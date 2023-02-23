Highland police to feature in new BBC documentary

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland’s new police chief has spoken about his excitement over a BBC documentary following his officers on the beat.

Chief superintendent Robert Shepherd has taken the reins as divisional commander, moving up to the Highlands from the Metropolitan Police.

At a meeting of the Highland Council’s communities and place committee, he told members he hoped other officers will follow suit.

Speaking about the forthcoming BBC documentary, named Highland Blues, he said it was beautifully filmed, and showcases the great work of the local force.

He has high hopes that the series – due to air in the spring – could boost recruitment to Highland communities.

“I don’t know how they could watch it and not want to move here,” he said.

Having made the move himself, chief superintendent Shepherd is already eyeing some changes.

These include a review of policing in Caithness, in the hope of delivering a stronger police presence there. He is also exploring options for a new police station in Alness.

Looking more broadly across the Highlands, the new divisional commander says he wants far more officers to have taser training. These are an effective way of keeping officers and communities safe, he said, outlining plans to have lockable taser cabinets in every police station.

Chief superintendent Shepherd acknowledged that public confidence in Police Scotland is low, at just 39% in the latest survey.

However, he hopes Highland Blues could help to turn that around.

Exclusive access for eight part show

The show is an eight-part documentary series for BBC Scotland and BBC Two. The BBC promises to take viewers inside a police force where traditional community policing meets modern cutting edge crime fighting.

Film crews were granted exclusive access to the Highlands & Islands division of Police Scotland, which is the country’s largest beat. Each episode shows a different side to Highland policing, from small scale disputes in scattered communities to larger urban areas like Inverness.

BBC Scotland’s head of commissioning Louise Thornton said: “Throughout the series we will meet a cast of officers who will give us an understanding of what it takes to police such a large area. This commission with BBC Two is part of our plan to showcase and reflect Scotland to audiences across the UK and beyond.”

