I created my own ‘Lost Valley’ soap at Highland Soap Company workshop in Fort William

My nostrils are in heaven.

I’m in a soap-making workshop, surrounded by a mind-boggling array of fragrances and essential oils – and I cannot stop sniffing them.

The session takes place at the Highland Soap Company’s visitor centre on the outskirts of Fort William, and it’s a fab way to while away a morning or afternoon.

Instructor Sarah Eggett is passionate about her job and expertly talks me and fellow soap fan Dawn Searles through the science behind the smelly stuff.

Our mission is to make our own, botanically-inspired bespoke soaps, and when it comes to scent, there’s no right or wrong.

“Lemongrass and ginger is our best-selling fragrance, with its sharp, earthy and citrusy aroma,” says Sarah.

Scottish products

“But we like to focus on Scottish fragrances, and we’ve got everything from bog myrtle to heather, wild raspberry, gorse, Highland lavender and Hebridean seaweed.

“It’s up to you to choose whatever fragrances you fancy though!”

We watch as Sarah fills a bucket with glycerin, which, she assures us, will set pretty rapidly.

Then it’s time to get sniffing. And there are so many oils and fragrances to sniff!

We can choose up to six oils, but Sarah reckons sticking with two or three is best.

“It tends to be kids who go for all six!” she laughs.

Lemongrass, rosemary and whisky

It’s bit of a battle but I settle on three: lemongrass (probably far too obvious but what the heck, I love it), rosemary and whisky.

We then pick from a choice of moulds, ranging from a simple rectangle shape to a butterfly or heart. I go for two rectangles and a heart.

We then add our fragrances to the glycerin, and consider whether we want to “colour up” our soaps.

There are five colours to choose from – red, orange, purple, blue and green.

Sarah watches with an eagle-eye as I add a single droplet of orange colour to my glycerin and fragrance mix and then slowly pour this into my moulds.

You can add flowers

There’s also the option of adding rose petals, heather, marigold, calendula, lavender or oats to our creations. I go for rose petals and marigold.

We’ve to leave our soaps to set for around an hour, and, as part of the workshop, you get a free free drink in the cafe. Dawn and I sit down and chill over coffees while we wait, before returning excitedly to see – and sniff – the results.

I’m over-the-moon with my creation! The smell is absolutely divine! I’m no olfactory expert but my soap smells a bit like a fabulous oak-aged single malt steeped in a woody, floral scent (rosemary), and brought to life with zesty, earthy lemongrass. Yum.

I wrap all three in sustainable packaging and tie them off with ribbons.

Lost Valley soap

The final stage of the process is naming our products. I hum and haw for a while and then, because my plan is to explore the Lost Valley of Glencoe later in the day, decide to call my soaps Lost Valley.

I jot this onto labels and stick them on. Job done!

I’m so in love with my soaps that I’ve kept two and given one to my mum. But if you’re looking for a last-minute Mother’s Day gift, I’d recommend buying an online gift voucher, either for some soaps, or for a soap-making workshop.

The workshops not only teach you how to hand-make soaps in the small-batch way practiced at the Highland Soap Company, but aim to arm you with confidence in your ability to master the art of soap-making at home!

I’m not too sure I’d be brave enough but many folk would.

The session also includes a tour of the workshop, soap-making rooms and packing lines.

Highland Soap Company story

The story behind the Highland Soap Company is pretty fascinating.

It started in Emma Parton’s kitchen in the 1990s when she was a young mum. She wanted to use organic and natural soap and skincare products but struggled to find any that looked, smelled and felt nice – so she started making her own.

Her dad had a wee shop in Spean Bridge so she sold her creations there.

Decades later, the tiny company she started from home in Spean Bridge has flourished into a well-known business.

Products range from bars of soap to hand washes, lotions and bubble baths. The company also makes shampoos, body washes, conditioners and hand creams in a range of fragrance. Some are fruity, some floral, others herby.

Eco-friendly focus

The company is strongly focused on being eco-friendly. From the solar panels on the roof of their workshop to the glass refill bottles they sell, Highland Soap Company is doing all it can to minimise its impact on the environment.