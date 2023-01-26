Chamber chief says Bridge House deals a show of faith in Aberdeen city centre

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Landlord Bridge House Investments (BHI) has announced renewed long-term leases with two key tenants, securing the future of a “landmark” Aberdeen city centre building.

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC) chief executive Russell Borthwick hailed the deals as a vote of confidence in the Granite City.

Bridge House, at 56-58 Bridge Street, is due to be renovated and modernised in a £250,000 investment.

The six-floor office building was home to renowned Aberdeen business John Bell Antiques during the mid 1900s.

More recently, it has been home to business and marine travel specialist ATPI and Solab, a well-established IT services and software company. The two firms have extended their existing leases for another 10 years.

Continued investment

BHI director Iain Hawthorne, said: “We have worked with both… for several years, during the ups and downs of the oil and gas business and the changing face of the city centre.

“We continue to invest in the fabric and presentation of the premises, and are in the process of a £250,000 investment to ensure Bridge House remains an attractive option close to the city centre and transport infrastructure.”

‘Excellent digital infrastructure’

Solab managing director Kevin Coll said: “Solab is a proud advocate for city centre business operations in Aberdeen.

“The central location works well for our entire team.

“Bridge House has excellent digital infrastructure.

“Its location and access to parking has made it an ideal base from which to grow our business over the last three decades.

“We hope our continued investment helps attract other companies into the city centre to secure its future.”

Adam Knights, managing director, UK, ATPI, said: “We considered a number of satellite business parks in our review process and, ultimately, decided the city centre location provided us the right location to access our entire customer base.

“We have a long-term relationship with our landlords and have jointly invested in the internal infrastructure to improve the working environment for our staff. We look forward to continuing this over the coming years”.

Welcoming both lease extensions, Mr Borthwick said: It’s a further piece of good news for the city centre that Solab and ATPI have chosen to invest in a long-term commitment to their Bridge Street premises.

“Towns and cities everywhere are seeking to adapt to the changing environment.

‘Another important piece of the jigsaw’

“As we continue the process of reinventing Aberdeen city centre, it’s vital that we create places where people will want to spend leisure time, live and work.”

AGCC’s boss added: “This announcement is another important piece of the jigsaw, with two high profile businesses making a statement about their commitment to providing high quality workspace for their staff in an iconic building in the heart of Aberdeen.”

In addition to the lease extensions, one floor of Bridge House totalling about 2,000sq ft is undergoing “good as new” refurbishment.

It is expected to be available for a “discerning tenant” to take possession within weeks.

Property agent FG Burnett is marketing the available floor and is keen to hear from “potential tenants who could customise any aspect of the refurbishment, if preferred”.