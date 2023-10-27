Elgin indie band The Acrylics in bizarre ‘kidnapping’ misunderstanding during photoshoot for new EP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Elgin indie band The Acrylics in bizarre ‘kidnapping’ misunderstanding during photoshoot for new EP

'The lady thought there was actually a kidnapping going on because we were all taped up and sat on chairs in the middle of the road'. Elgin Indie rockers The Acrylics lift the lid on bizarre 'kidnapping' mix-up

By Sean Wallace
Elgin indie band The Acrylics had an unexpected run in with police over a kidnap misunderstanding. Image: Angus McLennan
Elgin indie band The Acrylics had an unexpected run in with police over a kidnap misunderstanding. Image: Angus McLennan

Elgin based indie band The Acrylics were involved in a bizarre mix-up when police were called to a suspected kidnapping.

Singer/rhythm guitarist Callum Cowie and his band-mates were left shocked when a police van turned up at a photoshoot for their new EP.

The night-time shoot centered around The Acrylics being tied to chairs in the middle of a deserted road on the outskirts of Elgin.

Unfortunately they failed to fully explain to  a concerned passer-by why the four members were bound to chairs late at night on a road, in the dark.

Callum revealed only 10 minutes later a riot van and police cars “came screeching down the road” with siren blaring.

The Acrylics are set to release new EP on November 3. Image: Angus McLennan.

He said: “We took the pictures at night on the backroads in Elgin out beside the quarry and golf-course.

“A lady drove past as we were doing the photo-shoot and asked if everything was okay.

“We said everything was fine thank you, but never explained anything to her.

“The next thing we knew the police turned up about 10 minutes later.

“There was a riot van with four police officers and another two cars also showed up.

“They came screaming down the road with their sirens on and massive search torch lights.

“The lady thought there was actually a kidnapping going on because we were all taped up and sat on chairs in the middle of the road.

“She thought it was a little bit strange and we never gave her any depth into what we were doing when she drove past and asked if we were okay.

“Thankfully the police were fine and we all had a laugh about it.”

The EP cover from the photoshoot. Image; Angus McLennan

EP released ahead of Scottish dates

The shoot with photographer Angus McLennan was for The Acrylics’ new four-track EP ‘Senseless Acts’ which is set for on November 3.

Formed during the covid lockdown in 2020 The Acrylics are Callum (rhythm guitarist/lead singer),  Jay Taulier (lead guitar), Flynn SP (drummer) and  Blair Gillies (bassist).

The Acrylics are set to embark on a series of live shows across Scotland to promote the EP.

They play The Garage in Glasgow on November 11 in support of The Rolling People.

On November 25 they support Definitely Oasis at The Liquid Rooms in Edinburgh, a show which has already sold out.

The Acrylics have also confirmed they will play Elgin Town Hall on November 11, as part of a Manchester Revisited show.

Also performing are Definitely Oasis, The Complete Stone Roses and Frankly, The Smiths.

To go with story by Sean Wallace. The Acrylics mix up with the police Picture shows; The Acrylics. Elgin. Supplied by The Acrylics Date; Unknown

Callum said: “We wanted to get the EP out in time for playing all these really big gigs.

“To play in Glasgow and support a band we all really like is a massive achievement for us.

“In Edinburgh we’re playing The Liquid Rooms where bands like Primal Scream, Snow Patrol and loads of big artists have performed.

“We just want to let people see what we can do and let them hear our music.”

The Acrylics hit d the number one spot on the iTunes Rock Charts with their single Riley (I Wanna). Image: Rebecca Esson .

Chart-topping hit Riley (I Wanna)

New EP Senseless Acts will feature hit track Riley (I Wanna) which recently topped the iTunes rock chart.

The band beat off competition from legends Led Zeppelin and Fleetwood Mac to rise to number one.

Callum said: “We couldn’t believe it when we got to the top of the charts as we were expecting to come in very low, maybe 100 in the top 100.

“We sat third and then within half an hour boosted up to first, overtaking Led Zeppelin and Fleetwood Mac.

“It was incredible.

“At the time we were on FacetTime so we had a couple of drinks and enjoyed the moment.

“Ultimately music full-time is the life-long dream of us all, to be able to do what we love.

“We are very grateful to everyone for all their help from producers, photographers, friends and our mums and dads for supporting us.”

 

 

 

 

More from Entertainment

Adam Thomas and Luba Mushtuk during their Saturday live show performance (Guy Levy/BBC)
Strictly ‘hopeful’ Adam Thomas will return for live show after illness
John Cleese was looked into by a private investigator (Conor McCabe/PA)
Private investigator tells John Cleese what he learnt about him
Dame Mary Berry was on The Great British Bake Off alongside Mel Giedroyc (Steven Paston/PA)
Mel Giedroyc reunites with Mary Berry as she guest stars in BBC show
James Blunt’s One Brit Wonder will be released in December (Isabel Infantes/PA)
James Blunt film promises to explore being called the ‘most hated man in pop’
The Rolling Stones pose with their Official Number 1 Album Award to celebrate their Official Number 1 album with Hackney Diamonds (Kevin Mazur/Official Charts Company/PA)
The Rolling Stones land 14th number one album with Hackney Diamonds
Sarah Chew has been instrumental in the success of TechFest. Picture Heather fowlie.
Sarah Chew: TechFest managing director and driving force has helped turn it into an…
Plinth examines the cause and effect of warfare.. Supplied by Tommy Ga-Ken Wan.
Plinth: Striking solo show by Al Seed heads to Eden Court and Mull Theatre
Pete Doherty of the Libertines (Yui Mok/PA)
Pete Doherty suggests meeting Mark Blanco’s mother to ‘move on’ from death
Boris Johnson is joining GB News (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Boris Johnson joining GB News to offer ‘unvarnished’ views
Paul Whitehouse (Only Fools And Horses The Musical/PA)
Only Fools And Horses The Musical to tour UK in 2024

Conversation