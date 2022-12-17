Pet Portraits: Winner Eric will leave you emu-sed with his festive look

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pet Portraits: Winner Eric will leave you emu-sed with his festive look

By Carol-Ann Mackenzie
December 17, 2022, 6:00 am
It wouldn’t be Christmastime without a bird all dressed up for the occasion and this one knows how to emu-se with his latest look.

Winner Eric will certainly have people flocking to see his festive fashion inspired by a Christmas tree.

Although they may not have the yuletide style of Eric, the other pets sharing the spotlight with him are sure to raise a smile.

From pooch Beamer, who is aptly named with his cheeky grin, to Gizmo the hamster – these cute companions will melt hearts.

Jaclyn Dallas’s cats Fred and Ginger have taken up residence on her bed in Perth, but we doubt she can be angry at those faces… They have certainly danced their way into our hearts!
We bet no one gets up these stairs without stopping for a stroke of Lexi and Ginny! Carole Rouse has a pair of adorable guard dogs in Halkirk, Caithness.
Inquisitive Izzy must be trying to work out what Nick Canning is up to in Aldbar, Angus. You’re just lovely to look at, Izzy!
Beamer seems to have been perfectly named by Gill Glass – that beaming smile must make everyone grin! The perky pup lives life to the full in Edzell.
Majestic. Iconic. Spectacular. Oh, and some hills… Handsome Hugo enjoyed his first Scottish holiday last month, but not even Skye could match him for good looks! Lucky Rebecca Smith gets to look at him every day in Forfar.
We think Bailey and Milo are competing for the title of most attentive good doggy. We don’t know about Claire Lang from Dyce, but we certainly can’t choose a winner!
Arlo clearly thinks Claire McIntosh should be photographing nothing but him in Inverurie… Well, the camera does love him!
Proud Poppy shows off her prized stick at the Caledonian Canal. It is a fine find, Poppy! She and Claire Boyd live in Inverness.
Catherine Ball claims Fern can be a menace in Inverbervie… Impossible! Nothing that cute can be any trouble at all, surely?!
Gizmo might be the hamster here, but we’re the ones squeaking! The wee gem is Arthur Fraser and Sofie MacLeod’s impossibly cute companion in Inverness.
Precious puppy Jack is only 14 weeks old and already breaking adorability records! Adeline Ross’s gorgeous guy lives in Mintlaw.
Now, Kuro and Caesar really have things figured out – when it’s cold outside, snuggle up with your bestest buddy and go to sleep! We wonder if Shannon Crombie cuddled in in Newtonhill. We would have!
We thought we were seeing double for a moment, but no, Mambo and Sassy are really both that beautiful! Claire Fraser enjoys their company in Banff.
Well, is it even really Christmas until you have a Christmas tree emu?! Chloe Mackay’s fabulous feathered fashionista Eric rocks his festive hat in Tongue, Sutherland.
Pyper, Caley and Sadie look like they’re not sure what Tracey Cooper is up to near Forres… Why take photos when there’s a walk to be had?! Well, we’re happy Tracey took the time to take such a lovely shot.
Sensible Jahseh wraps up warm in Alness. But as he proves, warm can still be stylish! The lovely lad lives with Leah Robb in Evanton, Easter Ross.

If you would like to see your pet in the Your Life supplement, please send your high-resolution (good-quality) photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

Please ensure you tell us your pet’s name, your own name and address, and where the picture was taken. There may be a short delay before it appears. Photos must be hi-res to print.

Each week, we will select a winning photograph and the lucky owner will receive a £50 Pet Planet gift card. At a time where costs are increasing, we’d like to make life a little easier for our readers. You can spend the voucher on essentials such as food and bedding, or just spoil your furry friend with a new toy or some tasty treats.

