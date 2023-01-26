Chamber chief says Bridge House deals a show of faith in Aberdeen city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Local Business

Chamber chief says Bridge House deals a show of faith in Aberdeen city centre

By Keith Findlay
January 26, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 26, 2023, 11:31 am
Bridge House, Aberdeen. Image: Solab
Bridge House, Aberdeen. Image: Solab

Landlord Bridge House Investments (BHI) has announced renewed long-term leases with two key tenants, securing the future of a “landmark” Aberdeen city centre building.

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC) chief executive Russell Borthwick hailed the deals as a vote of confidence in the Granite City.

Bridge House, at 56-58 Bridge Street, is due to be renovated and modernised in a £250,000 investment.

Towns and cities everywhere are seeking to adapt to the changing environment. It’s vital that we create places where people will want to spend leisure time, live and work.”

Russell Borthwick, CEO, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce

The six-floor office building was home to renowned Aberdeen business John Bell Antiques during the mid 1900s.

More recently, it has been home to business and marine travel specialist ATPI and Solab, a well-established IT services and software company. The two firms have extended their existing leases for another 10 years.

Continued investment

BHI director Iain Hawthorne, said: “We have worked with both… for several years, during the ups and downs of the oil and gas business and the changing face of the city centre.

“We continue to invest in the fabric and presentation of the premises, and are in the process of a £250,000 investment to ensure Bridge House remains an attractive option close to the city centre and transport infrastructure.”

‘Excellent digital infrastructure’

Solab managing director Kevin Coll said: “Solab is a proud advocate for city centre business operations in Aberdeen.

“The central location works well for our entire team.

“Bridge House has excellent digital infrastructure.

“Its location and access to parking has made it an ideal base from which to grow our business over the last three decades.

“We hope our continued investment helps attract other companies into the city centre to secure its future.”

Kevin Coll, managing director, Solab. Image: Prospect 13

Adam Knights, managing director, UK, ATPI, said: “We considered a number of satellite business parks in our review process and, ultimately, decided the city centre location provided us the right location to access our entire customer base.

“We have a long-term relationship with our landlords and have jointly invested in the internal infrastructure to improve the working environment for our staff. We look forward to continuing this over the coming years”.

ATPI UK managing director Adam Knights. Image: Prospect 13

Welcoming both lease extensions, Mr Borthwick said: It’s a further piece of good news for the city centre that Solab and ATPI have chosen to invest in a long-term commitment to their Bridge Street premises.

“Towns and cities everywhere are seeking to adapt to the changing environment.

‘Another important piece of the jigsaw’

“As we continue the process of reinventing Aberdeen city centre, it’s vital that we create places where people will want to spend leisure time, live and work.”

AGCC’s boss added: “This announcement is another important piece of the jigsaw, with two high profile businesses making a statement about their commitment to providing high quality workspace for their staff in an iconic building in the heart of Aberdeen.”

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce CEO Russell Borthwick. Image: Chris Sumner /DC Thomson

In addition to the lease extensions, one floor of Bridge House totalling about 2,000sq ft is undergoing “good as new” refurbishment.

It is expected to be available for a “discerning tenant” to take possession within weeks.

Property agent FG Burnett is marketing the available floor and is keen to hear from “potential tenants who could customise any aspect of the refurbishment, if preferred”.

More on commercial property

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Local Business

Bridge House, Aberdeen. Image: Solab
Stonehaven home bought for just £600 is now boutique guesthouse on sale at around…
Bridge House, Aberdeen. Image: Solab
£1 million-plus Dubai deal delight for Aberdeen firm Petrasco
Bridge House, Aberdeen. Image: Solab
Small business focus: Kyle Mackintosh launched Highland Heating Management with two fed up friends
Bridge House, Aberdeen. Image: Solab
Investors deliver £1.1 million cash boost to Aberdeenshire minerals explorer
Bridge House, Aberdeen. Image: Solab
Companies around Dornoch asked to consider forming new business improvement district for the town
Bridge House, Aberdeen. Image: Solab
CS Group relocates HQ to Aberdeenshire business park
Bridge House, Aberdeen. Image: Solab
Exclusive: Energy sector recovery lifted Aberdeen office take-up in 2022 but experts warn windfall…
Bridge House, Aberdeen. Image: Solab
North-east fishing skipper stars in conservation group cookbook
Bridge House, Aberdeen. Image: Solab
Highland BlindCraft experiencing record demand after 140 years in business while providing work for…
Bridge House, Aberdeen. Image: Solab
Small business focus: Mindset expert Gillian Fowler loves being thrown into the world of…

Most Read

1
Bridge House, Aberdeen. Image: Solab
Man, 41, arrested after armed police officers end standoff in Inverurie
2
Bridge House, Aberdeen. Image: Solab
Speeding dad faces jail for killing his only son after being clocked at 137mph…
3
Bridge House, Aberdeen. Image: Solab
‘It’s payback for us’: Fraserburgh restaurant can’t wait to get stuck into customers on…
4
Bridge House, Aberdeen. Image: Solab
Power restored after Ferryhill and Broomhill in Aberdeen plunged into darkness
5
Bridge House, Aberdeen. Image: Solab
‘It’s not sustainable to keep changing managers’: Former Aberdeen boss Alex Smith on Dons…
6
Bridge House, Aberdeen. Image: Solab
‘It doesn’t make any sense’: Cattle grid with road right next to it, fitted…
2
7
Bridge House, Aberdeen. Image: Solab
Tesla driver left in coma after horror crash caused by wrong autopilot settings
8
Bridge House, Aberdeen. Image: Solab
Aberdeen man jailed after he tells court he has ‘no intention’ of giving up…
9
Bridge House, Aberdeen. Image: Solab
Jail warning for domestic abuser who repeatedly attacked partner in front of children
10
Jim Goodwin following the 1-0 Scottish Cup defeat suffered by Aberdeen at Darvel.
Jim Goodwin to STAY as Aberdeen boss – as Dave Cormack says players still…

More from Press and Journal

Bridge House, Aberdeen. Image: Solab
Argyll's Digger Girl is a driving force behind women in construction
Bridge House, Aberdeen. Image: Solab
Award winning Inverurie bra fitter talks boobs and body confidence
Jim Goodwin following the 1-0 Scottish Cup defeat suffered by Aberdeen at Darvel.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has been left in the last chance saloon at Pittodrie
Bridge House, Aberdeen. Image: Solab
Elgin showbiz agent Albert Bonici brought The Beatles, Rolling Stones, The Who and Eric…
Bridge House, Aberdeen. Image: Solab
Go behind the scenes at HMT: Aberdeen theatre to restart popular public tours
Bridge House, Aberdeen. Image: Solab
Talk of the Town: Get booked in for bougie brunch in Aberdeen this weekend
Bridge House, Aberdeen. Image: Solab
Man battered with metal pole after accidentally sending explicit texts to friend's girlfriend
Bridge House, Aberdeen. Image: Solab
Blooming lovely: North-east florist shares secrets to growing your own sustainable flower garden
Bridge House, Aberdeen. Image: Solab
It's a family affair at The City Bar and Diner which is serving up…
Bridge House, Aberdeen. Image: Solab
Restaurant review: Get your West African fix at Gidi Grill in Aberdeen

Editor's Picks

Most Commented