the Arts Centre’s Creative Learning participants aged 12 – 18 will perform scenes from previously staged Longacre Players and Children’s Theatre productions.

Attendees will also be able to catch up with their old friends – with cheese and wine being on offer – and even take to the stage during open mic performances which will round up the event.

Aboyne lad Sandy Allan, who played the title role in the Aberdeen Children’s Theatre production, The Life and Curious Adventures of Peter Williamson.

Reunion will be a day of fun and laughter at Aberdeen Arts Centre

Aberdeen Art Centre manager Stephanie Walls said: “We’re so looking forward to welcoming past members of both the Children’s Theatre and Longacre Players back to 31 King Street.

“It’s set to be a great day full of fun, laughter and catching up with old friends and co-stars.

“We’ve unearthed some wonderful treasures from past productions that we can’t wait to display in our exhibition and we’re excited to share our plans for this much loved historical building in 2022 and beyond.”

The puppet scene from the Aberdeen Children’s Theatre production of The Apprentice Actor which was being presented at the Civic Arts Theatre in May 1964.

When and where will the Aberdeen Children’s Theatre take place

The reunion will take place from 1pm to 9pm on Saturday July 30 at the old Aberdeen Children’s Theatre, 31 King Street. Tickets are free but need to be booked in advance here.

Please note there is no disabled/step-free access to the Children’s Theatre. The Arts Centre has been granted planning permission for a ramp to make the building accessible, but the works won’t be completed in time for the reunion.

If you have any old programmes, posters or photographs of your time in the Children’s Theatre, you can email reunion@aberdeenartscentre.com

It was a big day for the Aberdeen Children’s Theatre when Dame Flora Robson paid a visit. Mr J F Clark, director of education, is on the left.
