Mozart by Candlelight just the tonic for November blues as world-class music comes to Tivoli

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Mozart by Candlelight just the tonic for November blues as world-class music comes to Tivoli

Magical Mozart by Candlelight came to the Tivoli Theatre in Aberdeen last night, and it delivered everything you could hope for on a wet late-autumn evening.

Last night’s production of Mozart by Candlelight did justice to the great man and the 150-year-old, A-listed Tivoli. Image: The Tivoli Theatre
Last night’s production of Mozart by Candlelight did justice to the great man and the 150-year-old, A-listed Tivoli. Image: The Tivoli Theatre
By Calum Petrie

It’s November, it’s midweek, it’s dark and it’s cold.

What better way to spend the evening than listening to some of the greatest music ever produced, in an iconic theatre lit up by hundreds of candles.

Magical Mozart by Candlelight came to the Tivoli Theatre in Aberdeen last night, and it delivered everything you could hope for on a wet late-autumn evening.

The fully-costumed show immersed the audience in the classical baroque world of 18th century Vienna.

And while the candles were electronic (health and safety has encroached on fun somewhat since Mozart’s day), it was intimate enough.

The music was a veritable Mozart highlights reel, with works from The Magic Flute, The Marriage of Figaro, Cosi Fan Tutte and many more.

Mozart’s most famous and popular operas were all beautifully sung by the soloists.

Alongside the European Orchestral Baroque Ensemble, they performed some of his most memorable pieces of music, including Symphony no 40, Lacrimosa (Requiem in D minor) and Eine Kleine Nachtmusik.

Mozart by Candlelight not big-budget, but delivers the greatest hits we all love

While Mozart by Candlelight isn’t a big budget opera production like you see come to HMT, for what it is it’s a good night’s entertainment.

A personal highlight was the overture to The Magic Flute, which is a piece I always love listening to, whether it’s at a world-class opera house or a school production.

With Mozart, you don’t particularly need to be a fan of classical music to appreciate and enjoy his genius.

Littered with familiar pieces, everyone recognised at least some of them. And the enthusiasm of the crowd was clear.

Mozart is arguably the greatest composer of them all, and to enjoy his greatest hits in Aberdeen was a Tuesday evening well spent.

The only downside is when you remind yourself he produced all those works of genius before his death at the tender age of 35. Indeed, he produced his first opera when he was just 11.

Last night’s production, from the producers of A Viennese Strauss Gala, did justice to the great man and the 150-year-old, A-listed Tivoli.

There was magic, there was Mozart, and there was – sort of – candlelight.

More from Entertainment

The couple spoke about their relationship on BBC Breakfast (Ian West/PA)
Timothy West: Life with Prunella Scales ‘not changed’ in 60 years of marriage
Santa Clause and his elf spreading Christmas cheer. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Santa's grotto: Here's where kids can meet Father Christmas in the north and north-east
TikTok has launched a feature to make it easier for users to save viral songs to music apps like Spotify and Apple Music (Alamy/PA)
TikTok launches feature to save songs to music apps like Spotify
Hugh Dan MacLennan has been a shinty broadcaster for 40 years
Voice of Shinty Hugh Dan MacLennan awarded honorary degree by Aberdeen University
Former England captain Andrew Flintoff has been appointed as head coach of the Northern Superchargers (John Walton/PA)
Andrew Flintoff coaching role puts Top Gear return into question
Good Morning Britain presenter Ed Balls was brought to tears as he told singer Gareth Gates how much he had inspired him to be open about his stammer (Ian West/PA)
Ed Balls in tears as he thanks Gareth Gates for stammer inspiration
The contestants (Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions/Channel 4)
Eighth baker leaves the Bake Off tent following party bakes week
Matthew Perry, from left, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc (Tina Fineberg/AP/PA)
Courteney Cox shares favourite Friends clip in tribute to Matthew Perry
A publicist at the centre of a justice campaign for a man found dead in entertainer Michael Barrymore’s swimming pool two decades ago hopes a new Channel 5 documentary will encourage witnesses to come forward (PA)
Publicist hopes Michael Barrymore documentary will help shed light on pool death
The stars of the American sitcom Friends (Neil Munns/PA)
Matt LeBlanc says some of his ‘favourite times’ were spent with Matthew Perry

Conversation