Pet Portraits: Winner Eric will leave you emu-sed with his festive look

It wouldn’t be Christmastime without a bird all dressed up for the occasion and this one knows how to emu-se with his latest look.

Winner Eric will certainly have people flocking to see his festive fashion inspired by a Christmas tree.

Although they may not have the yuletide style of Eric, the other pets sharing the spotlight with him are sure to raise a smile.

From pooch Beamer, who is aptly named with his cheeky grin, to Gizmo the hamster – these cute companions will melt hearts.

If you would like to see your pet in the Your Life supplement, please send your high-resolution (good-quality) photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

Please ensure you tell us your pet’s name, your own name and address, and where the picture was taken. There may be a short delay before it appears. Photos must be hi-res to print.

Each week, we will select a winning photograph and the lucky owner will receive a £50 Pet Planet gift card. At a time where costs are increasing, we’d like to make life a little easier for our readers. You can spend the voucher on essentials such as food and bedding, or just spoil your furry friend with a new toy or some tasty treats.