Sensational six acts added to line-up for Aberdeen International Comedy Festival

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A sensational six top-flight acts have been unveiled for the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival.

Into the already glittering mix for the 11-day event goes much-loved Hal Cruttenden, self-deprecating, Brennan Reece and the always effortlessly funny Jojo Sutherland.

Joining them will be the award-winning Liam Withnail, the cheerfully obscene Olga Koch and Glasgwegian funny lads Weegie Hink Ae That.

The newly-announced acts join a line-up that already includes the likes of Harry Hill, Jack Dee, Milton Jones and Daniel Sloss for the comedy festival which will run at venues across Aberdeen from October 6 to 16.

Comedy shows coming to Aberdeen direct from Edinburgh Fringe

Shona Byrne, festival manager for Aberdeen Inspired which stages the event, said the six comedians will add even greater appeal to this year’s outing for fans.

“Many of these shows will debut at the Edinburgh Fringe in August and it’s wonderful that the festival is appealing to such ground-breaking acts and recognised as a firm favourite with comedians and audiences alike,” she said.

Brennan Reece will make his debut at the comedy festival at The Tunnels on Wednesday October 12 with his new show, Crowded, billed as a mix of hilarious stories and heart-breaking tales.

Hal Cruttenden makes a welcome return to Aberdeen on Saturday October 15 at the OGV Podium with his new show, It’s Best You Hear It From Me. He’ll be riffing on being single again after 21 years, 224 days, but instead of therapy he’s made a cracking show.

Aberdeen International Comedy Festival favourite set for return

Meanwhile, Jojo Sutherland will be Growing Old Disgracefully at Spin on Saturday October 8. It’s her take on life beginning at 56 and three-quarters and why she has Don’t Stop Me Now as her funeral music.

Festival favourite Liam Withnail will be offering Hot Sauce, his new show, at the Park Inn by Raddison on Friday October 14. It’s an unmissable set from a man with more than 10 million views on TikTok and Instagram, plus a slew of awards to his name.

Olga Koch is a familiar face from TV shows such as Mock The Week, QI and Frankie Boyle’s New World Order. Her rollercoaster rom-com, Just Friends, will be at the Lemon Tree Studio on Friday October 14.

After supporting Gary Meikle in Aberdeen earlier this year, comedy trio Weegie Hink Ae That arrive in their own right at Spin on Saturday October 15. Gregor Mackay, Conor Hardie and Elliot Hanigan will offer a mix of sketches and songs on all things Scottish.

How to get tickets for Aberdeen International Comedy Festival shows

Shona said: “Aberdeen is developing a strong reputation as destination of choice for visitors through presenting festivals and events like this and we look forward to welcoming thousands of fun-loving comedy fans to the granite city this October.”

Tickets for Hal Cruttenden and Olga Koch are on sale now, with the others going on sale from Friday July 15. For information and tickets go to www.aberdeencomedyfestival.com

You might also like…