Picture gallery: Are these the cutest pets in our area?

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

From fluffy puppies to grumpy cats, each pet owner thinks their furry friend is the cutest of them all.

We’ve put that to the test with our Pet Portraits gallery, where your beloved companion could be among the most adorable animals in the north and north-east.

Each week one pet will be top of the food chain and you, their best friend, could win a canvas worth £45.

Check out the Gallery:

© Supplied by Owner Kara Duncan © Supplied by Sean from Aboyne © Supplied by Owner Mo Fettes © Supplied by Alison Gelling © Supplied by Billy Ramsay © Supplied by Kristie Spark © Supplied by Owner Kerrie Macdona © Supplied by Owner Christine MacD © Supplied by Owner Kerry Maclean © Supplied by Owner Ami Garriock © Supplied by Owner Kath O'Connor © Supplied by Owner Tanya Bowie © Supplied by Garry Garrow © Supplied by Michelle Hill © Supplied by Owner Hannah McKay © Supplied by Owner Susan Warren © Supplied by Joanne Rodgers © Supplied by Louise Emlay © Supplied by Owner Kirsty Roberts © Supplied by Owner Donna Miller © Supplied by Louise MacLean © Supplied by Owner Megan Cowieson © Supplied by Owner Susan Warren © Supplied by Gary and Ann Laughto © Supplied by Owner Andrew Clink © Supplied by Owner Fiona Duncan © Supplied by Owner Amanda Morriso © Supplied by Owner Kath O'Connor © Supplied by Owner Katrina Beange © Supplied by Owners © Supplied by Owner Abbie Turnbull © Supplied by Owner Nathan William © Supplied by Owner Samantha Dunca © Supplied by Karen Brown © Supplied by Marjory Sievewright © Supplied by Claire Davis

Think your pet is un-fur-gettable? Send in your pictures to our gallery!

Let us know your name and address, your pet’s name and where the picture was taken. Send your good-quality photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

To purchase a canvas of your pet, call 0800 318846 (lines open Mon-Fri 8am-6pm) or visit Photoshop Scotland online. Order today and receive a 20% discount; enter PET20 at the checkout.