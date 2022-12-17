WIN: Your chance to grab a family ticket to see Cinderella at Aberdeen Arts Centre

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Do you want to go to the ball with Cinderella? Then here’s a chance for your family to win tickets to see this festive treat at Aberdeen Arts Centre.

We have teamed up with the Arts Centre and TaleGate Theatre to offer four tickets for the show on Thursday December 22 at 1pm.

The greatest panto of them all is brought to life with Doric twists and a fine array of songs, slapstick and silliness that audiences are lapping up.

Cinderella’s mixture of song choices from classic Christmas numbers to more modern artists like Harry Styles also has everyone involved, clapping their hands and singing along to the words.

How to enter to win a family ticket to Cinderella at Aberdeen Arts Centre

And as the fairytale ending comes to fruition, you can’t help but smile at this gift of a pantomime.

Now you can discover the magic of Cinderella for yourself with this superb Christmas giveaway by entering your details below to be in our prize draw. Entries must be by 9am on Monday December 19.

