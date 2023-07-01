Cor blimey! Sir David Jason and Jay Blades film in Cullen for BBC TV series

Only Fools and Horses icon Sir David Jason joined craftsman Jay Blades in Cullen for a brand new BBC TV programme.

The Del Boy actor was laughing and joking as the pair filmed for Touring Toolshed in the Moray town.

The programme is due to air on BBC TV Two daytime over 15 episodes in 2024.

Blades, known for his expertise on The Repair Shop, was with the comedy icon at the same time as the Portsoy Boat Festival was in full swing, just along the road.

The Touring Toolshed welcomed people to bring along their craft projects to share with the nation.

Sir David Jason and Jay Blades have joined forces for a new TV series

The show will “help members of the public, professional makers, and enthusiasts take their crafts to the next level.”

The producers said: “British people have always had an appetite for rolling up their sleeves and making, and this heart-warming new series will reveal a lesser-known side to one of TV’s best-loved faces, as Sir David Jason teams up with Jay Blades MBE to reveal his life-long passion for creating and fixing things.

“In the programme, David and Jay park up their toolshed at the UK’s air shows, steam rallies, county fairs and vintage festivals, to meet some of the UK’s most talented crafters, makers and tinkerers – as well as people who could use a little help!”

A total of 15 half-hour episodes are being filmed, to be broadcast as part of BBC Two’s daytime schedule in 2024.

Sir David said: “It’s great to be back on the nation’s TV screens doing something totally different.

“I’ve played a lot of roles in my time but, to be myself, show off my creative passion and help the wonderful people we meet along the way resolve their mechanical masterpiece issues is very rewarding.

“I’ve really enjoyed being on the road with Jay where we have built up a great friendship and had a lot of fun which I hope the viewers will enjoy watching when it airs.”

Mr Blades said: “Working with Sir David Jason, a fellow craft enthusiast is a dream come true.”