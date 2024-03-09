Scout stalwart Gerard on how Gang Show’s book-themed Aberdeen production will be a page-turner

It is not often people are asked to bring a book to a theatre performance.

It usually falls under the same heights of impoliteness as talking through a film or non-stop texting or checking the football scores at a big family dinner.

But audience members are being actively encouraged not to come empty-handed for this year’s Gang Show performance hosted by Aberdeen Scouts.

However, the convenor for this year’s performance, Gerard Rattray, was quick to set the record straight.

“Not to read but to donate,” he joked.

This year, the cast of Cubs, Scouts, Explorers and leaders from Aberdeen and the north-east are collecting hundreds of books for charity Books Abroad.

While a few “carfulls” have already been stock-piled, the group are hoping to collect a load more.

A colourful variety show

In honour of the charity, this year’s Gang Show, Read All About It, is book-themed.

A journey through various genres, the show will be a mix of singing, dancing and sketches with Gerard promising it will be a real page-turner.

“It’s a really good variety show,” he added. “Hopefully it’s going to be an excellent show for everyone.

“It’s full of colour…with loads of different costumes and fantastic songs.”

As convenor of the Gang Show for the last 12 years, it is Gerard’s job to chase deadlines, make sure everything comes together and help co-ordinate everyone.

Which, with 70 young cast members, is certainly a challenge.

Unlike some other theatre groups, any young people who audition to be part of the show are accepted.

Gerard said the idea is to help develop everyone in any way whether in performing skills or confidence.

This was thankfully the case when he first auditioned as a 10-year-old scout in the 80s.

Loved the buzz of being on stage and being around people

Gerard remembers auditioning with two others from Stoneywood Scouts.

However, he was soon rather annoyed after they appeared to have more vocal talents and were given better parts.

He added: “I still enjoyed it and kept going back.

“Some of them have got amazing singer voices, some are really good comedians, some are fantastic dancers, well I’m none of the above. But I get so much out of it, just being on stage and being with people.”

Gerard’s stage career ended after he moved from Aberdeen at 19 to work in hospitality in various hotels all around the UK.

Working unsociable hours, it was not until he moved back to Bucksburn in Aberdeen in 2000 for a job in the training side of the industry that his evenings and weekends were free again.

So when he spotted a poster for the Gang Show, he decided to get back involved.

Almost 24 years on, the 57-year-old admitted he could not imagine it any other way.

“It’s great fun. I moan and groan but I enjoy it,” he said.

“It’s nice to be able to give back to some other people what I have enjoyed. And I think that’s what motivates me.”

Read All About is being performed at Aberdeen Arts Centre from March 12 to 16. To get tickets visit aberdeenartscentre.com