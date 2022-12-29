The best 15 shows heading for Eden Court in Inverness in 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

The best 15 shows heading for Eden Court in Inverness in 2023

By Scott Begbie
December 29, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: December 29, 2022, 12:24 pm
the stamping ground award
The Stamping Ground brings the songs of Runrig to stunning life in the compelling new musical returning to Eden Court in Inverness. Photo by Ewen Weatherspoon.

Theatre-goers are in for a treat with a glittering cast of top shows taking to centre stage at Eden Court in Inverness for 2023.

From top flight musicals to stunning ballet and cutting-edge drama, there are a sensational 12 months ahead.

Here’s our look at the 15 shows you won’t want to miss at Eden Court in the coming year, from January onward.

The Snow Queen

It wouldn’t be Christmas without a visit by Scottish Ballet to Eden Court with a glittering festive show.

Scotland’s national dance company are bringing back the hugely popular staging of The Snow Queen. It’s a stunning production based on Hans Christian Andersen’s story – which in turn inspired the movie Frozen.

When?

The Snow Queen will be at Eden Court from January 25 to 28.

Tickets and Information

Further details on the Inverness performance can be found on Eden Court’s website.

Around The World In 80 Days

A family-fun romp is promised by Around The World In 80 Days heading for Eden Court. Image: Supplied by Eden Court

This family-friendly from York’s Theatre Royal is packed full of fun and frivolity.

Join a band of travelling circus performers as they go on their most daring feat yet performing the story of Phileas Fogg and his trusted companion Passepartout as they travel the globe.

It’s a madcap adventure that will help to light up February.

When?

Around The World In 80 Days touch down in Inverness from February 10 to 12.

Tickets and Information

Tickets and further information can be found on Eden Court’s website.

Cirque: The Greatest Show

Inspired by the 2017 film The Greatest Showman, this stunning production combines showstoppers from popular West End and Broadway shows with amazing aerialists, incredible contortionists and thrilling trapeze artists.

It features the biggest hits from the greatest musicals of all time – including everything from The Greatest Showman to Moulin Rouge, Hairspray and Rocketman the Musical.

When?

Cirque: The Greatest Show will be at Eden Court from March 9 to 10.

Tickets and Information

More information and tickets can be found on Eden Court’s website.

Pride & Prejudice (Sort Of*)

Pride & Prejudice (sort of*) brings silliness and sensibility to Eden Court. Image: Matt Crockett.

It is a truth universally acknowledged that Jane Austen’s stories are loved all over the world but this irreverent theatre adaptation, in which servants burst into karaoke ‘when emotions run high’, might be the funniest version of the famous love story.

Oozing silliness and sensibility, it’s easy to see why the show picked up the Olivier Award for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play earlier this year.

When?

Pride & Prejudice (Sort Of*) will (definitely) be at Eden Court from March 14 to 18.

Tickets and Information

Tickets and more information about the Inverness shows can be found on Eden Court’s website.

Stornoway, Quebec

Stornoway, Quebec is riding into Eden Court. Image: Laurence Winram

A Gaidhlig Western is a rarity, but this promises to be an absolute belter. Dòmhnall Morrison, one of the most notorious villains of his day, but to the close-knit migrants from Lewis, he was one of their own.

Hot on his heels is badass Barra woman, Màiri MacNeil – a pistol-slinging, bounty hunter. Their fates are decided in a remote Quebec saloon during a snowstorm in 1888.

When?

Find Stornoway, Quebec in Inverness on Tuesday April 11.

Tickets and Information

Tickets and information are available through Eden Court.

Scottish Ballet’s Streetcar Named Desire

Scottish Ballet’s A Streetcar Named Desire will step out at Eden Court. Image: Donald MacLeod

This astonishing interpretation of Tennessee Williams’s masterpiece blew audiences away when it first toured Scotland in 2012.

Now it is back and ready to win a new legion of fans in a haunting narrative ballet that will live with you long after the final curtain, as it tells the story of fading Southern belle Blanche DuBois and her brutish brother-in-law, Stanley.

When?

Scottish Ballet’s Streetcar Named Desire will appear in Inverness from April 21 to 22.

Tickets and Information

Tickets and information are available from Eden Court’s website.

Kidnapped

Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic adventure story is given a fresh spin as a swashbuckling rom-com in this National Theatre of Scotland production.

This riotous re-telling is jam-packed with 20th-century pop music and 18th-century romance. Performed by a dynamic ensemble of actor-musicians, it is a colourful coming-of-age story.

When?

Find Kidnapped at Eden Court from April 26 to 29.

Tickets and Information

For more information and tickets, visit Eden Court’s website.

The Stamping Ground

The Stamping Ground, a glorious musical with the songs of Runrig, is coming home to Eden Court.

