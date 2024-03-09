Scout stalwart Gerard on how Gang Show’s book-themed Aberdeen production will be a page-turner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scout stalwart Gerard on how Gang Show’s book-themed Aberdeen production will be a page-turner

For Bucksburn resident, Gerard Rattray, the Aberdeen Scout Gang Show has been a massive part of his life.

Gerard Rattray smiling at the camera.
Gerard Rattray is convener of Aberdeen Scout Gang Show. Image: Aberdeen Scout Gang Show
By Lottie Hood

It is not often people are asked to bring a book to a theatre performance.

It usually falls under the same heights of impoliteness as talking through a film or non-stop texting or checking the football scores at a big family dinner.

But audience members are being actively encouraged not to come empty-handed for this year’s Gang Show performance hosted by Aberdeen Scouts.

However, the convenor for this year’s performance, Gerard Rattray, was quick to set the record straight.

“Not to read but to donate,” he joked.

Gerard Rattray
Gerard Rattray has been convener of the Aberdeen Scout Gang Show since 2012. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

This year, the cast of Cubs, Scouts, Explorers and leaders from Aberdeen and the north-east are collecting hundreds of books for charity Books Abroad.

While a few “carfulls” have already been stock-piled, the group are hoping to collect a load more.

A colourful variety show

In honour of the charity, this year’s Gang Show, Read All About It, is book-themed.

A journey through various genres, the show will be a mix of singing, dancing and sketches with Gerard promising it will be a real page-turner.

“It’s a really good variety show,” he added. “Hopefully it’s going to be an excellent show for everyone.

Aberdeen Scout Gang Show performance
There are 70 cast members in this year’s production. Image: Aberdeen Scout Gang Show.

“It’s full of colour…with loads of different costumes and fantastic songs.”

As convenor of the Gang Show for the last 12 years, it is Gerard’s job to chase deadlines, make sure everything comes together and help co-ordinate everyone.

Which, with 70 young cast members, is certainly a challenge.

Unlike some other theatre groups, any young people who audition to be part of the show are accepted.

Gerard said the idea is to help develop everyone in any way whether in performing skills or confidence.

This was thankfully the case when he first auditioned as a 10-year-old scout in the 80s.

Kids Rehearsing for the Gang show at the Gang show hut in Mastrick. from the front DJ Robertson and Gerard Rattray
Gerard Rattray (second from right) first got involved as a young Stoneywood scout. Image: Michael Traill

Loved the buzz of being on stage and being around people

Gerard remembers auditioning with two others from Stoneywood Scouts.

However, he was soon rather annoyed after they appeared to have more vocal talents and were given better parts.

He added: “I still enjoyed it and kept going back.

“Some of them have got amazing singer voices, some are really good comedians, some are fantastic dancers, well I’m none of the above. But I get so much out of it, just being on stage and being with people.”

Gerard’s stage career ended after he moved from Aberdeen at 19 to work in hospitality in various hotels all around the UK.

Working unsociable hours, it was not until he moved back to Bucksburn in Aberdeen in 2000 for a job in the training side of the industry that his evenings and weekends were free again.

Gerard Rattray in Gang Show 2020.
Gerard Rattray in the Aberdeen Scout Gang Show in 2020. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.

So when he spotted a poster for the Gang Show, he decided to get back involved.

Almost 24 years on, the 57-year-old admitted he could not imagine it any other way.

“It’s great fun. I moan and groan but I enjoy it,” he said.

“It’s nice to be able to give back to some other people what I have enjoyed. And I think that’s what motivates me.”

Read All About is being performed at Aberdeen Arts Centre from March 12 to 16. To get tickets visit aberdeenartscentre.com

 

