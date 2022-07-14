Sensational six acts added to line-up for Aberdeen International Comedy Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Sensational six acts added to line-up for Aberdeen International Comedy Festival

By Scott Begbie
July 14, 2022, 11:45 am
Glasgow trio Weegie Hink Ae That will bring songs and sketches about all things Scottish to the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival.
Glasgow trio Weegie Hink Ae That will bring songs and sketches about all things Scottish to the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival.

A sensational six top-flight acts have been unveiled for the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival.

Into the already glittering mix for the 11-day event goes much-loved Hal Cruttenden, self-deprecating, Brennan Reece and the always effortlessly funny Jojo Sutherland.

Joining them will be the award-winning Liam Withnail, the cheerfully obscene Olga Koch and Glasgwegian funny lads Weegie Hink Ae That.

Newly single Hal Cruttenden will be appearing at the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival.

The newly-announced acts join a line-up that already includes the likes of Harry Hill, Jack Dee, Milton Jones and Daniel Sloss for the comedy festival which will run at venues across Aberdeen from October 6 to 16.

Comedy shows coming to Aberdeen direct from Edinburgh Fringe

Shona Byrne, festival manager for Aberdeen Inspired which stages the event, said the six comedians will add even greater appeal to this year’s outing for fans.

“Many of these shows will debut at the Edinburgh Fringe in August and it’s wonderful that the festival is appealing to such ground-breaking acts and recognised as a firm favourite with comedians and audiences alike,” she said.

Brennan Reece will make his Aberdeen International Comedy Festival debut at The Tunnels.

Brennan Reece will make his debut at the comedy festival at The Tunnels on Wednesday October 12 with his new show, Crowded, billed as a mix of hilarious stories and heart-breaking tales.

Hal Cruttenden makes a welcome return to Aberdeen on Saturday October 15 at the OGV Podium with his new show, It’s Best You Hear It From Me. He’ll be riffing on being single again after 21 years, 224 days, but instead of therapy he’s made a cracking show.

Aberdeen International Comedy Festival favourite set for return

Meanwhile, Jojo Sutherland will be Growing Old Disgracefully at Spin on Saturday October 8. It’s her take on life beginning at 56 and three-quarters and why she has Don’t Stop Me Now as her funeral music.

Jojo Sutherland will explain why Don’t Stop Me Now is her funeral music when she appears at the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival.

Festival favourite Liam Withnail will be offering Hot Sauce, his new show, at the Park Inn by Raddison on Friday October 14. It’s an unmissable set from a man with more than 10 million views on TikTok and Instagram, plus a slew of awards to his name.

Olga Koch is a familiar face from TV shows such as Mock The Week, QI and Frankie Boyle’s New World Order. Her rollercoaster rom-com, Just Friends, will be at the Lemon Tree Studio on Friday October 14.

Liam Withnail is a favourite at the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival.

After supporting Gary Meikle in Aberdeen earlier this year, comedy trio Weegie Hink Ae That arrive in their own right at Spin on Saturday October 15. Gregor Mackay, Conor Hardie and Elliot Hanigan will offer a mix of sketches and songs on all things Scottish.

How to get tickets for Aberdeen International Comedy Festival shows

Shona said: “Aberdeen is developing a strong reputation as destination of choice for visitors through presenting festivals and events like this and we look forward to welcoming thousands of fun-loving comedy fans to the granite city this October.”

Olga Koch is bringing her rom-com, Just Friends, to the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival.

Tickets for Hal Cruttenden and Olga Koch are on sale now, with the others going on sale from Friday July 15. For information and tickets go to www.aberdeencomedyfestival.com

You might also like…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]