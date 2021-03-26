SPONSORED: Christies Garden Centre is opening soon

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

As lockdown restrictions begin to lift, businesses are working hard to get ready to welcome customers back through their doors. Christine Christie, Company Director, explains what Christie’s Garden Centre customers can expect when they reopen on April 5.

“We are looking forward to reopening on Monday the 5th of April and everyone at Christies Garden Centre is excited and eager to welcome back our regulars and hopefully new customers too.

As many of you will be aware, after the last lockdown, we pulled out all the stops to ensure we complied with the Health and Safety COVID-19 rules and regulations to keep our customers and staff safe. We intend to keep up those standards by implementing any additional requirements needed when the Government issues its guidelines before reopening. We want our customers to feel relaxed and enjoy their shopping experience from the minute they walk through our doors.

The staff are busy cleaning and stocking the shelves with new Spring and Summer ranges in all departments. We have expanded our range of Garden Furniture this year too, with more stock arriving in April. There is an excellent display of working water features and firepits and the plant area will be fully stocked with an abundance of flowers and greenery to brighten up your garden after the long winter.

For the grow-your-own brigade, we will have seed potatoes, a range of vegetables, herbs, our ever-popular range of tomato plants, and various fruit trees. You will also find that we have increased our range of outdoor pots. There is an extensive compost range from various suppliers with many choices of fertilisers and weed control that offers every gardener all they could need.

The Teapots Restaurant will reopen on the 26th of April with our full menu. We shall be serving breakfast, lunch, snack meals, afternoon teas, and of course our delicious range of home bakes, not forgetting our Sunday High Teas.

The 5% VAT rate for food and hot drinks consumed on the premises has been retained by the Government. We passed this 15% discount on to the customer from its introduction in June last year and will continue to do so until the government withdraws it.

Unfortunately, we have no reopening date for the play garden yet but we can assure our young visitors it will open as soon as we are given the go-ahead by the Government. Numbers may be limited but we will know more nearer the time. We will, however, be having our annual Easter Bunny Hunt on Easter Monday our opening day.

We will be open from 9am – 5pm, Monday – Saturday and 10am – 5pm on Sundays with High Tea served from 4pm – 6pm once the restaurant reopens. There is plenty of free customer parking, toilet & baby changing facilities as well as a Changing Places room. Dogs are welcome in the Garden Centre, shop and outdoor eating area (when it opens) just not the Restaurant or Play Garden.

We look forward to seeing you again!

Find us on Facebook for regular updates or call 01343 820362 when we open up again.

Christies Garden Centre * The Nurseries * Fochabers * IV32 7PF

…so much more than a Garden Centre…”