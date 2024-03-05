Shoegaze stars bdrmm explain why they joined Mogwai’s label after a drunken night

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shoegaze stars bdrmm explain why they joined Mogwai’s label after a drunken night

One of the hottest rising bands in the UK post-shoegaze bdrmm explain why they signed to Mogwai's new label and the joy of working with the Scottish legends

By Sean Wallace
Post rock band Bdrmm to play Aberdeen Image by Katherine Mackenzie
Post-shoegaze, dream pop band bdrmm have revealed they signed for Mogwai’s Rock Action after a drunken night with the Scottish legends.

Ahead of their first ever performance in Aberdeen singer-guitarist Ryan Smith explains how bdrmm came to link up with post rock greats Mogwai.

The result of the collaboration was bdrmm’s second album I Don’t Know which was released to critical acclaim on Rock Action.

Mogwai’s label is also home to artists such as Arab Strap, Kathryn Joseph, Part Chimp and Sacred Paws.

Formed in Hull in 2018 bdrmm, who headline Tunnels in the Granite City on Wednesday March 6, were invited to support Mogwai on their European tour in summer 2022.

Bdrmm released their acclaimed second album on Mogwai's Rock Action label. Image supplied by Pulling Stitches PR
Ryan said: “When we were asked to tour with Mogwai that was pretty spectacular.

“To then be approached to release on their label was next level and such a great opportunity.

“Mogwai are such nice people and a pleasure to work with.

“It is more like family than working.

“It happened during the tour and we were flirting with the idea as the tour progressed.

“Then one night we all got drunk and Stuart (Braithwaite, Mogwai founding member)  said ‘I’d love to sign you’.

“We said ‘great, let’s do it’.

“There are so many great bands on the label such as Arab Strap.

“It is a pleasure to be on that roster.”

Post-shoegaze band bdrmm are set to play Tunnels in Aberdeen. Image by Katherine Mackenzie
Bdrmm’s first time playing Aberdeen

The origin of the band were seeded when Ryan recorded an EP on his phone using GarageBand.

He uploaded it to BBC Introducing, typing the name bdrmm down at the last moment.

It was played on national Radio One and was the catalyst for the four piece forming.

Six years on Ryan, talking to the Press & Journal en route from Germany to a show in Paris, says the rise of the band is a “blessing”

He said: “When we started I never imagined we would end up playing places like Paris.

“It is always a surprise that we are able to do it, and a blessing.

“This will be our first time playing in Aberdeen and we’re really looking forward to it.”

‘In the studio we push ourselves’

Bdrmm made a huge impact with release debut album Bedroom on the Sonic Cathedral label in July 2020.

Follow up album I Don’t Know expands their sonic palette to take in kosmische, electronica, ambient jazz and much more.

Thy again recorded at The Nave studio in Leeds with producer Alex Greaves (Working Men’s Club, Bo Ningen).

Bdrmm are one of the hottest rising bands in the UK. Image by Luke Hallet
Ryan said: “The first album was predominantly guitar although we still had an influence from electronic music.

“For the second record we really delve into the electronic side of it and it gave us the chance to experiment a bit more.

“Influences were spread across the board including artists like Massive Attack, Portishead, Aphex Twin and Radiohead.

“We never felt any pressure for the second album in the studio.

“It was only after we finished it we thought that was actually pretty hard.

“When you are in the midst of it you are trying to do new things.

“So there is no worry if people are going to accept it.

“In  the studio we push ourselves to try to create something new, something that excites us.”

Bdrmm confirmed for Glasgow festival curated by Mogwai

Bdrmm will also play in Scotland in the summer as part of Mogwai’s Big City Festival in Glasgow on June 29.

Held over two stages at Queen’s Park the festival will also feature Mogwai, Slowdive, Nadine Shah and Michael Rother.

Also confirmed are Kathryn Joseph,  Cloth, Elisabeth Elektra, Free Love, Goat Girl and Sacred Paws.

Ryan is relishing the opportunity of playing on the same bill as shoegaze trailblazers Slowdive.

Bdrmm are set to play the Big City festival in Glasgow this summer. Image by Luke Hallet
He said: “The festival line-up is amazing and it’s going to be such a great day.

“I still haven’t seen Slowdive yet which seems criminal.

“Slowdive were a big passion and influence on the first album.

“Knowing our luck we’ll clash with Slowdive and have to play at the same time as them.

“But even if that’s the case at least we can say we clashed with Slowdive.”

 

 

Conversation