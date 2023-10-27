Elgin indie band The Acrylics in bizarre ‘kidnapping’ misunderstanding during photoshoot for new EP

Elgin based indie band The Acrylics were involved in a bizarre mix-up when police were called to a suspected kidnapping.

Singer/rhythm guitarist Callum Cowie and his band-mates were left shocked when a police van turned up at a photoshoot for their new EP.

The night-time shoot centered around The Acrylics being tied to chairs in the middle of a deserted road on the outskirts of Elgin.

Unfortunately they failed to fully explain to a concerned passer-by why the four members were bound to chairs late at night on a road, in the dark.

Callum revealed only 10 minutes later a riot van and police cars “came screeching down the road” with siren blaring.

He said: “We took the pictures at night on the backroads in Elgin out beside the quarry and golf-course.

“A lady drove past as we were doing the photo-shoot and asked if everything was okay.

“We said everything was fine thank you, but never explained anything to her.

“The next thing we knew the police turned up about 10 minutes later.

“There was a riot van with four police officers and another two cars also showed up.

“They came screaming down the road with their sirens on and massive search torch lights.

“The lady thought there was actually a kidnapping going on because we were all taped up and sat on chairs in the middle of the road.

“She thought it was a little bit strange and we never gave her any depth into what we were doing when she drove past and asked if we were okay.

“Thankfully the police were fine and we all had a laugh about it.”

EP released ahead of Scottish dates

The shoot with photographer Angus McLennan was for The Acrylics’ new four-track EP ‘Senseless Acts’ which is set for on November 3.

Formed during the covid lockdown in 2020 The Acrylics are Callum (rhythm guitarist/lead singer), Jay Taulier (lead guitar), Flynn SP (drummer) and Blair Gillies (bassist).

The Acrylics are set to embark on a series of live shows across Scotland to promote the EP.

They play The Garage in Glasgow on November 11 in support of The Rolling People.

On November 25 they support Definitely Oasis at The Liquid Rooms in Edinburgh, a show which has already sold out.

The Acrylics have also confirmed they will play Elgin Town Hall on November 11, as part of a Manchester Revisited show.

Also performing are Definitely Oasis, The Complete Stone Roses and Frankly, The Smiths.

Callum said: “We wanted to get the EP out in time for playing all these really big gigs.

“To play in Glasgow and support a band we all really like is a massive achievement for us.

“In Edinburgh we’re playing The Liquid Rooms where bands like Primal Scream, Snow Patrol and loads of big artists have performed.

“We just want to let people see what we can do and let them hear our music.”

Chart-topping hit Riley (I Wanna)

New EP Senseless Acts will feature hit track Riley (I Wanna) which recently topped the iTunes rock chart.

The band beat off competition from legends Led Zeppelin and Fleetwood Mac to rise to number one.

Callum said: “We couldn’t believe it when we got to the top of the charts as we were expecting to come in very low, maybe 100 in the top 100.

“We sat third and then within half an hour boosted up to first, overtaking Led Zeppelin and Fleetwood Mac.

“It was incredible.

“At the time we were on FacetTime so we had a couple of drinks and enjoyed the moment.

“Ultimately music full-time is the life-long dream of us all, to be able to do what we love.

“We are very grateful to everyone for all their help from producers, photographers, friends and our mums and dads for supporting us.”