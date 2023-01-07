TV review: Stonehouse’s juicy plot was so ludicrous and far-fetched it must be true

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

TV review: Stonehouse’s juicy plot was so ludicrous and far-fetched it must be true

By Ewan Cameron
January 7, 2023, 6:00 am
Stonehouse review
Keeley Hawes and Matthew Macfadyen in Stonehouse.

The plot of Stonehouse (ITV) was so ridiculous, I needed to resist the temptation to break out Google in order to fact-check the most ludicrous bits.

Remarkably, or embarrassingly, it was all true.

MP John Stonehouse really did get recruited by the Czech secret service in the early 70s and became perhaps the most inept spy in British espionage history…

And he also really did swim out to sea off the coast of Miami in an equally inept attempt to fake his own death.

And the crime really did get discovered when police in Australia – where he was living under a fake name stolen from a dead constituent – turned up at his door looking for, of all people, Lord Lucan.

You couldn’t make it up.

You could tell director Jon S Baird’s three-parter was leaning heavily into the absurdity of the story.”

From the opening animated credits and jaunty Henry Mancini-inspired score – which draw comparisons to movie capers like Catch Me If You Can and the Pink Panther – you could tell that director Jon S Baird’s three-parter was leaning heavily into the absurdity of the story.

If you’re looking for a deep-dive into the human impact of Stonehouse’s crimes, this is not the show for you. And, let’s be honest. why would you, when the man himself is such a fascinatingly odd character?

Stonehouse review
Matthew Macfadyen as John Stonehouse, who faked his own death in Miami.

Matthew Macfadyen’s Stonehouse is a bumbling imbecile, who I’m surprised could tie his shoelaces, let alone dream up such an elaborate plot. The actor played him with his tongue so firmly planted in his cheek that I’m surprised he could get his dialogue out.

Macfadyen’s real-life wife Keeley Hawes played the MP’s long-suffering wife Barbara, who can see right through her duplicitous husband’s lies from the start and gets some of the snarkiest dialogue of the entire series – much of it said through gritted teeth.

Stonehouse, along with the recent TV dramatisations of the Jeremy Thorpe affair and Duke and Duchess of Argyll divorce case, shows there’s a real appetite with the public for revisiting scandals of the past – rightly or wrongly.

The final scenes of Stonehouse did have an element of poignancy.”

While I’m sure the surviving relatives in these cases would question the frequently comic way the stories are told, they do make for undeniably juicy television.

That said, it’s to the credit of director Baird and screenwriter John Preston that the final scenes of Stonehouse did have an element of poignancy.

Despite everything that he’d done and the broken family he’s left behind, we finally got to see a glimpse of the human being beneath the buffoon. Sadly for him, by then it was too late.

