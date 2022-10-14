No trains between Inverness and Elgin from today due to works on new Inverness Airport station

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

No trains will run between Elgin and Inverness for 11 days from today due to works building the new Inverness Airport station.

Network Rail has announced the line will be closed until Wednesday, October 26 due to the project.

They say the necessary works are not possible while the line remains open, but workers will work “around the clock” to complete them.

It will allow the workers to install a passing loop through the station and enhance sections of the track between Inverness and Nairn.

What works are taking place?

The Inverness Airport train station has been on the drawing board for more than a decade.

It will be an additional stop on the line between the Highlands and Aberdeen, giving international travellers easy access to both Inverness and the Granite City.

Work began on the £14m project in October 2021.

The new, accessible station – due to be finished in December – will serve as an interchange for passengers travelling between the airport and Inverness.

In March, transport minister Jenny Gilruth visited the site and said it will make the area “more attractive” for investors.

How will people travel between Inverness and Aberdeen?

Trains that run along the entire Aberdeen to Inverness route will be replaced by buses between Inverness and Nairn.

Services that only run between Inverness and Elgin will be replaced completely by buses.

Additional information for weekdays

The 4:13am bus from Elgin to Aberdeen, calling all stations, provides early arrival at Aberdeen.

The 4:56am and 5:56am Inverness to Aberdeen services will operate as buses throughout, calling all stations.

The 10pm Aberdeen to Inverness service will terminate at Inverurie. A bus connection operates between Inverurie and Inverness calling all stations

Additional information for Saturdays

The 4:13am bus from Elgin to Aberdeen, calling all stations, provides early arrival at Aberdeen.

The 4:56am and 5:56am Inverness to Aberdeen services will operate as buses throughout, calling all stations.

The 10pm Aberdeen to Inverness service will terminate at Inverurie. A bus connection operates between Inverurie and Inverness calling all stations.

Additional information for Sundays

The 10am Inverness to Aberdeen service will operate as a bus, calling at all stations.

The 9.28pm Aberdeen to Inverness service terminates Inverurie. Bus connection operates Inverurie to Inverness calling all stations.

David Simpson, ScotRail service delivery director, said: “I would encourage customers to plan ahead using the ScotRail app or website and remember that journey times will be longer than normal where replacement buses are in use.

“I’d also like to thank our customers for their patience in bearing with us while this important rail link for the area is delivered.”