Home News Moray

Elgin band The Acrylics beat Bruce Springsteen and Def Leppard to top rock charts

The single Riley (I Wanna) has been streamed more than 1,200 times on Spotify.

By Michelle Henderson
The Acrylics band members Flynn SP, Callum Cowie, Jay Taulier, and Blair Gillies, scored the number one spot on the iTunes Rock Charts with their single Riley (I Wanna). Image: Rebecca Esson .
The Acrylics band members Flynn SP, Callum Cowie, Jay Taulier, and Blair Gillies, scored the number one spot on the iTunes Rock Charts with their single Riley (I Wanna). Image: Rebecca Esson .

An Elgin band is making waves across Scotland after dominating the iTunes rock charts.

Promotors are reportedly lining up to work with indie band The Acrylics following the success of their single Riley (I Wanna).

Band members Flynn SP, Jay Taulier, Callum Cowie and Blair Gillies sat up until the early hours to watch as their chart-topper scooped the number one spot on the chart.

The group, who formed in 2021 during the Covid pandemic, beat off competition from world-renowned performers including Def Leppard, Bruce Springsteen and Fleetwood Mac.

WE ARE NUMBER 1!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Posted by The Acrylics on Thursday, 16 March 2023

The single also reached number 11 in the overall iTunes charts.

To date, more than 1,200 people have streamed the song on Spotify.

Their landslide success has kickstarted big dreams, with exciting opportunities such as gigs in Scotland’s capital and Glasgow and radio appearances landing on their doorstep.

‘On the road to big things’

Lead guitarist Jay Taulier said reaching number one so early in their journey was a “dream come true.”

Speaking on behalf of the band, the 18-year-old said: “There is no other feeling like it, it was magic.

“We weren’t expecting it to go as high as that. We were expecting it to maybe reach the charts, but we never expected number one.

“Since we got that, we’ve had people contact us. It has helped with getting gigs for this year and some promotors we’ve been speaking to are keen on getting us gigging in the likes of Glasgow and Edinburgh.

“We’ve also been on the radio with the single. It is the start of something big for us.”

In November, the four-piece band supported tribute band Definitely Oasis as they took to the Ironworks stage in Inverness.

The Moray group are now looking ahead to the release of their EP; with a new single release on the horizon.

The lead guitarist said: “We thought that playing the Ironworks was big then we got to number one and we realised there is so much more that we can do, that we just haven’t done it yet. It has definitely set us on the road to big things as a band.

The Moray band say they are looking forward to the release of their upcoming EP. Image: Angus McLennan.

“We have got our EP coming out so I’m excited about that. We have a few songs in mind that we might release as our next single and then we will release our EP in late summer.”

Mr Taulier thanked their fans for all their support stressing “It’s the people that make it.”

“We want to say a massive thank you to everyone,” he said.

“We couldn’t have done it without everyone that bought the song and supported us along the way.

“We just want to say that getting to number one is a dream come true for us and there is a lot of big things coming so just keep an eye out.”

