Who owns Rousay Drive car park? Motorist hit with £500 repair bill vows to find out

An Aberdeen motorist has vowed to track down the owner of a car park after being left with a £500 repair bill.

Gillian Baron, 57, was in the car park on Rousay Drive, just off the Lang Stracht, when she heard a loud bang.

Her steering then became very heavy, and she discovered she had driven into a rain-filled pothole.

After phoning her mechanic she was told to immediately drive to the garage or otherwise, her car would have had to be towed.

They confirmed she had cracked her steering pump on the underside of her car – costing £500.

Determined to be compensated, she returned to the shopping centre to ask local businesses who owned the car park – but nobody could tell her.

Car park is a ‘joke’

Mrs Baron visited all the businesses, who all claimed not to know the owner.

They have since revealed to The P&J that they previously clubbed together themselves to fix the car park – with several shopkeepers describing their own problems with the potholes.

However, some businesses are now reluctant to chip in – meaning the privately-owned car park is falling into further disrepair.

One employee at bakers JG Ross said: “I couldn’t say (who the owner is), but there are holes everywhere.

“There have been a few accidents”.

Ally McBride, manager of hair salon Heaven, said: “In the past, if we have needed repairs to the car park, all the businesses have paid for it.

“It’s a joke of a car park.

“The salon owner 100% feels she is not getting her money’s worth for the repairs.”

Colin Smith, the manager of the Ladbrokes said he is also unaware who owns the car park, but admitted it is “not is the best state of repair”.

Shop manager fell into hole

Lauren McBeath is the manager of the The Family Shopper, the biggest shop on the site. Its owners also have nearby Crema cafe.

Ms McBeath said: “Last time we repaired it we all did it together.

“But our hands are a bit tied at the moment as some of the business are not wanting to pay.

“It’s obviously not fair as everyone is responsible.

“I have even fallen into the big hole before and split my knee open.”

Hunt continues

Mrs Baron is becoming increasingly frustrated, but is determined not to give up on her mission to track down the owner.

“I think somebody knows but they just don’t want to say”, she said.

“I am so frustrated.

“But somebody is going to pay for the damage to my car and it is not going to be me”.