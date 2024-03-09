I created my own ‘Lost Valley’ soap at Highland Soap Company workshop in Fort William

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

I created my own ‘Lost Valley’ soap at Highland Soap Company workshop in Fort William

Stuck for Mother's Day gift ideas? A voucher for a soap-making workshop at The Highland Soap Company visitor centre in Fort William could be the answer.

Gayle Ritchie gets stuck into a soap-making workshop at the Highland Soap Company's visitor centre in Fort William.
Gayle Ritchie gets stuck into a soap-making workshop at the Highland Soap Company's visitor centre in Fort William.
By Gayle Ritchie

My nostrils are in heaven.

I’m in a soap-making workshop, surrounded by a mind-boggling array of fragrances and essential oils – and I cannot stop sniffing them.

The session takes place at the Highland Soap Company’s visitor centre on the outskirts of Fort William, and it’s a fab way to while away a morning or afternoon.

Instructor Sarah Eggett is passionate about her job and expertly talks me and fellow soap fan Dawn Searles through the science behind the smelly stuff.

One of the gorgeous products made by the Highland Soap Company.

Our mission is to make our own, botanically-inspired bespoke soaps, and when it comes to scent, there’s no right or wrong.

“Lemongrass and ginger is our best-selling fragrance, with its sharp, earthy and citrusy aroma,” says Sarah.

Scottish products

“But we like to focus on Scottish fragrances, and we’ve got everything from bog myrtle to heather, wild raspberry, gorse, Highland lavender and Hebridean seaweed.

“It’s up to you to choose whatever fragrances you fancy though!”

Filling a bucket of glycerin.

We watch as Sarah fills a bucket with glycerin, which, she assures us, will set pretty rapidly.

Then it’s time to get sniffing. And there are so many oils and fragrances to sniff!

Sarah Eggett peers into a vat of glycerin.

We can choose up to six oils, but Sarah reckons sticking with two or three is best.

“It tends to be kids who go for all six!” she laughs.

Lemongrass, rosemary and whisky

It’s bit of a battle but I settle on three: lemongrass (probably far too obvious but what the heck, I love it), rosemary and whisky.

We then pick from a choice of moulds, ranging from a simple rectangle shape to a butterfly or heart. I go for two rectangles and a heart.

Dawn Searle and Gayle Ritchie take part in one of the Highland Soap Company's workshops in Fort William.
Dawn Searle and Gayle Ritchie take part in one of the Highland Soap Company’s workshops in Fort William.

We then add our fragrances to the glycerin, and consider whether we want to “colour up” our soaps.

There are five colours to choose from – red, orange, purple, blue and green.

Sarah has a: “Here’s one I made earlier” moment during a workshop at the Highland Soap Company visitor centre.

Sarah watches with an eagle-eye as I add a single droplet of orange colour to my glycerin and fragrance mix and then slowly pour this into my moulds.

You can add flowers

There’s also the option of adding rose petals, heather, marigold, calendula, lavender or oats to our creations. I go for rose petals and marigold.

We’ve to leave our soaps to set for around an hour, and, as part of the workshop, you get a free free drink in the cafe. Dawn and I sit down and chill over coffees while we wait, before returning excitedly to see – and  sniff – the results.

Soap instructor Sarah Eggett watches as Dawn Searles pours her glycerin and fragrance into a mould.

I’m over-the-moon with my creation! The smell is absolutely divine! I’m no olfactory expert but my soap smells a bit like a fabulous oak-aged single malt steeped in a woody, floral scent (rosemary), and brought to life with zesty, earthy lemongrass. Yum.

I wrap all three in sustainable packaging and tie them off with ribbons.

Lost Valley soap

The final stage of the process is naming our products. I hum and haw for a while and then, because my plan is to explore the Lost Valley of Glencoe later in the day, decide to call my soaps Lost Valley.

I jot this onto labels and stick them on. Job done!

Gayle’s “Lost Valley” trio of soaps.

I’m so in love with my soaps that I’ve kept two and given one to my mum. But if you’re looking for a last-minute Mother’s Day gift, I’d recommend buying an online gift voucher, either for some soaps, or for a soap-making workshop.

The workshops not only teach you how to hand-make soaps in the small-batch way practiced at the Highland Soap Company, but aim to arm you with confidence in your ability to master the art of soap-making at home!

Gayle’s pride and joy – and it smells divine.

I’m not too sure I’d be brave enough but many folk would.

The session also includes a tour of the workshop, soap-making rooms and packing lines.

Highland Soap Company story

The story behind the Highland Soap Company is pretty fascinating.

It started in Emma Parton’s kitchen in the 1990s when she was a young mum. She wanted to use organic and natural soap and skincare products but struggled to find any that looked, smelled and felt nice – so she started making her own.

Hedridean Seaweed soap is a popular choice.

Her dad had a wee shop in Spean Bridge so she sold her creations there.

Decades later, the tiny company she started from home in Spean Bridge has flourished into a well-known business.

Products range from bars of soap to hand washes, lotions and bubble baths. The company also makes shampoos, body washes, conditioners and hand creams in a range of fragrance. Some are fruity, some floral, others herby.

Eco-friendly focus

The company is strongly focused on being eco-friendly. From the solar panels on the roof of their workshop to the glass refill bottles they sell, Highland Soap Company is doing all it can to minimise its impact on the environment.

The products made by the Highland Soap Company look good enough to eat!
  • Workshops take place in the Highland Soap Company visitor centre and larder, which is just off the A82 a mile north of Fort William, and set between River Lochy and the 13th Century Old Inverlochy Castle.
  • For more details on soap-making workshops and to book, see here.

More from Entertainment

Gerard Rattray smiling at the camera.
Scout stalwart Gerard on how Gang Show's book-themed Aberdeen production will be a page-turner
Christian and Geri Horner before the Bahrain Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir (David Davies/PA)
Spice Girls rally around Geri Horner after allegations aimed at F1 boss husband
Sharon Osbourne said she was furious (Jon Super/PA)
Sharon Osbourne ‘furious’ with Simon Cowell after turning down Masked Singer gig
Gary Goldsmith has been evicted from Celebrity Big Brother (ITV)
Princess of Wales’s uncle first celebrity evicted from Big Brother
Ryan Thomas says he is looking forward to resting after the Dancing on Ice final following a shoulder injury (Ian West/PA)
Ryan Thomas hopes Dancing On Ice final will bring end to ‘the toll’ on…
Meghan led a keynote speech on International Women’s Day (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Meghan on ‘toxicity’ of social media: We have forgotten about our humanity
The Duchess of Sussex spoke at the annual SXSW Conference (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press/AP)
Meghan says ‘your voice is not small, it just needs to be heard’ during…
JK Rowling (Ian West/PA)
India Willoughby’s JK Rowling complaint did not meet criminal threshold – police
Liam Gallagher and John Squire with their Official Number 1 Album Award (Official Charts/PA)
Liam Gallagher and John Squire land first collaborative number one
Sir Lenny Henry during the filming of his W1A replacement sketch as part of the Red Nose Day 2024 campaign with Romesh Ranganathan, Jessica Hynes, Hugh Bonneville, Hugh Skinner, Monica Dolan and Richard Madeley (BBC/PA)
Hugh Bonneville searches for the new Lenny Henry in W1A Red Nose Day sketch

Conversation