A place to remember Annie Inglis MBE: Queen of north-east theatre

In a quiet corner of old Aberdeen, away from stages and spotlights, Aberdeen’s first lady of theatre, Annie Inglis is remembered by a memorial bench.

But if it seems a contradiction for a woman who was made an MBE for her services to drama, and who founded Aberdeen Arts Centre to have her memorial tucked away in a quiet city spot away from passers-by, the inscription tells a different story.

For as much as she was known for her pantomimes and work on stage – “Have a seat pet” alludes to the warmth, care and time she had for those she knew, off-stage.

Fond memories of Annie Inglis

Actor and poet Alain English started his career under the tutelage of Annie.

He remained in contact with her until her death in 2010.

“I have this one memory,” Alain said. “I had been away from Aberdeen and came home for a visit and went to see Annie.

“It had been a while but she just turned and smiled and said ‘hello pet, we’ve missed you.’ That was Annie.

“A lot of people only knew her for her work but for those of us who were taught by her she never failed to take time to really get to know us, to figure out how to bring the best out in us.”

Dedicated to her craft

Annie Inglis – often known as the “grande dame of north-east theatre” – dedicated her life to drama in Aberdeen, founding Aberdeen Arts Centre and inspiring generations to take to the stage.

Born in 1922 as Annie Nicol, she hailed from Coatbridge, Lanarkshire. Annie studied English at Glasgow University before taking up a career in teaching.

In the 1940s, she perfected her directing skills at Monklands Rep – a talent she took with her to Aberdeen where she moved to work as a drama lecturer at the former college of cducation. She later founded the Attic Theatre Group, the Arts Carnival, Texaco Theatre School and the Giz Giz Theatre Project for Youth.

She was a wife, mother and grandmother, and a role model for thousands.

Royal honour

When she was 85, then two years into a new passion for writing books, she was made an MBE for services to drama.

At the time, she expressed her delight at receiving the honour.

“As you can imagine I’m very pleased with the news. I never expect any prizes for what I do as it’s something I’m passionate about and something I love. Nonetheless, I’m very grateful for this.”

When the Arts Centre was threatened by closure in 1998 Annie successfully campaigned to save it. Her legacy lives on as the arts thrive – and continue to impact the lives of young people – in the Granite City.

‘Hello pet…’

Following her death in 2010 a bench was placed to the rear of Cruikshank Botanic Gardens. It’s a location just a short walk from where Annie lived in Bede Court.

“The inscription is making me smile, ” Alain, who lives and works in London, said. “She called everyone ‘pet’ but made everyone feel known.

“The last time I saw her was in February 2010. I think she knew she was on the way out. She said ‘I’m tired… I’m done.’

“When she passed away… I did not get over that easily. Anyone who really knew her felt the same way. I still have her picture up. She changed my life.

“Before ever a doctor diagnosed me as autistic Annie knew. I remember her saying, ‘I’m a professional dear of course I knew that.’ Thanks to her encouragement I’m the man I am today.

“It’s impossible to overstate how incredible she was.”