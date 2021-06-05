Saturday, June 5th 2021 Show Links
Picture gallery: Are these the cutest pets in our area?

By Lauren Jack
June 5, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: June 5, 2021, 11:24 am
© Supplied by Owner Amanda MorrisoAmanda Morrison, from Craigellachie, sent us this picture of her dog Skye enjoying the beach.
From fluffy puppies to grumpy cats, each pet owner thinks their furry friend is the cutest of them all.

We’ve put that to the test with our Pet Portraits gallery, where your beloved companion could be among the most adorable animals in the north and north-east.

Each week one pet will be top of the food chain and you, their best friend, could win a canvas worth £45.

© Supplied by Owner Kara Duncan How cute is Mabel, the four-month-old miniature dachshund? Owner Kara Duncan sent in this image of Mabel at Donmouth Nature Reserve in Aberdeen.
© Supplied by Sean from Aboyne This is EJ (Eric Junior), the bichon, who lives in Aboyne with his owner, Sean.
© Supplied by Owner Mo Fettes Mo Fettes from Crathes, sent us this happy picture of Primrose.
© Supplied by Alison Gelling This cute cat is called Harley, and lives in Grange, near Keith, with Alison Gelling.
© Supplied by Billy Ramsay Billy Ramsay, from Burghead, sent us this wonderful picture of his Skye terrier, Kobi.
© Supplied by Kristie Spark Meet French bulldogs Henry and Louise, owned by Kirstie Spark from Craigellachie.
© Supplied by Owner Kerrie Macdona This is little Lexi Loo pictured on a walk at Carnie Woods. She lives with her owner Kerrie MacDonald in Westhill, Aberdeenshire.
© Supplied by Owner Christine MacD This photo of five-month-old Jess was taken overlooking Loch Moy. Jess lives with Christine MacDonald, at Moy.
© Supplied by Owner Kerry Maclean Say hello to Zahra, the 11-month-old German shepherd who lives with Kerry Maclean in Dingwall.
© Supplied by Owner Ami Garriock Ami Garriock, from Finstown, Orkney, sent us this gorgeous photo of Fara, the puppy she will soon be the proud owner of. Fara is one week and two days old in this photo.
© Supplied by Owner Kath O'Connor Kath O'Connor, from Maud, sent in these pics of Squidge the cat.
© Supplied by Owner Tanya Bowie This lovely doggie is called Zara and she is pictured at Cullen Beach. Zara lives with Tanya Bowie in Cullen.
© Supplied by Garry Garrow This lovely lad is Glenn, pictured at Fetternear Estate. Glenn lives with Garry Garrow, in Inverurie.
© Supplied by Michelle Hill Flying through the air is Murphy the Jack Russell. He lives in Harray, on Orkney, with Michelle Hill.
© Supplied by Owner Hannah McKay This is Jethro, a five-year-old, border collie who lives with the McKays. The photo was taken at Royal Aberdeen Children's Hospital.
© Supplied by Owner Susan Warren This is Lulu, who also lives with Susan Warren in Bucksburn, Aberdeen.
© Supplied by Joanne Rodgers Joanne Rodgers, from Dingwall, sent us this photo of her dog, Ragnar, taken at Aldi Burn woodland walk, near Tain.
© Supplied by Louise Emlay This fantastic picture was sent in by Louise Emlay, from Cruden Bay. It shows her dog, Dexter, having a great day out at Eilean Donan Castle.
© Supplied by Owner Kirsty Roberts Meet Womble, an eight-month-old whippet, pictured at Sibster Forest just outside Halkirk. He had just finished sprinting around the field and was waiting for his ball to be thrown. Womble lives with Kirsty Robertson, from Thurso.
© Supplied by Owner Donna Miller Say hello to Duke, the springador puppy, pictured here enjoying the parks at home. He stays with the Miller family at Midmar.
© Supplied by Louise MacLean This wee star is Indy, a five-month-old working cocker spaniel on his first trip to Tollohill Woods, in Aberdeen. His owner, Louise MacLean, tells us he was doing a great job with his off-lead training.
© Supplied by Owner Megan Cowieson Megan Cowieson, from Ellon, took this picture of her dog, Jura, at his favourite place, Cruden Bay beach.
© Supplied by Owner Susan Warren Doesn't Biff, the three-year-old Olde English Bulldog, look stylish in his red jacket? He lives with his owner Susan Warren in Bucksburn, Aberdeen.
© Supplied by Gary and Ann Laughto This handsome chap is Zak, who lives with Gary and Ann Laughton in Dufftown.
© Supplied by Owner Andrew Clink Owner Andrew Clink, from Aberdeen, sent us this photo of his dog, Mylo, enjoying a walk at the beach.
© Supplied by Owner Fiona Duncan Fiona Duncan, from Keith, sent us this picture of her family pet Baxter.
© Supplied by Owner Amanda Morriso Amanda Morrison, from Craigellachie, sent us this picture of her dog Skye enjoying the beach.
© Supplied by Owner Kath O'Connor Kath O'Connor, from Maud, sent in these pics of Bracken the dog.
© Supplied by Owner Katrina Beange Katrina Beange, of Alford, sent us this striking photo of her dog Marco at their favourite place, Loch Muick.
© Supplied by Owners This is Chief, a three-year-old springer spaniel who lives in Fort William with his owners Neil and Lauren. They say he is such a lovely and handsome boy.
© Supplied by Owner Abbie Turnbull Looking very smart in his bow-tie is Archie, who lives with Abbie Turnbull in Aberdeen.
© Supplied by Owner Nathan William This is the very cute Vala Mal Doran, who lives with Nathan Williamson in Inverness.
© Supplied by Owner Samantha Dunca This is Chase the Chihuahua, pictured at home by owner Samantha Duncan from Elgin.
© Supplied by Karen Brown This is Freddy, enjoying the sun. Freddy lives with Karen Brown at Aberchirder.
© Supplied by Marjory Sievewright Marjory Sievewright, from Aberchirder, sent in this picture of her 16-year-old Jack Russell, Toni.
© Supplied by Claire Davis This is the very adorable Dottie, who is only eight weeks old. She lives in Stonehaven with Claire Davis.

Think your pet is un-fur-gettable? Send in your pictures to our gallery!

Let us know your name and address, your pet’s name and where the picture was taken. Send your good-quality photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

To purchase a canvas of your pet, call 0800 318846 (lines open Mon-Fri 8am-6pm) or visit Photoshop Scotland online. Order today and receive a 20% discount; enter PET20 at the checkout.