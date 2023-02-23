Highland police to feature in new BBC documentary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Highland police to feature in new BBC documentary

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
February 23, 2023, 5:00 pm
Police pulling over a car and speaking to them
Film crews had exclusive access to Scotland's largest beat for the BBC documentary series.

Highland’s new police chief has spoken about his excitement over a BBC documentary following his  officers on the beat.

Chief superintendent Robert Shepherd has taken the reins as divisional commander, moving up to the Highlands from the Metropolitan Police.

At a meeting of the Highland Council’s communities and place committee, he told members he hoped other officers will follow suit.

Speaking about the forthcoming BBC documentary, named Highland Blues, he said it was beautifully filmed, and showcases the great work of the local force.

He has high hopes that the series – due to air in the spring – could boost recruitment to Highland communities.

“I don’t know how they could watch it and not want to move here,” he said.

Chief superintendent Rob Shepherd has taken up the divisional commander post for the Highlands. Image: Metropolitan Police Service/Helena Hickey

Having made the move himself, chief superintendent Shepherd is already eyeing some changes.

These include a review of policing in Caithness, in the hope of delivering a stronger police presence there. He is also exploring options for a new police station in Alness.

Looking more broadly across the Highlands, the new divisional commander says he wants far more officers to have taser training. These are an effective way of keeping officers and communities safe, he said, outlining plans to have lockable taser cabinets in every police station.

Chief superintendent Shepherd acknowledged that public confidence in Police Scotland is low, at just 39% in the latest survey.

However, he hopes Highland Blues could help to turn that around.

Exclusive access for eight part show

The show is an eight-part documentary series for BBC Scotland and BBC Two. The BBC promises to take viewers inside a police force where traditional community policing meets modern cutting edge crime fighting.

West Highlands scenery
Chief superintendent Shepherd hopes the stunning scenery and varied work will bring new recruits.

Film crews were granted exclusive access to the Highlands & Islands division of Police Scotland, which is the country’s largest beat. Each episode shows a different side to Highland policing, from small scale disputes in scattered communities to larger urban areas like Inverness.

BBC Scotland’s head of commissioning Louise Thornton said: “Throughout the series we will meet a cast of officers who will give us an understanding of what it takes to police such a large area.  This commission with BBC Two is part of our plan to showcase and reflect Scotland to audiences across the UK and beyond.”

