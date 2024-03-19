Elgin band The Acrylics’ star rises after bizarre ‘kidnapping’ mix-up goes viral

Elgin indie band The Acrylics have revealed Press & Journal coverage of a bizarre kidnapping mix-up led to being them being recognised in the street.

Singer/rhythm guitarist Callum Cowie and his band-mates were left stunned when a police van turned up at a night-time photo shoot for their recent EP.

During the shoot with photographer Angus McLennan for the Senseless Acts EP the four piece were tied to chairs on a deserted road in the dark, with tape over their mouths.

A worried passer-by called Police Scotland, suspecting a kidnapping.

Soon after a police van and cars arrived at the photo shoot with sirens blaring.

Thankfully the misunderstanding was quickly sorted out by The Acrylics and Police Scotland.

The suspected kidnapping mix-up was reported in the Press & Journal and the band’s profile ramped up as a result.

In the latest step on their ascent to stardom The Acrylics are set to achieve a long-held ambition by headlining a highly anticipated show at Elgin Town Hall on Friday, May 31.

Callum said: “That story got loads of attention.

“Everywhere I went for the next few weeks people came up to me and asked if I was the one that got the police called when tied to a chair.

“Some people didn’t believe it and said it was a great media stunt.

“I had to tell them it wasn’t a media stunt, it was real.

“Although it was probably a bit of bother for the police at the time it did us more good than them.”

‘A dream come true for us’

Formed in 2020 The Acrylics are Callum (rhythm guitarist/lead singer), Jay Taulier (lead guitar), Flynn SP (drummer) and Blair Gillies (bassist).

The band played a homecoming show at Elgin Town Hall when on the bill in November of a Manchester Revisited show.

The Acrylics played on a bill that included Definitely Oasis, The Complete Stone Roses and Frankly, The Smiths.

Now they will top the bill at Elgin Town Hall.

Callum said: “Headlining Elgin Town Hall has always been a dream of ours since we started the band.

“It’s a huge deal for us and also a great opportunity.

“I remember driving past Elgin Town Hall not long after we had started the band and joking we’ll headline it.

“Now that will become reality.

“We are going to put on a show that people wont forget.

“It’s a great venue and the biggest in this area after the closure of Ironworks (Inverness).

“When we played Elgin Town Hall last November we loved it and all the staff were so friendly.

“We are really buzzing to be headlining and will make it a great night.”

‘Supporting local music is important’

Rising indie stars The Acrylics recently topped the iTunes rock charts with single Riley (I Wanna).

The Acrylics will be supported by Cask and Boys Should Learn at Elgin Town Hall.

Callum said: “The Elgin Town Hall gig is massive for us and I think it will be massive for the community as well.

“This gig will be a great way to showcase local music and what Moray has got.

“We have two really good support bands who are popular and starting to make a name for themselves.

“For local music this gig is a big thing.

“Supporting local music is important, it is like supporting a local business.

“If there is no support it doesn’t keep going.”

The Acrylics recording new single

The Acrylics are building a large fanbase throughout Scotland and beyond.

Last year they played The Garage in Glasgow on November 17 in support of The Rolling People.

Th four-piece also supported Definitely Oasis at The Liquid Rooms in Edinburgh in a sold out show on November 25.

“We are at point where we are playing bucket list venues,” said Callum.

“Last November we played a sold out Liquid Rooms in Edinburgh and had everyone singing our lyrics back to us and jumping about wall to wall.

“It’s what we love doing and what we have always wanted to do.

“So when it becomes reality there is no better feeling.”

The Acrylics are currently in the studio working on a new single which Callum reveals is “more mature and more in your face.”

He said: “We had really good success with Riley (I Wanna) which went to number one in the Itunes charts.

“The new single we are doing is a lot more mature and more in your face.

“We are excited to get it out as it is our strongest song that is not released yet.”