Singer Dante Gizzi of Scottish rock legends GUN reveals love for Aberdeen FC

Rock legends Gun will unveil new tracks from their imminent new album Hombres when headlining The Lemon Tree in Aberdeen on Thursday

By Sean Wallace
Scottish rock legends Gun are set to headline The Lemon Tree in Aberdeen. Image supplied by Sonic PR.
Legendary Scottish rock band GUN’s lead singer Dante Gizzi has revealed he supported Aberdeen as a kid- despite now being a die-hard Celtic fan.

Dante and GUN will headline The Lemon Tree in the Granite City on Thursday, December 7.

The rock greats will play all their hits during the show whist also unveiling songs from imminent new album Hombres which is set for release next year.

The return to Aberdeen will rekindle memories of when the Glasgow born and raised singer backed Sir Alex Ferguson’s Gothenburg Greats.

Dante reveals he would even watch the Dons at Celtic’s Parkhead stadium- whilst wearing an Aberdeen scarf.

Scottish rockers GUN are set to unveil songs from their imminent new album in Aberdeen. Image supplied by Sonic PR

He said: “I used to be an Aberdeen supporter although I’m a Celtic fan now.

“When I was about 12 or 13-years-old I supported Aberdeen which was probably down to the success under Sir Alex Ferguson.

“So many kids must have been like that after seeing the success of Aberdeen when they won the European Cup Winner’s Cup in 1983.

“As a kid you think ‘wow, that’s great for Scottish football’ so I ended up supporting them.

“To the extent that my dad would take myself and my brother Mario to the games at Parkhead when Aberdeen played there.

“I would go there with my wee Aberdeen scarf and sit with my brother who had a Celtic scarf on,” laughed Dante.

“Joe Harper, Willie Miller, Alex McLeish…I remember them all.

“Aberdeen has a special place in my heart.”

Aberdeen captain Willie Miller holds aloft the European Cup Winners’ Cup. Image: SNS

Aberdeen GUN fans ‘really go for it’

GUN return to The Lemon Tree following a triumphant performance at the venue last December.

Formed in 1987, GUN have racked up a string of hit albums and singles including Better Days, Steal Your Fire and global smash Word Up.

They also supported The Rolling Stones on their their Steel Wheels and Urban Jungle tours in the early nineties.

GUN have also shared a stage with Bon Jovi and Iron Maiden.

However playing the Granite City has always been special for Dante.

And the Aberdeen show will also see new GUN guitarist Ru MacFarlane, of Moy, perform live with the band for only the second time.

gun to play aberdeen
Dante said: “I love going up to Aberdeen as the audience really go for it and sing the words back to you.

“They are really out for a good time.

“The Lemon Tree is a great venue that we always love playing and I expect it to be packed on Thursday.

“Our new guitarist Ru is from Montrose which is not too far away from Aberdeen.

“He is absolutely amazing.

“He played his first show with us on Saturday and was incredible.”

Dante expects fans to love new album

GUN headline Aberdeen as part of a mini Scottish tour to preview ninth studio album Hombres which is set for release on April 12 next year.

It is the fist full album of new music since 2017’s Favourite Pleasures which reached the UK top 20.

Released on the influential Cooking Vinyl label the album was recorded and produced by Simon Bloor (Trevor Horn).

Mixing was done by Daryl Thorpe (Foo Fighters) at Morsecode Studios and Strongroom Studio.

Dante is confident GUN fans will love Hombres.

He said: “For us it is so important to progress as a band.

“And to come up with new music and different ideas.

“It gives us such a buzz.

“We have played four or five songs from the new album and they have gone down a storm which is  great feeling for what is to come.

“It is really exciting for us to play the new material to the fans.

“I think our fans are going to love it.

“It is definitely a progression from the way we sound but without losing our identity.”

Gun Aberdeen
New single A-listed on Planet Rock

Imminent album Hombres boasts guest vocals from Beverley Skeete (Elton John, Chaka Khan, Tom Jones, Johnny Cash).

Also appearing on the record are Mary Pearce (Primal Scream, Lionel Ritchie, Chaka Khan).

Sarah-Jane Skeete of The Sisterhood  (Robbie Williams, Kylie Minogue) also provides guest vocals.

Hombres was preceded by single All Fired Up which was released earlier this year.

Dante: “All Fired Up has been very well received.

“Normally you always find someone who is detrimental about a song but this time it has been 100 percent positive.

“And not only from the fans but also from the critics as well.

“To the extent that Planet Rock, which is one of the major radio stations in the UK, have A-listed the song.

“We have never really had that before and it is such a great feeling.

“It shows the song is working and it goes down really well live as well.”

 

 

 

 

 

