The best 15 shows heading for Eden Court in Inverness in 2023

Theatre-goers are in for a treat with a glittering cast of top shows taking to centre stage at Eden Court in Inverness for 2023.

From top flight musicals to stunning ballet and cutting-edge drama, there are a sensational 12 months ahead.

Here’s our look at the 15 shows you won’t want to miss at Eden Court in the coming year, from January onward.

The Snow Queen

It wouldn’t be Christmas without a visit by Scottish Ballet to Eden Court with a glittering festive show.

Scotland’s national dance company are bringing back the hugely popular staging of The Snow Queen. It’s a stunning production based on Hans Christian Andersen’s story – which in turn inspired the movie Frozen.

When?

The Snow Queen will be at Eden Court from January 25 to 28.

Tickets and Information

Further details on the Inverness performance can be found on Eden Court’s website.

Around The World In 80 Days

This family-friendly from York’s Theatre Royal is packed full of fun and frivolity.

Join a band of travelling circus performers as they go on their most daring feat yet performing the story of Phileas Fogg and his trusted companion Passepartout as they travel the globe.

It’s a madcap adventure that will help to light up February.

When?

Around The World In 80 Days touch down in Inverness from February 10 to 12.

Tickets and Information

Tickets and further information can be found on Eden Court’s website.

Cirque: The Greatest Show

Inspired by the 2017 film The Greatest Showman, this stunning production combines showstoppers from popular West End and Broadway shows with amazing aerialists, incredible contortionists and thrilling trapeze artists.

It features the biggest hits from the greatest musicals of all time – including everything from The Greatest Showman to Moulin Rouge, Hairspray and Rocketman the Musical.

When?

Cirque: The Greatest Show will be at Eden Court from March 9 to 10.

Tickets and Information

More information and tickets can be found on Eden Court’s website.

Pride & Prejudice (Sort Of*)

It is a truth universally acknowledged that Jane Austen’s stories are loved all over the world but this irreverent theatre adaptation, in which servants burst into karaoke ‘when emotions run high’, might be the funniest version of the famous love story.

Oozing silliness and sensibility, it’s easy to see why the show picked up the Olivier Award for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play earlier this year.

When?

Pride & Prejudice (Sort Of*) will (definitely) be at Eden Court from March 14 to 18.

Tickets and Information

Tickets and more information about the Inverness shows can be found on Eden Court’s website.

Stornoway, Quebec

A Gaidhlig Western is a rarity, but this promises to be an absolute belter. Dòmhnall Morrison, one of the most notorious villains of his day, but to the close-knit migrants from Lewis, he was one of their own.

Hot on his heels is badass Barra woman, Màiri MacNeil – a pistol-slinging, bounty hunter. Their fates are decided in a remote Quebec saloon during a snowstorm in 1888.

When?

Find Stornoway, Quebec in Inverness on Tuesday April 11.

Tickets and Information

Tickets and information are available through Eden Court.

Scottish Ballet’s Streetcar Named Desire

This astonishing interpretation of Tennessee Williams’s masterpiece blew audiences away when it first toured Scotland in 2012.

Now it is back and ready to win a new legion of fans in a haunting narrative ballet that will live with you long after the final curtain, as it tells the story of fading Southern belle Blanche DuBois and her brutish brother-in-law, Stanley.

When?

Scottish Ballet’s Streetcar Named Desire will appear in Inverness from April 21 to 22.

Tickets and Information

Tickets and information are available from Eden Court’s website.

Kidnapped

Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic adventure story is given a fresh spin as a swashbuckling rom-com in this National Theatre of Scotland production.

This riotous re-telling is jam-packed with 20th-century pop music and 18th-century romance. Performed by a dynamic ensemble of actor-musicians, it is a colourful coming-of-age story.

When?

Find Kidnapped at Eden Court from April 26 to 29.

Tickets and Information

For more information and tickets, visit Eden Court’s website.

