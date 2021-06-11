SPONSORED: FREE XpoNorth Creative Industries Conference brings Hollywood to the Highlands

With a range of expert panel discussions on writing, film and TV production, fashion, history and more, XpoNorth’s virtual conference is not to be missed by those interested in pursuing a career in the creative industries.

Following on from the success of last year, the creative support organisation’s annual event will return as an interactive digital conference, and will see dynamic regional, national and international speakers from the creative, digital and heritage sectors come together to discuss the key themes of this year’s conference: new ways of working and storytelling.

With a stellar line-up of both local and international speakers, including award-winning historian and broadcaster Professor Suzannah Lipscomb, Outlander producer Michael Wilson and ex-Black Sabbath tour manager Kim Hawes, there’s never been a better opportunity for people in the north to hear from exciting individuals about their experiences – and it’s all for free.

Fans of the popular TV show ‘Derry Girls’ will be excited to hear from the hosts of the popular podcast ‘Talking Derry Girls’, while textile fashion makers and TV fans alike should jump at the opportunity to hear from designer and Great British Sewing Bee judge, Patrick Grant.

Film and TV

This year, XpoNorth has many sessions on offer that will be of interest to different sectors in the creative industries. Delegates with an interest in film and television production will be able to watch Professor Suzannah Lipscomb participate in a panel discussion, ‘History on Screen’ – hosted by BAFTA award winning writer, actor and TV presenter, Sir Tony Robinson – in addition to sessions about film commissioning and financing.

Writing

Keen writers can pick up tips from a variety of sessions about science, nature and life writing, while music professionals can hear from the Music Producers Guild and Netflix music supervision executive, Rudy Chung, amongst others.

Looking to the future

Addressing the theme of new ways of working, an expert panel including Nicole Vanderbilt of Bookshop.org and George MacNeil of Johnstons of Elgin will participate in a discussion about The Future of Retail following a challenging year for the industry.

International Speakers

Embracing the truly global spirit of the conference, also presenting will be internationally renowned voices including Alexander Knetig, Head of Digital Distribution at ARTE and Einar Hansen Tómasson from the Icelandic Film Commission as well as speakers from the BBC and the Cairngorm National Park. In ‘Shared Perspectives’, speakers from Scandinavia and the Highlands and Islands will explore the fascinating relationship between the creative industries and place.

The international narrative of the Highlands and Islands creative economy, this year’s XpoNorth digital conference will open with inspiring landscape scenes from across the region to create a setting for attendees and to showcase a little bit of the area to speakers and delegates who would normally make the annual trip to Inverness to experience all that the city and beyond has to offer in person.

XpoNorth’s conference is a rich opportunity to hear from creative industry experts and listen to engaging discussions with speakers from across the world. The event will run on 16 and 17 June. Don’t miss out, get your ticket now!

