Lossiemouth chef talks 30-year-long RAF career and going the whole hog with catering firm

Born and raised in a small village in Cornwall, Kevin Spiller has had quite the culinary journey.

Kevin Spiller, founder of The Moray Hog Roast Company. All images: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Kevin Spiller, founder of The Moray Hog Roast Company. All images: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

Kevin Spiller had a career spanning 30 years in the Royal Air Force (RAF), making his way up the ranks from a chef to chef manager along the way.

Employed “in a range of different environments” across the globe, the role involved catering troops on the frontline as well as high-profile VIPs and royal guests.

The late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip, numerous prime ministers, Mikhail Gorbachev and Ross Kemp were among them.

Kevin has been in the food industry since leaving school.

“I had the pleasure of attending a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace with my wife,” adds Kevin.

“We had a chat with Prince Edward and Sophie [Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh], discussing his time at Gordonstoun and how he loved Lossiemouth and the surrounding area.

“As a young chef, I was part of a team who provided a dinner party for Mikhail Gorbachev’s visit to the UK with Margaret Thatcher.

The Moray Hog Roast Company launched in the summer of 2017.

“I [also] completed many tours overseas, including Iraq and Afghanistan, where on one occasion we fed and met Ross Kemp whilst he was filming one of his documentaries.”

But after spotting a gap in the market, the now 55-year-old – who trained as a butcher for three years after leaving school and prior to joining the RAF – decided to switch things up.

In July 2017, The Moray Hog Roast Company was born.

The Moray Hog Roast Company: how it came to be

Born and raised in a small village in Cornwall, Kevin now calls Lossiemouth his home.

“After I’d catered for a few charity events in Elgin Town Hall, I realised there was a gap in the market for a different kind of catering experience in the local area,” says Kevin as he reminisced about his time in the RAF.

The business’ trailer at a recent event in Fraserburgh.

“After hours of research and testing the market, coupled with a few visits to a company in Lincolnshire, the idea of a hog roast company developed.”

The chef launched The Moray Hog Roast Company with one small hog roast machine and a gazebo.

It has since grown to boast three mobile machines for use at weddings and parties, and a large purpose-built commercial hog roast trailer for corporate and public events.

Kevin’s trailer is a must-try for lovers of hog roast.

And while The Moray Hog Roast Company is based in Lossiemouth, the team – which usually comprises three – can travel to anywhere in the north of Scotland.

Locations that the firm has travelled to in the past include:

  • Aswanley, Huntly
  • Bogbain Farm, Inverness
  • Brodie Castle, Forres
  • Elgin Town Hall, Elgin
  • Gordon Castle, Fochabers
  • Inchberry Hall, Fochabers
  • Mansefield Hotel, Elgin
  • Netherdale House, Turriff
  • Nethybridge Hotel, Nethy Bridge

What’s on the menu?

“All our hogs and other meats are sourced locally and supplied by W.P Macleman’s Butchers in Lossiemouth,” Kevin said.

As for the vegetables, they are sourced from Elgin’s Speyfruit.

A day in the life of the team starts with a trip to the butchers to prepare the hog, followed by an early start the next day to cook it.

This can take anything from eight to 12 hours, depending on its weight.

A full Sunday roast dinner by The Moray Hog Roast Company.

Kevin revealed that the “most crucial part” is to obtain the perfect crispy crackling at this stage.

The menu started out with a traditional hog roast bap with sage and onion stuffing, apple sauce and crunchy crackling.

It has since progressed.

Kevin added: “We then introduced our Boss Hog Burger, a 6oz steak burger stacked with our very own BBQ pulled pork, nacho cheese and crunchy onions.

The menu also features a hog roast roll.

“More recently, we have introduced two Yorkshire pudding options.

“Firstly, a full Sunday roast dinner including hog roast, sage and onion stuffing, roast potatoes and a medley of seasonal vegetables, all served inside a giant Yorkshire pudding and smothered in a rich gravy.

“Secondly is our popular Yorkshire pudding wrap. [It is] loaded with hog roast, stuffing, apple sauce, vegetables and gravy.”

‘We are lucky that the business’ reputation speaks for itself,’ says Lossiemouth chef

Kevin went on to say: “As any business, it was a struggle in the beginning, visiting every place possible with advertising and undertaking events (some [were] not profitable but it was just to get the name out there).

“We are lucky now that the business’ reputation speaks for itself. We have a lot of returning customers and receive plenty of invites back to many of the events we attend.”

The business owner preparing a customer’s order.

Looking ahead, the business owner has no immediate plans to expand The Moray Hog Roast Company.

However, he is looking into creating something different for the menu come the summer.

Speaking about the highlights of running the catering firm, Kevin said: “We just love the reactions of customers when they see the hog in all its glory on the spit covered in its golden crunchy crackling.

The hogs are sourced locally and supplied by W.P Macleman’s Butchers in Lossiemouth.

“[I would] like to thank all my customers and suppliers that have supported me so far on the journey.

“We look forward to many more successful years to come.”

Visit morayhogroastcompany.co.uk for more information and/or enquiries.

Conversation