A welcome return for the new musical featuring the hits of Runrig. It received rave reviews from Scottish fans and critics when it premiered in July at Eden Court, which commissioned the show.

Not only did it wow audiences in Inverness, it went on to pick up an accolade for best music and sound at the Critics’ Awards for Theatre in Scotland (CATS).

When?

The Stamping Ground will make its triumphant Eden Court return from May 5 to 13.

Tickets and Information

Tickets are available on Eden Court’s website, alongside further performance details.

Abigail’s Party

Mike Leigh’s classic play, Abigail’s Party, is heading for Eden Court. Image: Supplied by Eden Court.

Mike Leigh’s ferocious black comedy has more than stood the time since it premiered in 1977, becoming a modern classic of theatre and watched by 16 million people when it was broadcast as a Play For Today.

London Classic Theatre are bringing their version of this legendary work to Eden Court.

When?

Abigail’s Party, at Eden Court, will take place from May 17 to 20.

Tickets and Information

For an invitation, or more information, check out Eden Court’s website.

Bizet’s Carmen

The drama and music of Carmen will be brought to Eden Court by Scottish Opera. Image: Supplied by Eden Court.

With more than its fair share of show-stopping tunes – including the magnificent Toreador Song – Carmen is a much-loved classic in the opera canon.

But here the story is updated to the unrest and upheavals of 1970s Spain to create a dark and compelling work, directed by John Fulljames in a bold new production, translated and performed in English.

When?

Bizet’s Carmen will entertain Inverness from May 23 to 27.

Tickets and Information

Tickets and information are available on Eden Court’s website.

Sister Act

Sister Act is the answer musical theatre fans’ prayers and it’s heading for Eden Court. Image: Supplied by Eden Court.

Brace yourselves sisters, divine musical comedy Sister Act is coming to Inverness.

Promising to raise the spirits and warm the soul with its story and songs, this West End show will also bring an incredibly talented cast to Eden Court, including TV and West End legend Lesley Joseph and Hairspray favourite Lizzie Bea, as well as Emmerdale and Waitress star Sandra Marvin.

When?

Sister Act will raise the roof at Eden Court from May 30 to June 3.

Tickets and Information

Tickets can be purchased from Eden Court’s website.

The Mousetrap

The 70th anniversary tour of The Mousetrap is heading for Eden Court. Image: Supplied by Eden Court.

The world’s longest-running play is hitting the road for a 70th-anniversary tour, to bring the gripping yarn from the pen of Agatha Christie to audiences in Eden Court.

Seven strangers are snowed in at a remote country guest house – and there’s a killer in their midst. Can they solve the mystery and guess who the murderer is?

When?

The Mousetrap will be sprung on Inverness audiences from June 5 to 10.

Tickets and Information

Find tickets and further information (which doesn’t include who the killer is) on Eden Court’s website.

Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story

The compelling story of Buddy Holly is bound to be a hit with Inverness theatre-goers. Image: Supplied by Eden Court.

This musical biography of the legendary musician has been thrilling audiences around the world since it opened on Broadway and in the West End in 1989.

Now the 2023 UK tour is heading for Eden Court. It follows Buddy’s story from his Texas rockabilly roots to his final performance at Clear Lake, Iowa, before his untimely death at the age of 22.

When?

Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story will dazzle Inverness from July 19 to 22.

Tickets and Information

More information and tickets can be found on Eden Court’s website.

Dracula: Mina’s Reckoning

Sink your teeth into Dracula: Mina’s Reckoning at Eden Court. Image: Laurence Winram

This powerful new stage adaptation of Dracula – relocated to Aberdeenshire and the north-east – is coming to Eden Court.

It is an atmospheric, gothic horror by award-winning Elgin-born playwright Morna Pearson. Set in a psychiatric hospital in Aberdeenshire in 1897, Mina Murray seeks refuge from the horrors she has experienced – including the terrifying Dracula.

When?

Dracula: Mina’s Reckoning will haunt Eden Court from September 28 to 30.

Tickets and Information

Tickets are available via Eden Court, and you can find more information on the new production in our earlier article about its premiere.

The Bodyguard

Whitney Houston hits provide the soundtrack to The Bodyguard. Image: Supplied by Eden Court

You’d think it would be hard to top the ‘90s film starring Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston, but the stage version is a thrilling take on bodyguard Frank Farmer’s bid to protect superstar Rachel Marron.

And the soundtrack is just stunning with an amazing back catalogue of Whitney’s iconic songs, including I Will Always Love You.

When?

The Bodyguard will look after Inverness audiences from October 3 to 7.

Tickets and Information

To buy tickets, or for more information, visit Eden Court online.

After more? Here’s a guide to the big comedy gigs coming to Inverness, Elgin and Oban in 2023.

