Home Sport Shinty

Shinty: Derby edge as Lochaber and Kilmallie meet in Balliemore Cup final

Both Artemis Macaulay Cup semi-finals will also be played on Saturday, while Kingussie have appealed against a points deduction following a blunder where they failed to contact the referee ahead of last weekend's game v Skye.

By Alasdair Bruce
Lochaber's Ben Delaney. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Saturday’s Ferguson Transport and Shipping Balliemore Cup final between Lochaber and Kilmallie at Spean Bridge has the added spice of being a local derby.

Lochaber manager Ally Ferguson said: “We are delighted to be in the final.

“We’ve trained well on the back of a good result against Inveraray last week and any niggling injuries are all but gone, so I’ll have a full squad to pick from.

“Kilmallie will be formidable opponents, but we are playing and competing well. We know we will need to be at our best on the day.

“There’s not a lot between the two teams and, with it being a local derby, a good crowd is expected.

“Our keeper Calum Macdonald and defender Jack Dignan have both been stand-outs this season, whilst Ben Delaney is in great form, spearheading the forward line. He’s enjoying his shinty upfront with 21 goals to his name already this season.

“It’s about the whole team, though, and hopefully the weather is going to be good and a cracking game lies ahead.”

Kilmallie hope youngsters can find top form for Lochaber test

Just 10 miles along the road at Kilmallie, boss John Morrison said: “We’re missing Jay MacLeod which is a loss, but it looks like Michael Rodger should be fit for the bench if he comes through training this week.

“Our preparations are hampered by having three lads away at Shinty Camp (summer camp for young shinty players) this week, but that’s great for their development. We’ve seven teenagers in the squad and a few more experienced guys.

“Calum MacDougall and Iain Blackwell are the glue in the team. Calum had a fallow spell, but has found his scoring touch again. When he’s on form he’s a handful and a leader in the squad.

“Innes Blackhall is our skipper and there’s no team in shinty that wouldn’t be improved by his presence. He’s played all over the park and driven the team on when their backs have been against the wall. Like Calum, he’s a worker at training, leading by example. They are both mentors for the youngsters, always encouraging and never getting on their backs.

“We’re a bit more inconsistent, as you’d expect with so many youngsters, compared to Lochaber’s doggedness and physicality.

“It’ll be an interesting contrast and we’ll find out which approach pays more dividends.”

Artemis Macaulay Cup semi-finals to be played

Oban Camanachd and Glasgow Mid Argyll meet for the fourth time this season – this time with a place in the Artemis Macaulay Cup final at stake.

The Oban side have won the previous three encounters and have Daniel Sloss and Louie MacFarlane fit again, while Malcolm Clark is free of suspension. Daniel Madej also returns from holiday, but the tie comes too soon for the injured Andy MacDonald, while Ross Macmillan is ineligible.

GMA defender John Don MacKenzie looks set to return to the side after being rested in the previous week’s draw with Beauly.

Glasgow Mid Argyll’s John Don Mackenzie. Image: Neil G Paterson.

Kingussie and Kinlochshiel clash in the other semi at Braeview Park.

Thomas Borthwick has recovered from a knee problem for Kingussie, but Cameron Bremner misses out through suspension.

Kinlochshiel rested Keith MacRae last week and he returns, while Duncan “DA” MacRae should recover in time after coming off at the interval against Newtonmore last week. Veteran Paul MacRae is added to the squad.

Kingussie rally against points deduction after referee arrangement blunder

Meantime, the fallout from Kingussie’s postponed match with Skye last week has escalated.

In a club statement, Kingussie apologised for the administrative error which led to them not contacting the appointed referee ahead the fixture, saying measures are now in place to ensure such an oversight does not occur in the future.

However, the Camanachd Association has since applied a two-point deduction to last season’s Grand Slam winners for failing to fulfil a fixture.

Kingussie lodged an immediate appeal raising a number of points, including they did not fail to fulfil the fixture as both they and Skye wanted to play the game, but the referee was not prepared to come, and the game would have gone ahead had an alternative referee been available.

Kingussie also feel the byelaw referred to in this instance is not appropriate, saying it intended for when clubs are unable to field a team, and they don’t feel any of the current byelaws are relevant to what occurred.

In the only match to go ahead in the Mowi Premiership, Kyles Athletic meet Skye Camanachd at Tighnabruaich. The Islanders are without the suspended James Morrison.

Glenurquhart can regain top spot in the Mowi National Division if they win at Inveraray, while Col Glen welcome Fort William.