The Stamping Ground

A welcome return for the new musical featuring the hits of Runrig. It received rave reviews from Scottish fans and critics when it premiered in July at Eden Court, which commissioned the show.

Not only did it wow audiences in Inverness, it went on to pick up an accolade for best music and sound at the Critics’ Awards for Theatre in Scotland (CATS).

When?

The Stamping Ground will make its triumphant Eden Court return from May 5 to 13.

Tickets and Information

Tickets are available on Eden Court’s website, alongside further performance details.

Abigail’s Party

Mike Leigh’s ferocious black comedy has more than stood the time since it premiered in 1977, becoming a modern classic of theatre and watched by 16 million people when it was broadcast as a Play For Today.

London Classic Theatre are bringing their version of this legendary work to Eden Court.

When?

Abigail’s Party, at Eden Court, will take place from May 17 to 20.

Tickets and Information

For an invitation, or more information, check out Eden Court’s website.

Bizet’s Carmen

With more than its fair share of show-stopping tunes – including the magnificent Toreador Song – Carmen is a much-loved classic in the opera canon.

But here the story is updated to the unrest and upheavals of 1970s Spain to create a dark and compelling work, directed by John Fulljames in a bold new production, translated and performed in English.

When?

Bizet’s Carmen will entertain Inverness from May 23 to 27.

Tickets and Information

Tickets and information are available on Eden Court’s website.

Sister Act

Brace yourselves sisters, divine musical comedy Sister Act is coming to Inverness.

Promising to raise the spirits and warm the soul with its story and songs, this West End show will also bring an incredibly talented cast to Eden Court, including TV and West End legend Lesley Joseph and Hairspray favourite Lizzie Bea, as well as Emmerdale and Waitress star Sandra Marvin.

When?

Sister Act will raise the roof at Eden Court from May 30 to June 3.

Tickets and Information

Tickets can be purchased from Eden Court’s website.

The Mousetrap

The world’s longest-running play is hitting the road for a 70th-anniversary tour, to bring the gripping yarn from the pen of Agatha Christie to audiences in Eden Court.

Seven strangers are snowed in at a remote country guest house – and there’s a killer in their midst. Can they solve the mystery and guess who the murderer is?

When?

The Mousetrap will be sprung on Inverness audiences from June 5 to 10.

Tickets and Information

Find tickets and further information (which doesn’t include who the killer is) on Eden Court’s website.

Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story

This musical biography of the legendary musician has been thrilling audiences around the world since it opened on Broadway and in the West End in 1989.

Now the 2023 UK tour is heading for Eden Court. It follows Buddy’s story from his Texas rockabilly roots to his final performance at Clear Lake, Iowa, before his untimely death at the age of 22.

When?

Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story will dazzle Inverness from July 19 to 22.

Tickets and Information

More information and tickets can be found on Eden Court’s website.

Dracula: Mina’s Reckoning

This powerful new stage adaptation of Dracula – relocated to Aberdeenshire and the north-east – is coming to Eden Court.

It is an atmospheric, gothic horror by award-winning Elgin-born playwright Morna Pearson. Set in a psychiatric hospital in Aberdeenshire in 1897, Mina Murray seeks refuge from the horrors she has experienced – including the terrifying Dracula.

When?

Dracula: Mina’s Reckoning will haunt Eden Court from September 28 to 30.

Tickets and Information

Tickets are available via Eden Court, and you can find more information on the new production in our earlier article about its premiere.

The Bodyguard

You’d think it would be hard to top the ‘90s film starring Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston, but the stage version is a thrilling take on bodyguard Frank Farmer’s bid to protect superstar Rachel Marron.

And the soundtrack is just stunning with an amazing back catalogue of Whitney’s iconic songs, including I Will Always Love You.

When?

The Bodyguard will look after Inverness audiences from October 3 to 7.

Tickets and Information

To buy tickets, or for more information, visit Eden Court online.

