Cormack’s Q&A session with Aberdeen fans to go ahead next week

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has rescheduled his question and answer session with supporters for next week.

Cormack was due to hold a Q&A session last month but decided to postpone the event.

The chairman promised the event would be rescheduled and the club has confirmed the session will take place next week.

A day and time has still to be announced for the event, which will be shown on the club’s YouTube channel, but fans have until noon on Monday to submit their questions via a form which is available on the club’s website, www.afc.co.uk