A Skye dance school is putting on a special performance to mark its 20-year anniversary.

SkyeDance chairwoman Katie Murray said it will be the first big showcase the charity have had since 2019.

After seeing that their twenty year anniversary was on the horizon, Katie says that SkyeDance were keen to mark it in some way.

“We’re really looking forward to it,” she says.

Spectators can expect to see a variety of dances throughout the performance, including jazz, musical theatre, line dancing and ballet.

The showcase will also feature guest performances from other dance groups, including the LMPA Academy and Meena Art’s Bollywood dancers.

‘There’s a huge amount of support out there’

“We did a mini-showcase in October last year, and we were absolutely blown away by the number of people who came along to it,” says Katie.

“We hadn’t anticipated just how many people would want to come and see. Grannies, aunties, even people who danced with SkyeDance previously.”

“There’s a huge amount of support out there – and it’s just a lovely way to bring people together.”

Both of the charity’s dance officers, Allison MacDonald and Rebecca Macleod, were SkyeDance dancers during their youth.

Allison and Rebecca then moved away to study dance professionally before returning to the Isle of Skye.

Now, both are employed by SkyeDance.

Katie commends the board members of SkyeDance for everything they do to keep the charity going.

“They are a tremendous team of the most lovely people to volunteer alongside.”

“The dance officers, past and present, can be immensely proud of what they have achieved.”

Members of the public are encouraged to come forward and become part of the charity’s board.

“We always welcome suggestions,” says Katie.

Tea, coffee and cake will be available at the event, as well as raffle tickets.

Prizes include a dinner for four at Portree Hotel, a Harris Tweed bag, a voucher for Island Physio, a giant teddy and more.

Attendees will enjoy over two hours of performances from the local dance groups on 28 October from 6.30pm at Portree High School.

Tickets to watch the SkyeDance showcase performance are available to purchase online from Eventbrite until October 26th.

There will also be tickets available to collect in person on the night at the door.

SkyeDance would like to thank the Community Regeneration Fund, Co-op Community Fund, Skye Events and the National Lottery for their support.

