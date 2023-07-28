Who owns Rousay Drive car park? Motorist hit with £500 repair bill vows to find out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Who owns Rousay Drive car park? Motorist hit with £500 repair bill vows to find out

Gillian Baron has vowed to track down the owner of car park on Rousay Drive after a giant pothole snapped her steering pump.

By Cameron Roy
Gillian Baron's car was left damaged after driving into the hole at the Rousay Terrace shops car park, near the Lang Stracht. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
Gillian Baron's car was left damaged after driving into the hole at the Rousay Terrace shops car park, near the Lang Stracht. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.

An Aberdeen motorist has vowed to track down the owner of a car park after being left with a £500 repair bill.

Gillian Baron, 57, was in the car park on Rousay Drive, just off the Lang Stracht, when she heard a loud bang.

Her steering then became very heavy, and she discovered she had driven into a rain-filled pothole.

After phoning her mechanic she was told to immediately drive to the garage or otherwise, her car would have had to be towed.

They confirmed she had cracked her steering pump on the underside of her car – costing £500.

Determined to be compensated, she returned to the shopping centre to ask local businesses who owned the car park – but nobody could tell her.

The deceptive hole often fills up with rain – making it difficult to see. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Car park is a ‘joke’

Mrs Baron visited all the businesses, who all claimed not to know the owner.

They have since revealed to The P&J that they previously clubbed together themselves to fix the car park – with several shopkeepers describing their own problems with the potholes.

However, some businesses are now reluctant to chip in – meaning the privately-owned car park is falling into further disrepair.

One employee at bakers JG Ross said: “I couldn’t say (who the owner is), but there are holes everywhere.

“There have been a few accidents”.

Although the hole is not too wide – it is deep enough to cause serious damage to cars. Image: Cameron Roy/ DC Thomson.

Ally McBride, manager of hair salon Heaven, said: “In the past, if we have needed repairs to the car park, all the businesses have paid for it.

“It’s a joke of a car park.

“The salon owner 100% feels she is not getting her money’s worth for the repairs.”

Colin Smith, the manager of the Ladbrokes said he is also unaware who owns the car park, but admitted it is “not is the best state of repair”.

The businesses at the car park all share the costs of repairs and maintenance. Image: Cameron Roy/DC Thomson.

 Shop manager fell into hole

Lauren McBeath is the manager of the The Family Shopper, the biggest shop on the site. Its owners also have nearby Crema cafe.

Ms McBeath said: “Last time we repaired it we all did it together.

“But our hands are a bit tied at the moment as some of the business are not wanting to pay.

“It’s obviously not fair as everyone is responsible.

“I have even fallen into the big hole before and split my knee open.”

Mrs Baron remains determined to find out who owns the car park. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Hunt continues

Mrs Baron is becoming increasingly frustrated, but is determined not to give up on her mission to track down the owner.

“I think somebody knows but they just don’t want to say”, she said.

“I am so frustrated.

“But somebody is going to pay for the damage to my car and it is not going to be me”.

