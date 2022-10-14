[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The latest instalment of Aberdeen playwright Rona Munro’s hugely popular James plays (coming after James I, II and III) James VI – Queen of the Fight is coming to His Majesty’s Theatre on October 26th for four nights only. And it seems the production has something to please almost everyone, from fans of Bridgerton to Game of Thrones!

This is the first of the James plays to come to Aberdeen so grab the chance to get a hot ticket to the hit play which follows the drama of the reign of the Stewart Kings who ruled in Scotland in the volatile 15th century.

But as cast member Blythe Duff, who portrayed Minerva McGonagall in the West End production of Harry Potter And The Cursed Child, and who plays Dame Phemy in James VI, said, this is “A play about history, not a history play.”

Home grown Aberdeen actor Danielle Jam, who plays Ellen, agreed, laughing as she described the show as like “a Scottish version of Bridgerton, set further back in time!”

The play’s director Laurie Sansom summed up the production, saying “It’s surprising, it’s violent, it’s intimate, it’s silly, it’s dramatic,” with writer Munro adding “If you like Game of Thrones you’re going to like this, it’s that simple!”

With the production having already successfully toured to thrilled audiences, we are inclined to believe her!

Shining a light of Scotland’s untold tales

With James VI, Munro has created a play that not only entertains and enthrals its audiences, but which also gives voice to some of Scotland’s lesser-known stories too.

Danielle explained that “Rona worked with historian Dr Onyeka Nubia to develop the James VI storyline and reveal the part of Scotland’s history which included foreigners, black people and people who history kind of rubbed out in this country, and to shine a light on them.”

“I play Ellen – a Moorish courtier who’s arrived with her sister Anne from Spain and they’re navigating the foreign and mysterious land of Scotland in the 15th century.”

The actor, who won acclaim for her role, said that being in James VI had given her the chance to explore her home lands history, the parts of it that “aren’t necessarily taught in school.”

The actor, who is from Aberdeen, is thrilled to be returning to His Majesty’s Theatre in her hometown with the show. “It will be so good to be back again […] I love that theatre so much – it’s such a gorgeous place. I’m looking forward to bringing that one home,” she said.

With the play exploring an uncharted period of Scottish history, using drama, spectacle, fights and with some humour thrown in for good measure, this production really does have something for everyone.

How to book tickets to see James IV – Queen Of The Fight in Aberdeen

Don’t miss James IV – Queen Of The Fight at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen from October 26 to 29, tickets can be purchased here.