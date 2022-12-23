A place to remember Annie Inglis MBE: Queen of north-east theatre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Obituaries

A place to remember Annie Inglis MBE: Queen of north-east theatre

By Lindsay Bruce
December 23, 2022, 11:45 am
A Place To Remember Annie Inglis MBE.
A Place To Remember Annie Inglis MBE.

In a quiet corner of old Aberdeen, away from stages and spotlights, Aberdeen’s first lady of theatre, Annie Inglis is remembered by a memorial bench.

But if it seems a contradiction for a woman who was made an MBE for her services to drama, and who founded Aberdeen Arts Centre to have her memorial tucked away in a quiet city spot away from passers-by, the inscription tells a different story.

A Place To Remember Annie Inglis. Image: Aberdeen University

For as much as she was known for her pantomimes and work on stage – “Have a seat pet” alludes to the warmth, care and time she had for those she knew, off-stage.

Fond memories of Annie Inglis

Actor and poet Alain English started his career under the tutelage of Annie.

He remained in contact with her until her death in 2010.

“I have this one memory,” Alain said. “I had been away from Aberdeen and came home for a visit and went to see Annie.

Princess Diana presenting Annie Inglis, with the Help the Aged Tunstall Golden award for her youth work. Image: Help the Aged archives

“It had been a while but she just turned and smiled and said ‘hello pet, we’ve missed you.’ That was Annie.

“A lot of people only knew her for her work but for those of us who were taught by her she never failed to take time to really get to know us, to figure out how to bring the best out in us.”

Dedicated to her craft

Annie Inglis – often known as the “grande dame of north-east theatre” – dedicated her life to drama in Aberdeen, founding Aberdeen Arts Centre and inspiring generations to take to the stage.

Born in 1922 as Annie Nicol, she hailed from Coatbridge, Lanarkshire. Annie studied English at Glasgow University before taking up a career in teaching.

The one and only Annie Inglis MBE. Images: DC Thomson archives

In the 1940s, she perfected her directing skills at Monklands Rep – a talent she took with her to Aberdeen where she moved to work as a drama lecturer at the former college of cducation. She later founded the Attic Theatre Group, the Arts Carnival, Texaco Theatre School and the Giz Giz Theatre Project for Youth.

She was a wife, mother and grandmother, and a role model for thousands.

Royal honour

When she was 85, then two years into a new passion for writing books, she was made an MBE for services to drama.

At the time, she expressed her delight at receiving the honour.

Annie Inglis just after hearing the news of her MBE. Image: Simon Walton

“As you can imagine I’m very pleased with the news. I never expect any prizes for what I do as it’s something I’m passionate about and something I love. Nonetheless, I’m very grateful for this.”

When the Arts Centre was threatened by closure in 1998 Annie successfully campaigned to save it. Her legacy lives on as the arts thrive – and continue to impact the lives of young people – in the Granite City.

‘Hello pet…’

Following her death in 2010 a bench was placed to the rear of Cruikshank Botanic Gardens. It’s a location just a short walk from where Annie lived in Bede Court.

“The inscription is making me smile, ” Alain, who lives and works in London, said. “She called everyone ‘pet’ but made everyone feel known.

Alain English, Verna Ward, Shannon Cordiner, Doreen Petrie and Sandy Petrie attending the Annie Inglis Tribute Evening at Aberdeen Music Hall. Image: Kevin Emslie

“The last time I saw her was in February 2010. I think she knew she was on the way out. She said ‘I’m tired… I’m done.’

“When she passed away… I did not get over that easily. Anyone who really knew her felt the same way. I still have her picture up. She changed my life.

In her later years – still committed to theatre and Aberdeen – the inimitable Annie Inglis. Images: DC Thomson archives

“Before ever a doctor diagnosed me as autistic Annie knew. I remember her saying, ‘I’m a professional dear of course I knew that.’ Thanks to her encouragement I’m the man I am today.

“It’s impossible to overstate how incredible she was.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Obituaries

To go with story by Lindsay Bruce. obits review 2022 Picture shows; Obituaries review 2022. unknown. Supplied by families Date; 28/12/2022
A loveable punk, pioneering medics and the first female traffic warden: A year of…
Never forgotten: A look back on some Aberdeenshire 2022 tributes.
A flying teacher, parking mannie and epic war-time love story: A year of Aberdeenshire…
A reminder of some of those we've lost from the north of Scotland in 2022.
Shinty stars, community stalwarts and travelling teachers: A year of obituaries covering Moray and…
Just some of the valued members of the farming community, gone but not forgotten.
Gone but not forgotten: North of Scotland farming community obituaries of 2022
Centenarian Melita Lee of Strichen.
Obituary: 100-year-old Strichen teacher and Aberdeen-Angus farmer Melita Lee
Former Dyce, Bucksburn and Danestone councillor Avril MacKenzie.
'She didn't believe she was going to go': Brother's tribute to Aberdeen City councillor…
A Place to Remember Ronnie Reid in St Machar Bar, Aberdeen. Picture of bar by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
A Place to Remember Ronnie Reid: St Machar Bar regular with tribute seat
Rene Forrest - formerly of the Broch's Kenyan Bar and Rene's Taxis.
Kenyan Bar and retired Fraserburgh taxi boss, Rene Forrest dies aged 78
Charles Robertson, retired Banchory vet and River Dee Radio DJ.
Obituary: Charles Robertson, Banchory vet and River Dee Radio presenter, 78
Aonghas MacNeacail
'A true loss to Scottish culture': Award-winning Gaelic poet Aonghas MacNeacail dies aged 80

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Andrew Mackenzie has been reported missing from the Aberdeen area. Image: DC Thomson.
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…
Ross County's Yan Dhanda (L) and Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez (R) battle for possession. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie

Editor's Picks

Most Commented