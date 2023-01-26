Review: Scottish Ballet’s The Snow Queen is poetry in motion at Eden Court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Review: Scottish Ballet’s The Snow Queen is poetry in motion at Eden Court

By Scott Begbie
January 26, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 26, 2023, 12:02 pm
Scottish Ballet worked magic with The Snow Queen at Eden Court in Inverness: All images: Supplied by Scottish Ballet
Scottish Ballet worked magic with The Snow Queen at Eden Court in Inverness: All images: Supplied by Scottish Ballet

It was fitting that Scottish Ballet opened The Snow Queen at Eden Court on Burns Night – because this was sheer poetry in motion.

Romantic, dramatic, magical, lyrical and with flashes of brilliant humour, it was everything you would expect from our Bard.

But the real storyteller at work here was choreographer Christopher Hampson who has brought Hans Christian Andersen’s fairytale to glorious life in a work that is full of sublime moments which will live for free in your head for a long time.

The Snow Queen is full of unforgettable moments at Eden Court in Inverness.

It’s a story of love, jealousy and loss with a sprinkling of enchantment that takes you where all fairy stories end – with a happy ending. And Chris – Scottish Ballet’s CEO and artistic director – tells it all with a clear narrative that carries the audience along every step of the way.

Enchantment at work in The Snow Queen at Eden Court

It’s obvious enchantment is at work from the opening scene, cleverly played out behind a scrim with inventive projection work helping move things along. The Summer Princess abandons her sister, the Snow Queen, to seek her true love – leaving behind her sibling nursing her wrath to keep it warm.

In doing so the princess – now an edgy pickpocket known as Lexi – sets in train a motion of events that see young lovers Gerda and Kai caught in the crossfire.

It is also the launching pad for a series of stunning set pieces, effortlessly essayed by the talented dancers of Scottish Ballet set to a lush score of Rimsky Korsakov’s music.

snow queen scottish ballet aberdeen review
Power and romance are key elements of Scottish Ballet’s The Snow Queen at Eden Court in Inverness.

From the romantic duet of Gerda – a delightful turn from Anna Williams who brings innocence but determination to the role and Kai – the athletically elegant Harvey Littlefield – to huge ensemble pieces, The Snow Queen is a treat for the senses.

The arrival of a circus in town is a cue for both acrobatics and slapstick humour in a sequence that – literally lights up the stage.

But the spectacle reaches its pinnacle in the opening of the second act set in a Travellers’ Camp in the forest. The set is simply jaw-dropping, all full moon and stars through stark tree branches, campfires and caravans with reekin’ lums. Cinematic, that’s the word for it.

Settle in and lose yourself in the spectacle of the Snow Queen

And that’s even before we get to the earthy, vibrant ensemble dance that brings a real joy of life to the stage. All you can do is settle in and lose yourself in the music, movement and spectacle of a dance company working at the height of its powers.

The Travellers’ Camp sequence in The Snow Queen, presented by Scottish Ballet at Eden Court in Inverness this week, is simply jaw-dropping.

The solo performances are just as good. Marge Hendrick is mesmerisingly graceful as the haughty ice queen who will do whatever it takes to get her sister back. Her duet with Kai is a joy up to and including some gasp-out-loud lifts.

Star turn of the night, though, was Rishan Benjamin as the Summer Princess/Lexi. One minute she’s all playfully regal, the next all sass and menace, but always with her heart in the right place. Whether it’s royal or rogue, you can’t take your eyes off her when she moves.

The talent on show isn’t just down to the dancers. The costumes are just as inspired, be it the 40s style dress of townspeople through to the sinuous loping wolves or the stuff-of-nightmares Jack Frosts.

Magic moments in The Snow Queen at Eden Court in Inverness.

The Snow Queen is one of Scottish Ballet’s great works

It’s all a heady mix that demonstrates why The Snow Queen more than deserves its place in the pantheon of Scottish Ballet’s great works.

As one Robert Burns Esq might say “Well are you worthy of a grace as long as my arm”.

Scottish Ballet’s The Snow Queen is at Eden Court in Inverness until Saturday January 28. For more information and tickets go to eden-court.co.uk

